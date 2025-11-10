HARGEISA, Somaliland – In a symbolic step toward greater inclusion, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development of the Republic of Somaliland inaugurated a new wheelchair-accessible entrance at its headquarters Tuesday, a move advocates hail as a critical victory for citizens with disabilities.

The launch was marked not with a ribbon-cutting, but with a quiet, historic entrance. Director-General Mohamed Hassan Saleban personally welcomed disability-rights campaigner and athlete Abdirisak Shabeel as he became the first person to roll unimpeded through the ministry’s main doors.

For years, Shabeel and others with limited mobility were forced to conduct their business outside the building, unable to navigate the steps leading to government services.

“In the past I used to meet Abdirisak outside on the steps,” Director-General Saleban said during a brief ceremony inside his office. “Today, for the first time, he rolled straight into my office.”

Saleban emphasized that the new ramp was more than a concrete slope; it was a fundamental shift in how the government serves its people. “This ramp means every citizen with limited mobility can now walk—or roll—into any government office and get served quickly and with dignity,” he said.

The installation of the ramp and a widened doorway comes after sustained advocacy from local disability groups. The ministry’s swift action and public commitment have been met with praise from a community that often faces profound barriers to civic participation.

“This is a huge step forward,” said Shabeel, who has long campaigned for accessible public infrastructure. “The leadership listened, acted fast, and delivered. I thank the Minister, the DG, and the entire team for proving that Somaliland builds for EVERYONE.”

The ministry has pledged to build on this momentum, announcing a plan to install similar accessible ramps at all of its regional finance offices across the country within the next 90 days. If successfully implemented, the initiative could significantly improve access to critical economic services for a marginalized population.

The event in Hargeisa signals a growing recognition of disability rights in the country and sets a new benchmark for accessibility in Somaliland’s public institutions.