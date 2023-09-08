G20 Summit 2023 In New Delhi Who’s In, Who’s Out, And What To Expect

World leaders at G20 Summit: There have been a lot of reports and speculations about who will be attending this momentous event. Here’s a list of who’s attending, who’s not, and what to expect.

The G20 Summit which is to commence from September 8 to September 10 in India’s National Capital, New Delhi, will bring together leaders from the world’s top 20 economies. The summit’s agenda is to seek solutions to global challenges amid escalating tensions over the Ukraine conflict. There have been a lot of reports and speculations about who will be attending this momentous event. Here’s a list of who’s attending, who’s not, and what to expect:

G20 Summit in New Delhi: Confirmed Attendees

U.S. President Joe Biden: President Biden is attending and plans to address critical issues, including the social impact of the Ukraine conflict, clean energy transition, climate change, and bolstering multilateral banks to combat poverty.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Trudeau has confirmed his attendance and expressed disappointment over Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy not being invited, unlike in the previous year.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: Sunak will make his inaugural official visit to India as the UK’s Prime Minister during the summit.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: As the current G7 chair, Kishida is expected to lead criticism against Russia regarding the Ukraine conflict.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: Australia views the G20 as a pivotal forum for global economic cooperation. Albanese’s visit to India is part of a larger three-nation tour, including Indonesia and the Philippines.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol: Yoon has also confirmed his attendance. He aims to rally international support against North Korea’s missile provocations and nuclear threats while focusing on denuclearization.

French President Emmanuel Macron: Macron will attend the summit and hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Modi.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez: Fernandez is set to attend the summit.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu: Tinubu has already arrived in the National Capital and aims to promote foreign investment in Africa’s largest economy and mobilize global capital for infrastructure development.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: Scholz had recently underlined the significance of the G20 summit despite Russia and China’s absence.

G20 Summit: Likely Attendees

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa: Ramaphosa expressed full support for India’s G20 presidency and intends to attend. India seeks permanent African Union membership in the G20.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan: Erdogan plans to visit India and prioritize discussions on climate change.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: While unconfirmed officially, media reports suggest his attendance.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina: According to media reports, Hasina is set to attend the summit and is said to be organizing a meeting with French President Macron in New Delhi following the summit’s conclusion.

G20 Summit: Uncertain Attendance

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva: Brazil is poised to assume the G20 presidency in December but has not confirmed his attendance.

European Union: The presence of the European Union leaders, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, remains unconfirmed.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador: According to multiple media reports, Obrador is unlikely to attend.

G20 Summit: Non-Attendees

Chinese President Xi Jinping: Jinping will not be present in India for the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) Summit this week. Instead, he has designated Premier Li Qiang to represent China at the event scheduled for September 9-10 in Delhi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin: Prior to the G20 Summit in Delhi, Russian President Vladimir Putin had conveyed to Prime Minister Modi his decision not to attend. Instead, Russia will be represented by its Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, at the summit.

As world leaders gather for the G20 summit, the focus will be on addressing critical global challenges, despite the notable absence of some leaders due to geopolitical tensions and other factors.

(With Agency Inputs)