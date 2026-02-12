Egypt and Turkey are deploying forces to Somalia, signaling a new phase of rivalry in the Horn of Africa amid tensions over Somaliland, Red Sea security, and regional influence

CAIRO/MOGADISHU — The Horn of Africa is emerging as the epicenter of a new regional power contest, as Egypt and Turkey deepen their military involvement in Somalia in what officials describe as counterterrorism support but analysts see as a strategic bid to shape the region’s geopolitical balance.

Weeks after Turkey deployed F-16 fighter jets to Mogadishu, Egypt has begun sending attack helicopters, drones, and ground forces to Somalia, according to regional media and security officials. The moves underscore an accelerating militarization of Somalia amid growing tensions over Red Sea security, Gulf rivalries, and the fallout from Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

Publicly, Ankara and Cairo frame their deployments as assistance to Somalia’s federal government in its fight against the al-Qaeda–linked militant group al-Shabaab. Privately, diplomats and analysts say the deployments are intended to establish facts on the ground in response to an emerging counter-axis involving Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Somaliland.

“This is no longer just about counterterrorism,” said a regional security analyst based in Nairobi, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic matters. “Somalia has become a chessboard for competing visions of regional order in the Horn of Africa.”

A New Cairo–Ankara Alignment

The Egyptian deployment follows a notable warming of relations between Cairo and Ankara, culminating in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Egypt this week. Once rivals across the Middle East, the two countries now share converging interests in the Horn of Africa, particularly in preserving Somalia’s territorial unity and limiting rival influence along critical maritime corridors.

Egyptian officials are especially concerned about the prospect of Israeli engagement along Somaliland’s coast, which overlooks the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea shipping lanes leading to the Suez Canal. An Israeli diplomatic or security footprint there, Egyptian analysts warn, could challenge Cairo’s long-standing strategic depth.

“From Egypt’s perspective, the Red Sea is an extension of its national security,” said a former Egyptian diplomat. “Any shift in control or influence along those routes is treated as a red line.”

Turkey, for its part, has steadily expanded its role in Somalia over the past decade, operating its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu and playing a central role in training Somali forces. The arrival of Turkish F-16s marked a significant escalation, signaling Ankara’s intent to deter rival actors and reinforce its status as Somalia’s primary security partner.

After Israeli Recognition, a Show of Force

Egypt’s expanded presence gained public visibility this week when Egyptian forces, preparing to participate in the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), held a military parade in Cairo attended by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Egypt’s outgoing defense minister, Gen. Abdel-Magid Saqr. Egyptian Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Ahmed Khalifa also attended the ceremony.

Egyptian military spokespersons said the event demonstrated Cairo’s commitment to Somalia’s “unity and territorial integrity” and to combating terrorism under the AUSSOM.

“This Egyptian military participation reflects Cairo’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity and backing Mogadishu’s efforts to extend national control and combat terrorism,” an Egyptian military statement said, describing the deployment as part of Egypt’s role in upholding international peace and security in Africa.

The display included training exercises, armored vehicles, and aerial assets, underscoring Egypt’s expanding operational footprint. According to regional security monitors, Egyptian forces in Somalia include armored personnel carriers, counterinsurgency aircraft, and helicopter gunships, deployed alongside Somali units and AU partners.

Cairo has consistently rejected recognition of Somaliland, which restored independence in 1991 and has operated as a de facto state for more than three decades. Egyptian officials argue that recognizing Somaliland would undermine Somalia’s sovereignty and set destabilizing precedents across Africa.

Somaliland, Red Sea Stakes, and Competing Axes

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland has injected new urgency into these calculations. For Israel and the UAE, Somaliland offers access to strategic ports along the Gulf of Aden and a partner willing to engage outside traditional African Union constraints. For Egypt and Turkey, the move threatens to redraw the balance of power along one of the world’s most vital trade routes.

The contest, analysts say, is not only about Somalia’s internal stability but also about control over maritime chokepoints, regional alliances, and the future architecture of sovereignty in the Horn of Africa.

While Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey emphasize preserving Somalia’s territorial integrity, the opposing axis is betting on strengthening autonomous or independent entities that challenge inherited political arrangements.

“Somalia is where these competing models collide,” said a Western diplomat familiar with Horn of Africa policy. “One side wants to freeze borders at all costs; the other is willing to work with effective authorities on the ground, even if that disrupts old assumptions.”

A Crowded and Volatile Theater

Egypt’s move also comes amid broader regional instability. Sudan’s civil war, tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and rivalries among Gulf States have all converged on the Red Sea basin. Egypt’s president recently visited the UAE, which has been accused by critics of backing Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, while unconfirmed reports have alleged cross-border military coordination involving Ethiopia.

Against this backdrop, Somalia’s role as a focal point for external military deployments is drawing concern among international observers.

“The risk,” said the Nairobi-based analyst, “is that Somalia becomes less a beneficiary of security assistance and more a venue for managed confrontation.”

For now, Mogadishu has welcomed the deployments, seeing them as bolstering its fight against al-Shabaab and strengthening its international backing. But as rival axes harden, the Horn of Africa appears poised for a prolonged contest—one where military presence, rather than diplomacy alone, increasingly defines influence.