Hargeisa, Somaliland — Somaliland’s government last week unveiled plans to consolidate national peace efforts into a unified strategic framework — a step officials say will embed stability and conflict prevention into the country’s long-term development agenda.

The announcement came during the 40th session of the Council of Ministers, chaired by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa. Flanked by Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, the president and his cabinet reviewed a sweeping agenda of 11 policy areas, ranging from civil service reforms to drought response and economic development.

“Our goal is to link all peace projects under one coherent national strategy,” said Kaltuun Sh. Hassan Abdi, Minister of Planning and National Development. “Peace is not just the absence of conflict — it’s the foundation of trust, justice, and inclusive governance.”

Civil Service Reform and Workforce Verification

The session opened with a detailed briefing from Abdiaziz Hirsi Warsame, Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, who outlined ongoing reforms to modernize Somaliland’s public sector.

Warsame reported that the first phase of the government’s new Personnel Verification and Assurance System — part of the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) — had been successfully completed. The digital system will be used to verify and secure the personal data of civil servants, a key step in combating fraud and improving transparency.

“All recruitment of public servants will now be managed directly by the Civil Service Authority,” Warsame told the cabinet. “This ensures accountability and merit-based employment consistent with civil service law.”

Security and Stability

Interior Minister Abdalle Mohamed Arab assured the Council that the overall security situation across Somaliland’s six regions remains stable.

“There have been no political or social disturbances,” Arab said. “Our national peace remains intact, and citizens are continuing their daily lives without disruption.”

Fiscal Discipline and Economic Oversight

Ismail Mawlid Abdilaahi, Minister of State for Finance and Economic Development, presented positive fiscal results for the year, reporting that all revenue projections from January to October had been met.

He stressed that all national revenues — including those collected by independent agencies — must be remitted directly to the state treasury in accordance with Law No. 72/2016 (General Revenue and Taxes Law) and Law No. 75/2016 (Financial Management Law).

“We are reinforcing fiscal discipline and ensuring that every shilling of public money is legally accounted for,” Abdilaahi said. “This is essential for credibility, both domestically and internationally.”

Digital Modernization at the Presidency

In a move toward digital governance, Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi announced the launch of the Digital Media System Service (DMSS) — a centralized platform designed to streamline government communications and data sharing.

“The DMSS will help unify our message and improve coordination among ministries,” Abdi said. “In the digital age, information is governance — and governance must speak with one voice.”

Drought and Livestock Challenges

Dr. Omar Shuayb Mohamed, Minister of Livestock and Rural Development, delivered a sobering report on the effects of prolonged drought on Somaliland’s livestock sector — the backbone of the national economy.

“Recurring droughts have weakened animal health, reduced reproduction rates, and increased malnutrition-related diseases,” Dr. Shuayb warned. “Climate change is no longer an abstract threat; it is directly impacting livelihoods.”

The minister called for a National Livestock Resilience Plan to coordinate government and donor efforts aimed at protecting herds, water resources, and pastoral communities.

Health Sector Update

Health Minister Dr. Hussein Bashir Hirsi briefed the cabinet on current public health priorities, noting outbreaks of diphtheria, measles, and malaria as the most pressing challenges.

He reported that 533 teams comprising 2,130 health workers have launched a national immunization drive targeting 182,000 children.

“We are making progress through vaccination, awareness, and expanded regional health services,” Dr. Hirsi said, adding that the Ministry has integrated modern digital systems such as the DHI2 HIV Tracker and Electronic Immunization Registry (EIR).

Investment and Economic Outlook

Investment Minister Said Mohamed Burale hailed the success of the recent Somaliland Investment Summit, describing it as “a milestone in showcasing Somaliland’s readiness for global partnerships.”

“We signed new memoranda of understanding, attracted interest from international investors, and opened new avenues for job creation,” Burale said. “Our message to the world is clear: Somaliland is open for business.”

Fisheries and Regional Cooperation

The Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Ali Jama Farah, reported improvements in coastal infrastructure, including new ice-making and refrigeration facilities in Sanaag and Awdal regions.

Farah also highlighted recent talks with a visiting delegation from Yemen’s Ministry of Fisheries, which resulted in preliminary cooperation agreements on sustainable fishing and maritime management.

Peace and National Unity Framework

In what may become a cornerstone of the administration’s agenda, the Ministry of Planning introduced a framework to connect peace-building projects with the National Peace Policy.

The plan includes six strategic goals:

Preventing conflicts and violence.

Building public trust between the state and citizens.

Establishing equal justice for all.

Strengthening conflict-resolution institutions.

Promoting peace education.

Deepening regional and international cooperation.

“The people’s confidence in their government depends on fairness, justice, and the ability to resolve disputes peacefully,” Minister Kaltuun said.

Humanitarian Situation and Drought Relief

Suleiman Duale, Minister of Resettlement and Humanitarian Affairs, warned that displaced populations remain at high risk due to limited access to water, food, and shelter.

“Our ministry is doing all it can with the resources available,” he said. “But the magnitude of displacement calls for a nationwide consultation and a coordinated response.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullahi-Baashe Daahir Jama, Minister of Religion and Endowments and a member of the National Drought Emergency Committee, reported worsening conditions in eastern Somaliland.

“Water shortages are acute,” Sheikh Abdullahi-Baashe said. “The committee is mobilizing resources to deliver relief supplies and sustain affected families.”

Toward a Cohesive National Vision

Closing the meeting, President Irro commended the ministers for what he described as “a shared vision of national stability and development.”

“Peace and progress are inseparable,” the president said. “Our policies — from civil service reform to drought response — are all steps toward a stronger, more united Somaliland.”

The cabinet is expected to reconvene later this month to review the implementation progress of these initiatives and assess further steps toward integrating the new National Peace Policy into all sectors of governance.