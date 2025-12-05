A Somaliland activist—speaking anonymously for her safety—shares a rare and controversial perspective on Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota “Feeding Our Future” fraud scandal, and the long-standing identity and cultural divide between Somaliland and Somalia.

In this exclusive interview with Liz Collin of Alpha News, the guest (referred to as “Sonia”) explains why she believes the U.S. public misunderstands the Somali diaspora, how Somaliland’s identity is being erased in American political narratives, and why the Minnesota fraud case exposed deeper community tensions that have been ignored for years.

Sonia argues that Somalilanders have a distinct culture, political history, and commitment to rule of law—and should not be conflated with individuals implicated in the Minnesota child-nutrition fraud case. She also offers a sharp critique of Ilhan Omar’s messaging, claiming it misrepresents or overlooks the experiences of millions of Somalilanders.

This video explores themes of diaspora identity, governance, corruption, intimidation, U.S. politics, and the Horn of Africa’s complex regional dynamics.

Overview of the Interview

The video begins with the narrator setting the scene: “A common language, a common border, but somehow worlds apart.” The guest is a Somaliland activist — referred to only as “Sonia” to protect her identity — accompanied by the host, reporter Liz Collin (Alpha News). The core of the interview centers on the distinctions between Somaliland and Somalia, and how those differences relate to the scandals and cultural tensions currently playing out in Minnesota among Somali diasporas — particularly around the widespread welfare/food-program fraud and the political figure Ilhan Omar.

From the outset, the tone is serious and fraught: the guest is anonymous because of “growing tensions, significant backlash, and violent threats.” Liz Collin thanks her for “being brave and speaking out.”

Sonia engages in a candid critique — not only of the fraud scandal, but more broadly of ethnic identity, diaspora representation, and political leadership. Although she focuses on the U.S. case, much of her commentary is framed in terms of Somali/Somaliland identity, culture, and politics.

Key Themes and Sonia’s Perspective

1. Somaliland vs. Somalia — Distinct Identity and Culture

Liz Collin asks Sonia to explain “the cultural similarities and differences between … the Republic of Somaliland and Somalia,” and how these differences are relevant to what’s happening in Minnesota. In response, Sonia emphasizes strongly the distinctiveness of Somaliland:

She describes Somaliland as “a country … in East Africa in the Horn of Africa by the Gulf of Eden, a very strategic location … also very critical for U.S. national security and trade …” She points out that to its east lies Somalia.

She says that Somaliland has “a distinct culture” — and argues that one of the major differences between Somaliland and Somalia is “the adherence to the rule of law.” She states plainly: “The people of Somaliland truly believe in the rule of law. This is … in our customary laws.”

In her telling, Somaliland is a law-abiding, orderly society; by contrast, she paints Somalia (and its institutions) as chaotic, unstable, and corrupt. Indeed, she claims that the “main goal of Somalia is to erase Somaliland from the map because they want our strategic location.”

This difference in identity and governance, she suggests, is important to understand when thinking about Somali immigrants to the United States — because “Somalilanders believe in the rule of law,” and because those from Somaliland are more likely to “thrive” in countries with established legal systems like the U.S.

2. Distance from Minnesota’s “Somali Fraud” — Somalilanders Are Not the Same

The next portion of the interview turns to the scandal now referred to as “Somali fraud” in Minnesota: the large-scale abuse of the child-nutrition program linked to Feeding Our Future.

Liz Collin asks: “Where do people from Somaliland fit into all of this … or do they?”

Sonia’s answer is unequivocal: in her view, Somalilanders should not be grouped with those responsible for the fraud. She claims:

“You can look at the Feeding Our Future scam. I think out of the 78, I think 76 are from Somalia and I think two are Americans.”

She uses this as evidence of the “distinctiveness” between Somalilanders and other Somalis — implying that the fraudsters are almost entirely from Somalia proper, not Somaliland.

Sonia argues that because Somalilanders “believe in the rule of law,” they are more likely to succeed lawfully in Western societies. She says she knows many people “from Somaliland … in America who have … very good high paying jobs, very decent jobs.”

Thus — in her view — the misconduct of a few should not be used to tarnish the reputation of Somalilanders.

3. Foreseeing the Fraud — Not Surprised, Given Patterns

Liz Collin presses further: it seems the fraud shocked many Americans, but was Sonia surprised?

Her answer: “Absolutely not.” She explains that many within her circles saw the fraud coming. According to Sonia:

“We used to wonder why are people not talking about this. We were always seeing stories — Somali gangs, Somali murders, Somali theft.”

She expresses incredulity that a “small group of people” (meaning diaspora Somali immigrants) in America — “not many in the United States” — could “get away with so much.” For her, this suggests a pattern: a possibility that corruption, deception, or exploitation of systems existed for a long time, but went unnoticed or unaddressed.

More fundamentally, Sonia lays the blame on Somalia — she claims the fraud and societal problems “are a direct reflection of the Somalian government and its ability to manipulate, … to act vulnerable, to always blame scapegoat and gaslight.” She says that speaking out about these issues can elicit strong backlash. For example, she recalls that if she had criticized Somalia:

“They call me a Christian lover … they say you are secessionist … you are separatist.”

Because of this, she says, “only the strong can truly withstand the onslaught.” She suggests that public sentiment or threats — including slurs, accusations of betrayal, or labels like “Christian lover” — are used to silence dissenters.

Sonia draws a parallel with America: she says if a Caucasian person in America was called “anti-Muslim, anti-Black,” that would silence them — but because immigrants and people of Somali origin may fear ostracism, criticism, or accusations of racism, many remain silent.

Hence, she frames the fraud not as an isolated US criminal act, but as part of a much larger problem stemming from longstanding instability, weak institutions, and social pressures originating in Somalia.

4. Critique of Ilhan Omar — Representation, Identity, and Exclusion of Somalilanders

Perhaps the most direct and controversial part of the interview comes when Sonia turns her attention to Ilhan Omar. Given that Omar has strongly criticized the fraud and spoken about Somali immigrants broadly, Sonia — as a Somaliland activist — challenges whether Omar truly represents her community’s interests.

Sonia says:

“Ilhan Omar is someone that I know isn’t telling the American people the truth.”

She argues that, by describing all East Africans from the Horn of Africa simply as “Somali,” Omar ignores the particular identity of Somalilanders. According to Sonia, Omar “disregards 6 to 8 million people that are Muslims … that are black … that are found in Somaliland.” The implication: Omar speaks as if all Somalis are from one unified Somalia, and in doing so, erases Somalilanders’ distinct history, aspirations, and identity.

Sonia contends that this matter is not just about semantics or ethnicity — it has political consequences. She claims that Omar “has lied to the American people.” She describes herself not only as a critic of Omar but as an “American patriot,” saying:

“When we had nothing this country gave me everything.”

In her framing, she embraced America, its opportunities, and its system; but Omar, by failing to recognize Somaliland distinctiveness and pushing “Somalia-first narratives,” betrays—or at least misrepresents—millions of people connected to Somaliland.

Sonia accuses Omar of scapegoating critics: rather than demanding accountability for fraud or community misconduct in Minnesota, Omar “points fingers calling everybody a racist and Islamophobia.” For Sonia, that is disingenuous — a deflection rather than a call for real reform:

“So to me, Ilhan Omar is a fraud … I’m hoping that justice knocks on her door very soon.”

Thus, the activist is not just condemning the fraudsters, nor merely distancing Somaliland from their misdeeds — she is challenging diaspora representation, identity politics, and the legitimacy of political leadership.

Significance and Underlying Tensions

Through Sonia’s expressions, multiple broader themes emerge.

Identity and Representation

At the heart of the interview lies a struggle over who gets to speak for “Somalis.” Sonia strongly rejects the notion that the term “Somali diaspora” should be used monolithically. She argues for a distinction: Somaliland is not Somalia, and its inhabitants should not be conflated with Somalis from the rest of Somalia. In her view, this conflation — by media, political leaders, or community organizations — erases identity and marginalizes Somalilanders.

She implicitly questions the legitimacy of diaspora leaders and politicians (like Ilhan Omar) who claim to represent all Somalis, regardless of origin — especially when those leaders are silent about or dismissive of Somaliland’s unique political status and aspirations.

Governance, Law, and Trust

Sonia frames Somaliland as a “law-abiding” society with a tradition of respect for law and order; by contrast, she describes Somalia as plagued by corruption, instability, and manipulation. That distinction, in her telling, explains why Somalilanders are more likely to succeed lawfully abroad, and why associating them with Somali-origin fraud scandals is unfair.

Her description suggests that for Somalilanders in diaspora, maintaining integrity and trust — even under suspicion or pressure — is essential, both for their individual lives and for Somaliland’s broader reputation.

Diaspora, Scandal, and Collective Reputation

The scandal in Minnesota — the so-called “Somali fraud” — has wide implications. For many, it reinforces negative stereotypes; for others, it triggers collective backlash. For activists like Sonia, however, the concern is not only about criminality, but about the collective “reputation cost.” When media and politicians label the fraud “Somali,” they risk undermining the identity and legitimacy of Somaliland, and blurring long-standing internal distinctions within the Horn of Africa diaspora.

Moreover, Sonia’s comments hint at fear — of being misunderstood, misrepresented, or silenced. She references threats, intimidation, and social pressure to conform or stay quiet. This underscores the emotional toll of speaking out, especially for members of a diaspora community caught between old-world loyalties and new-world opportunities.

Political Stakes — Local and International

While the conversation is centered on the U.S. diaspora, underlying it is a geopolitical dimension. By asserting Somaliland’s separate identity and its claim to rule of law, Sonia touches on the broader push for Somaliland’s recognition. In her view, diaspora perceptions — including scandals, but also assertions of ethnic unity — can affect Somaliland’s global standing. If Somalilanders abroad are lumped together with Somali communities perceived as implicated in fraud or corruption, it could undermine Somaliland’s case as a stable, law-abiding partner worthy of recognition and investment.

When Sonia criticizes Ilhan Omar — a Somali-American politician — she is not only challenging domestic political representation, but also raising questions about who gets to represent Somaliland’s interests on the global stage. In her mind, conflating Somaliland and Somalia is more than inaccurate: it’s harmful.

Selected Quotes (Reporter and Sonia)

Here are some of the more illustrative quotes from the interview:

Reporter (Liz Collin):

“I do think it’s important for people to understand the cultural similarities and differences between … Somaliland and Somalia and how these are playing out in Minnesota right now.”

Sonia:

“The people of Somaliland truly believe in the rule of law. This is … in our customary laws.”

On the Feeding Our Future scandal: “Out of the 78, I think 76 are from Somalia and I think two are Americans.”

On success of Somalilanders in the U.S.: “We have people … from Somaliland … in America who have … very good high paying jobs, very decent jobs.”

On her reaction to the fraud revelations: “Absolutely not … We saw it coming … We were always seeing stories … Somali gangs, Somali murders, Somali theft.”

On backlash for diaspora critics: “They call me a Christian lover … they say you are secessionist … you are separatist.”

On political representation: “Ilhan Omar … isn’t telling the American people the truth.”

On Omar and Somalilanders: “She disregards 6 to 8 million people … found in Somaliland.”

On her own identity and gratitude: “When we had nothing this country gave me everything.”

On desire for accountability: “Ilhan Omar is a fraud … I’m hoping that justice knocks on her door very soon.”

Interpretation: What the Interview Reflects — Strengths

The interview offers a perspective that is rarely heard in American media: a diaspora Somali (or rather Somaliland) voice that resists monolithic identity, and that calls into question simple narratives of “Somali community” in the U.S. In doing so, it highlights real tensions: between regional identity (Somaliland vs Somalia), between immigrants from different origins sharing a “Somali” label, between historical geopolitics and present-day diaspora politics.

Sonia’s strong emphasis on “rule of law,” “customary laws,” and cultural distinctiveness speaks to the desire by some Somalilanders to reclaim their narrative. Her critique of diaspora leadership (represented by Ilhan Omar) touches on long-standing frustrations over representation, diaspora power, and identity erasure. In particular, she rejects the idea that a single politician can or should speak for all Somali-origin people, especially when that ignores historical divisions and recognizes only a unified Somalia.

Given the weight of the fraud scandal in Minnesota — which has attracted national attention — the stakes are high. Sonia’s concern is not just reputational, but existential: if “Somali fraud” becomes a catch-all label for everyone with Horn-of-Africa origins, then Somaliland’s unique identity and pursuit of recognition could be undermined.

Nevertheless, the interview serves as a powerful counterpoint to dominant narratives that lump all Somali-origin Americans together. It challenges viewers to think more critically about identity, representation, and the consequences of diaspora scandals for politics — both local (in Minnesota) and international (for Somaliland’s aspirations).

Conclusion

In sum, this interview with “Sonia,” a Somaliland activist, is a forceful appeal for distinction — for acknowledging Somaliland’s separate identity, its adherence to the rule of law, and its difference from Somalia proper. Through her remarks, Sonia rejects the conflation of all Somali-origin people with “fraud perpetrators,” and criticizes diaspora representation that ignores historical and regional complexity. She challenges the narrative that diaspora crimes (such as the Feeding Our Future scandal) reflect the Somali community at large, arguing instead that they reflect failures rooted in Somalia’s corruption and lack of governance — not Somaliland’s—or its diaspora’s. And she holds up, instead, hope for justice, accountability, and recognition.

Whether one agrees with her or not, the interview underscores deep tensions: over identity, representation, and the fragile politics of diaspora, trust, and belonging. For Somalilanders, and for diaspora Somalis broadly, these tensions are not just academic — they shape opportunities, reputations, and the possibility of being recognized as a distinct people on the world stage.