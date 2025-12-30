24.5 C
Hargeisa
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Ilhan Omar’s Somaliland Stance Slammed as Minnesota Fraud Scandal Deepens

By Emma Bussey

Ilhan Omar’s defense of Somalia’s territorial claims and her Somaliland stance draws scrutiny as federal authorities investigate billions in fraud losses. Michael Rubin says billions in fraud losses highlight contrast with Somaliland’s stability, democratic institutions

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s defense of Somalia’s territorial claims and her opposition to the recognition of an independent Somaliland has been criticized as authorities ramp up investigations into alleged mass fraud in her home state.

One analyst argued the corruption scandal allegedly involving Somali communities in Minnesota is relevant when contrasting failures in Somalia and the stability of Somaliland, an autonomous region that Omar has opposed recognizing.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she has “absolutely” no regrets about the 2020 MEALS Act connected to an alleged Minnesota fraud scheme because it “did help feed kids.” (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy)

Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, claimed highlighting the difference between the two regions “mattered.”

“The corruption exposed in Minnesota mirrors the governance failures that have plagued Somalia for decades,” Rubin told Fox News Digital.

Daily life continues at the heart of the Horn of Africa as it draws attention to Africa’s longest coastline and its strategic location in Mogadishu, Somalia on Aug. 20, 2025. (Emirhan Turker/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“Somaliland has charted a different course entirely, relying on internal accountability rather than international assistance and that distinction matters right now,” he said.

Minnesota was engulfed in controversy after revelations that fraud losses across multiple government programs since 2018 could total billions of dollars, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Federal authorities have also already dismantled a $250 million scheme tied to the “Feeding Our Future” case, for example, which resulted in 78 indictments and dozens of convictions.

The case was described by FBI Director Kash Patel as “the tip of a very large iceberg.”

FBI Director Kash Patel stands silently during a press conference on Oct. 23, 2025, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty)

The scandal gained renewed attention over the weekend after independent commentator Nick Shirley posted a viral video showing shuttered daycare centers that had billed the government millions of dollars while appearing to serve few, if any, children.

Omar has since defended her support for the MEALS Act, legislation critics say weakened oversight safeguards later exploited by fraudulent operators.

Rubin, however, argues Omar’s broader worldview on Somalia also raises questions about her goals.

“Ilhan Omar left Somalia, but Somalia never left her,” Rubin said. “In her Somali-language speeches, she refers to Somalia as her home, not America and so it is clear she appears to seek to advance Somalia’s interests on the global stage.”

He claimed Omar’s opposition to recognizing Somaliland is driven by internal Somali politics rather than U.S. strategic interests.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she has no regrets about supporting the MEALS Act during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the program becoming linked to Minnesota’s alleged $250 million “Feeding Our Future” fraud scheme. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

“Clan dynamics shape Somali politics, and that same lens appears to inform her position on Somaliland,” Rubin said, arguing that Omar has opposed policies that would legitimize the breakaway region.

“American interests don’t appear to factor prominently into that calculation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Somaliland continues to attract growing international attention.

After more than three decades of de facto independence, the self-governing territory has maintained internal security, built democratic institutions, and followed closer diplomatic engagement with Israel.

Somaliland has signaled interest in joining the Abraham Accords, positioning itself as a potential partner for U.S. and Israeli interests in the Horn of Africa.

Israel and Somaliland signed a joint agreement to recognize the nation’s sovereignty and open diplomatic relations. (Benjamin Netanyahu via X)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had established full diplomatic relations with Somaliland, describing the move as being in the spirit of the United States-brokered Abraham Accords.

The announcement made Israel the first UN member state to recognize the self-declared state, which has wanted international acceptance for over three decades.

“The more people learn about Somaliland’s record, the more they will question why the U.S. continues to send billions to Somalia’s internationally recognized government while overlooking a more reliable partner,” Rubin added.

President Trump was also reportedly “looking into” the recognition of Somaliland in August.

President Trump suggested earlier this month that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who fled Somalia as a child, “shouldn’t be allowed to be a congresswoman.” (The Washington Post/Getty; Kevin Dietsch/Getty)

Trump told the New York Post he has to “study” Netanyahu’s pitch and asked from his golf course, “Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?”

“We’ll study it. I study a lot of things and always make great decisions, and they turn out to be correct,” Trump said.

Rubin noted the issue could gain more momentum as Netanyahu is expected to discuss regional security matters with Trump this week.

“The case for Somaliland does align with Trump’s broader foreign policy approach,” Rubin said.

“It is business-friendly, security-focused, and takes responsibility for its own territory. It wants partnerships, not perpetual aid. By any reasonable metric, recognizing Somaliland makes sense.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rep. Omar for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

