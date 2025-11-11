HARGEISA, Somaliland — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development of the Republic of Somaliland convened its regular weekly coordination meeting Thursday at the ministry’s headquarters in Hargeisa, focusing on fiscal reforms, revenue mobilization, and progress toward the 2026 national budget.

The meeting was chaired by State Minister Ismail Mawlid Abdillahi and attended by Director General Mohamed Hassan Suleiman, alongside departmental directors and senior officials.

“This meeting is part of our continuous effort to enhance coordination, accountability, and institutional performance,” Abdillahi said in opening remarks. “Every department has a shared responsibility to ensure fiscal discipline and efficient resource management.”

According to a statement from the ministry, the session reviewed progress made on prior resolutions and discussed modernization of revenue documentation systems — a key element of the government’s digital finance reform agenda.

Officials also deliberated on accelerating revenue mobilization, particularly addressing outstanding public collections and finalizing operational procedures tied to domestic revenue streams from education services, courts, and other sectors.

Director of the Budget Department presented an update on the 2026 national budget, which is nearing completion. “We are in the final stages of aligning departmental inputs to ensure the new budget reflects the government’s development priorities,” he said.

The drive for greater fiscal self-sufficiency is critical for Somaliland, which has functioned as an independent state since restoring its sovereignty in 1991 but struggles to fund public services without the full access to international financial institutions that recognition would bring.

“The focus is on leaving no stone unturned in the revenue mobilization effort,” said a ministry official who was present at the meeting but was not authorized to speak publicly. “Modernizing our systems is not just about efficiency; it’s a matter of survival and demonstrating our governance capacity to the world.”

The Planning Department also briefed participants on the development of the ministry’s 2026 annual work plan, while the Somaliland Economic Resilience Program (SERP) Project Coordinator delivered a status report on ongoing World Bank–supported projects, emphasizing the importance of aligning donor-funded initiatives with national fiscal frameworks.

Director General Mohamed Hassan Saleban commended the departments for “maintaining strong coordination amid increasing fiscal demands,” adding that the ministry is “committed to strengthening transparency and improving revenue systems across all sectors.”

Analysts say that Somaliland’s ability to demonstrate competent and transparent financial management is intrinsically linked to its diplomatic ambitions.

“For Somaliland, fiscal reform is geopolitical strategy,” said Annette Carter, a researcher at the Horn of Africa Institute. “Every efficient tax system and every well-managed budget is presented as evidence that they are a viable, responsible state. This internal coordination is essential for their external messaging.”

The meeting concluded with a collective pledge by all departments to reinforce fiscal discipline, transparency, and institutional performance in line with Somaliland’s broader economic development strategy.

“Fiscal stability is not just a goal—it’s a continuous process of collaboration and accountability,” Abdillahi said. “That’s the culture we are building within this ministry.”