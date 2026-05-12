Exile, Activism and Cultural Power, How Ayan Mahamoud Became One of Somaliland’s Most Influential Voices

Ayan Mahamoud’s life story spans exile, activism, diplomacy and cultural revival. From fleeing Somalia’s civil war to helping build Africa’s largest book festival in Somaliland, Mahamoud has become one of the Horn of Africa’s most influential cultural figures

From fleeing persecution tied to clan identity during Somalia’s civil war to becoming a cultural icon and diplomat in Somaliland, Ayan Mahamoud’s life has unfolded across continents and political fault lines.

The former Somaliland representative to the United Kingdom, cultural activist and co-founder of one of Africa’s largest book festivals says her journey has been shaped by exile, anger at injustice and an unrelenting belief in the transformative power of culture.

In Somaliland’s rugged countryside, amid ancient cave paintings depicting giraffes, cows and sheep, Mahamoud laughs when a local guide shrugs off questions about the prehistoric people who once inhabited the region. “No idea, I don’t even know their clan,” he says jokingly, pointing at one of the paintings.

For Mahamoud, the moment captures a painful contradiction that has long haunted Somali society: the enduring weight of clan identity.

“In Somalia, I learned at a young age that I belonged to the wrong clan,” Mahamoud says. “I overheard stories about a relative of my Isaaq clan in prison, about another one who had been hanged. I slept in the same bed as my grandmother, and at night she stuffed a cloth into her mouth so that I couldn’t hear her crying.”

“Every descendant of the Isaaq clan from Somaliland was required to leave the country,” she adds. “That is how I ended up in the Netherlands.”

Her recollections trace back to the brutal years surrounding the 1988 civil war, when northern Somali cities including Hargeisa were devastated during the regime of former Somali dictator Mohamed Siad Barre. Much of Somaliland’s cultural infrastructure was destroyed or abandoned during the conflict.

Today, Mahamoud says rebuilding that cultural life has become one of her defining missions.

At the annual Hargeisa International Book Fair — now considered one of Africa’s largest literary festivals — Mahamoud has helped turn literature, poetry and debate into tools of civic dialogue in a region often defined internationally by conflict narratives.

But her activism was also shaped by experiences in Europe.

After the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, Mahamoud says the atmosphere in the Netherlands began to change dramatically for Muslims and immigrants.

“Not only right-wing radical politicians but also Muslims took a stand against Islam and refugees,” she says. “Ayaan Hirsi Ali contributed to the cynical tone of the debate, to the polarization.”

The increasingly hostile political climate eventually pushed her to leave the Netherlands entirely.

“You had to apologize for what others were doing elsewhere,” Mahamoud says. “One day, after September 11, I thought: I am not here to apologize for what is happening all over the world.”

“I was frustrated, but I think it was also disappointment, because I love the Netherlands,” she adds. “I felt welcome. The country that became my home turned out not to be a home anymore after all.”

She relocated to London, where she immersed herself in the cultural sector and began building platforms for Somali artists, writers and young immigrants navigating identity and belonging in Europe.

“I wanted to do something positive, inspire people,” she says.

In 2009, she founded the Kayd Somali Arts and Culture Center, an organization focused on preserving Somali literature, supporting artists and promoting cultural engagement among diaspora communities.

“In the cultural sector, I can tackle all the issues close to my heart, such as integration,” Mahamoud says. “You can investigate problems and inspire young people.”

“I want to give immigrants the idea that they are part of a larger society, so that they do not feel isolated,” she adds. “I think we need to promote that among immigrants.”

That same year, Mahamoud became a co-organizer of the Hargeisa International Book Fair, helping transform it into a globally recognized intellectual gathering that draws writers, scholars, artists and policymakers from across Africa and beyond.

The festival’s push for open discussion and liberal ideas, however, also sparked resistance from some conservative religious figures in Somaliland.

“A fatwa looms,” the article recounts, describing tensions with some imams who feared the spread of liberal ideas.

Rather than escalating the confrontation, Mahamoud says she relied on traditional Somali negotiation practices rooted in dialogue and consensus.

“In conflicts in Somaliland, you first have to listen for a very long time, respect the dignity of those involved, and only then do you start negotiating,” she says.

“And once a decision is reached, no one comes back on it, and it is not used against anyone. Then we move forward together, without resentment.”

Her prominence in Somaliland’s cultural life eventually led the government to ask her to represent Somaliland in the United Kingdom — a role she initially hesitated to accept.

“At first, I wanted to refuse,” Mahamoud says. “We always complain about the lack of participation of women, always about this and that. Let me make a contribution for once.”

“This is your chance. Don’t be a coward, I said to myself.”

As Somaliland’s envoy in London, Mahamoud entered the world of diplomacy while continuing the activist style that had defined much of her career.

Because Somaliland remains internationally unrecognized despite functioning as a self-governing state since 1991, its diplomats often operate through unofficial channels, lobbying foreign governments and institutions without formal embassy status.

“I operated on a very different level, but it remains activism,” Mahamoud says.

Among the achievements she highlights was securing British acceptance of Somaliland passports as valid travel documents — a significant symbolic and practical breakthrough for Somaliland citizens.

Yet even diplomatic recognition did not fundamentally change her outlook.

“Because I have never been impressed by power, regardless of whether you are President of Somaliland, a Member of Parliament, or a Minister in the United Kingdom or the Netherlands,” she says.

“It is about what you can achieve, bringing about change that has a positive impact on the lives of others.”

Back in Hargeisa, Mahamoud’s public stature is unmistakable.

At a women’s fish market established through initiatives she supported, vendors cheer as she walks through in flowing robes. A police officer preparing to issue her a parking fine quickly apologizes after recognizing her.

“Sorry Madam Ambassador,” he says.

Despite her years abroad and Western liberal influences, Mahamoud has managed to build remarkable influence inside Somaliland’s deeply conservative society — a balancing act that reflects both her political instincts and her cultural legitimacy.

Even moments of personal recognition are filtered through her activist lens.

Reflecting on being honored as a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II, Mahamoud says recent controversies surrounding Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein have left her questioning the meaning of such honors.

“What if it turns out that she secretly knew about her son Andrew’s sexual escapades?” Mahamoud says. “Then I will return the certificate.”

The remark underscores what those close to her describe as a defining trait: an unwillingness to detach morality from public life, regardless of status or institution.

For supporters, Mahamoud embodies a generation of Somaliland intellectuals and activists who emerged from war and displacement determined to rebuild society through education, literature and civic engagement rather than through force.

As Somaliland continues seeking broader international recognition and navigating complex political tensions in the Horn of Africa, figures like Mahamoud have become central to shaping the territory’s global image — not through military or geopolitical power, but through culture, diplomacy and persistence.

The article was first published by the Dutch daily newspaper NRC on April 15, 2026.