Militant Alliance at Sea, The Hellas Aphrodite Hijacking Exposes a Dangerous New Maritime Front in the Horn of Africa

The hijacking of the Malta vessel Hellas Aphrodite in the Indian Ocean may mark a new phase of militant cooperation between Yemen’s Houthis and Somalia’s al-Shabaab — threatening global shipping in one of the world’s most strategic waterways

NAIROBI, Kenya — The dramatic seizure — and subsequent liberation — of the Greek-managed, Malta-flagged tanker Hellas Aphrodite has underscored growing fears that militant networks spanning Yemen and Somalia are cooperating in ways that could reshape maritime security in one of the world’s most strategic waterways.

What began Thursday as a suspected act of piracy more than 1,000 kilometers off the Somali coast has evolved into a complex geopolitical warning. Intelligence sources suggest the hijacking may have been more than a random criminal venture — instead signaling an emerging partnership between Yemen’s Houthi movement and Somalia’s al-Shabaab insurgents.

“This was no ordinary piracy operation,” said a senior Western maritime official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss intelligence matters publicly. “The coordination, the timing, and the location suggest a broader militant strategy aimed at destabilizing global trade routes.”

A Coordinated Threat Across the Seas

The Hellas Aphrodite, reportedly carrying gasoline from India to South Africa, was attacked east of Socotra Island — well beyond the usual reach of Somali pirates. Western analysts believe the incident demonstrates a possible “fusion of tactics” between two militant groups that had previously operated in distinct regions.

“We may be witnessing the birth of a Red Sea axis,” said Dr. Leila Ahmed, a security researcher at the Institute for Strategic Studies in Nairobi. “The Houthis bring advanced weaponry and drone capabilities; al-Shabaab contributes logistics and local maritime networks. Together, they could militarize one of the world’s most vital sea lanes.”

The western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden handle nearly 12 percent of global maritime trade. Any sustained militant disruption could send energy prices soaring and reroute commercial shipping across thousands of extra miles — an economic ripple effect that would be felt far beyond the Horn of Africa.

The EU Intervention: Swift Action in High Seas

By Friday, European Union naval forces had reached the Hellas Aphrodite and confirmed the 24-member crew was safe after locking themselves in the vessel’s citadel during the assault.

The Spanish frigate ESPS Victoria, operating under the EU’s Operation Atalanta, dispatched special forces, a helicopter, a drone, and an aircraft to secure the tanker. Their rapid “show of force,” the EU said, prompted the attackers to flee the scene.

“The mother ship and the pirates remain in the area,” Operation Atalanta warned in a statement, adding that a “coordinated joint operation” was underway to track and intercept the dhow believed to have launched the attack.

A private maritime security firm, Diaplous Group, confirmed that the Victoria would remain alongside the tanker until its engines could be restarted and the vessel could continue its voyage.

The pirates, who fired machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades during the assault, are believed to belong to a gang operating from an Iranian-flagged fishing dhow previously hijacked in the region.

From Piracy to Proxy War

Regional analysts say the renewed attacks at sea are not coincidental. They come amid rising insecurity in the Red Sea, where Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched waves of drone and missile strikes on commercial shipping since the onset of the Israel–Hamas war.

“Yemeni and Somali networks appear to be exploiting the same instability,” said a European naval attaché in Djibouti. “The Houthis create the chaos, and the pirates — or militants masquerading as pirates — capitalize on it.”

Western intelligence assessments suggest weapons, funds, and tactical advisors may be moving from Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen’s Hadhramaut region into al-Shabaab territories in Somalia, often via small dhows disguised as fishing boats.

“It’s a marriage of convenience,” said a former Somali intelligence officer now based in Addis Ababa. “The Houthis expand their reach into East Africa, while al-Shabaab gains resources and maritime know-how. Their shared objective is to undermine the Western-backed maritime order.”

Resurgent Piracy and Local Fear

While the Hellas Aphrodite hijacking ended without casualties, it marks the first successful seizure of a commercial vessel off Somalia since May 2024, according to the International Maritime Bureau. The EU force has linked several other recent incidents — including an attack on the Stolt Sagaland earlier this week — to the same pirate group.

Piracy off Somalia’s coast peaked in 2011, with 237 attacks costing the global economy an estimated $7 billion. Years of international patrols and better governance brought relative calm — until recently.

Now, Somali fishermen fear a return to darker times.

“Since the pirates have committed hijackings today, it creates a problem for us,” said Mogadishu fisherman Osman Abdi. “People will see us and think we are pirates too. It makes us afraid to go to sea.”

A High-Stakes Warning for Global Trade

Analysts warn that if militant cooperation between Houthis and al-Shabaab solidifies, the Horn of Africa could face a hybrid maritime threat — part piracy, part insurgency, and part proxy warfare.

“The old pirates wanted ransom money,” said Dr. Ahmed. “These new actors want leverage — over governments, over trade routes, and over the narrative of power in the Red Sea.”

As the Hellas Aphrodite resumes its journey, international naval forces remain on high alert. Operation Atalanta has expanded its surveillance perimeter, and Western navies are tracking the suspected mother ship believed to still be at sea.

“The situation remains critical,” a U.S. defense official told The Saxafi Media. “We’re not just looking at pirates anymore — we’re looking at a network capable of merging ideology, technology, and geography into a maritime threat with global reach.”