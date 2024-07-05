The piece below outlines the journey of Somaliland towards independence, starting from the United Nations endorsing its freedom in 1949 to the celebrations marking the end of British rule in 1960.

The process involved crucial milestones such as reforms, negotiations, and setting of independence dates, culminating in Somaliland finally gaining independence after 73 years of British administration on June 26, 1960, with plans to unite with Somalia on July 1, 1960.

1. U.N. UNIT ENDORSES A FREE SOMALILAND

Source: The New York Times – October 18, 1949

On October 18, 1949, The New York Times reported a significant milestone in the journey towards Somaliland’s independence. The United Nations Political and Security Subcommittee endorsed a United States proposal advocating for the freedom of Italian Somaliland by 1959. This proposal aimed to grant liberty to the former Italian colony, stipulating a ten-year timeline for achieving self-governance. The vote was a decisive 15 to 3, with the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, and Poland opposing the motion due to their concerns about the region’s stability and strategic interests. At the same time, France, India, and Pakistan abstained.

Dr. Philip C. Jessup, the United States representative, played a crucial role in recommending the United States proposal. He emphasized the necessity of setting a definitive timeline for independence, countering opposition led by the Soviet and Polish representatives. Despite the heated debates, the endorsement marked a crucial step towards Somaliland’s self-determination.

2. SOMALILAND REFORMS URGED IN UN REPORT

Source: The New York Times – February 9, 1952

Three years later, on February 9, 1952, The New York Times reported another pivotal development. A #UN. mission to Italian Somaliland underscored the urgent need for establishing democratic institutions as a foundation for self-governance. With these reforms, the mission highlighted that Somaliland would only be ready for its planned independence in 1960.

The report highlighted significant challenges, including the need for a representative territorial council and inadequate legislative powers. The mission members called for comprehensive political and economic reforms to ensure a successful transition to independence. This included a robust plan for economic development to support the 1.2 million inhabitants of Somaliland.

3. FREEDOM DATES URGED

Source: The New York Times – December 6, 1957

On December 6, 1957, The New York Times covered the U.N. General Assembly’s Trusteeship Committee’s call for setting clear goals for trust territories’ independence. The resolution, adopted despite British opposition, urged administering powers to announce timelines for when these territories could expect independence.

The resolution aimed to provide a framework for increasing degrees of self-government, emphasizing the need for economic development measures in Somaliland under the Italian administration. The vote on this resolution was 44 to 15, with 12 abstentions, reflecting a robust international push towards decolonization.

4. Somali Delegation in London

Source: The New York Times – May 1, 1960

As the target date for independence approached, The New York Times reported on May 1, 1960, that a Somali delegation had arrived in London for crucial talks led by Mohammed Ibrahim Egal, British Somaliland’s Minister of Local Government, the six-man delegation engaged in discussions with Colonial Secretary Iain Macleod to finalize the terms of independence.

These negotiations were critical in ensuring a smooth transition to self-rule, aligning the Somali people’s aspirations with the #British government’s administrative processes. The talks highlighted the determination and preparedness of Somaliland’s leaders to achieve full sovereignty.

5. Britain to Free Somaliland by July

Source: The New York Times – May 6, 1960

On May 6, 1960, The New York Times reported a significant announcement from London: Britain would grant independence to the Somaliland protectorate by July 1. This decision would allow Somaliland to unite with neighboring Somalia, which was also scheduled to become a sovereign state on that date.

Iain Macleod, the Colonial Secretary, announced the move towards independence while Somaliland leaders were in London to discuss the new constitution. This move was in line with the wishes of Somaliland’s leaders, who were eager to join with Somalia and establish a unified nation.

6. Somaliland Freedom Date Set

Source: The New York Times – May 13, 1960

A week later, on May 13, 1960, The New York Times confirmed that the British Colonial Office, in collaboration with a delegation of Somaliland ministers, had set June 26 as the date for Somaliland’s independence. Iain Macleod, representing the British government, informed the House of Commons that Britain initially proposed July 1 as the Independence Day but accepted the earlier date suggested by Somaliland’s ministers.

This adjustment underscored the collaborative effort between Britain and Somaliland’s leaders to ensure a timely and orderly transition to self-governance.

7. Somaliland Marks Independence After 73 Years of British Rule

Source: The New York Times – June 26, 1960

On June 26, 1960, The New York Times reported the historic moment when Somaliland celebrated its independence after 73 years of British rule. In Hargeisa, crowds danced in the streets, bonfires lit up the hills, and fireworks brightened the night sky as the country marked the end of its status as a British protectorate.

Political parties hosted receptions for guests from all communities, and the celebrations continued into the next day, which was declared a public holiday. The newly independent Somaliland planned to unite with neighboring Somalia on July 1, when Italy was set to relinquish its United Nations trusteeship over Somalia.

Thousands of Somalis turned out to bid farewell to the British Governor, Sir Douglas Hall, and his wife, who left for Aden. A delegation from Mogadishu, led by the President of the Somalia Legislative Assembly, Adan Abdullah, arrived to celebrate and express the Somali people’s anticipation for the union of the two territories.