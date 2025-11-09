HARGEISA, Somaliland — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development of the Republic of Somaliland on Tuesday launched a two-day technical training workshop aimed at strengthening government capacity in economic policy analysis and data-driven decision-making.

The session, held in Hargeisa, was officially opened by Mohamed Hassan Suleiman, Director General of the Ministry, who underscored the importance of equipping government economists with advanced analytical tools.

“This training will empower our experts to interpret economic data more effectively and to design policies that reflect real conditions in our economy,” Suleiman said in his opening address. “Sound policy begins with sound analysis, and that’s exactly what the Computable General Equilibrium model helps us achieve.”

The workshop focuses on two sophisticated analytical frameworks — the Computable General Equilibrium (CGE) Model and the Social Accounting Matrix (SAM) — which are widely used by economists to simulate the effects of policy changes and assess macroeconomic performance.

Participants include senior economists, statisticians, and planners from key government institutions such as the Ministries of Finance, Planning, Commerce, Livestock, Agriculture, Fisheries, Minerals, and Employment, as well as the Central Bank of Somaliland.

“These models will allow us to better understand the linkages between sectors and anticipate how policy shifts might impact growth, employment, and household welfare,” said one participant from the Ministry of Planning.

“This is about more than just a training; it’s about building a modern economic state,” said a ministry official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. “When we engage with international partners or make our case for recognition, we need to speak the language of credible, quantitative analysis. This moves us beyond rhetoric and into the realm of evidence-based policy.”

Analysts say that developing robust internal systems is a pragmatic strategy for a government navigating this diplomatic limbo.

“Somaliland is essentially building the apparatus of a recognized state from the ground up,” said Anwar Mohamed, an East Africa economic analyst based in Nairobi. “Investing in technical expertise, especially in economic modeling, is a smart long-game. It allows them to better manage their own resources and presents a powerful narrative to the outside world: ‘We are responsible, we are capable, and we are here to stay.’”

The Director General urged attendees to take full advantage of the training, emphasizing the government’s commitment to evidence-based policymaking.

“Our national development strategy depends on accurate data and analytical rigor,” Suleiman added. “The skills you gain here will directly contribute to shaping policies that sustain economic growth and improve livelihoods.”

The workshop forms part of the Ministry’s broader effort to modernize economic governance, strengthen institutional capacity, and align fiscal and development planning with international best practices.