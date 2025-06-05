This article discusses Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro’s” diplomatic tour in May 2025, focusing on his visits to Djibouti and Kenya.

Djibouti: The reception was low-key, prioritizing economic cooperation (specifically, Somaliland’s use of Djibouti’s fiber optic cable network) over political recognition. Djibouti avoided displaying Somaliland’s flag and didn’t discuss recognition, likely due to its reliance on Ethiopian trade and concerns about the Ethiopia-Somaliland Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Kenya: The visit was more engaging, with the inauguration of Somaliland’s upgraded diplomatic mission in Nairobi, despite opposition from Somalia. President Irro met with President Ruto, and discussions covered trade, security, and other bilateral issues. While Kenya stopped short of formal recognition, the visit signifies a willingness to engage based on mutual interests.

The tour highlights the challenges Somaliland faces in gaining international recognition. Economic cooperation is easier to achieve than political endorsement. Kenya’s engagement is positive, but full recognition remains a gradual, multifaceted diplomatic process.

The complete piece is as follows:

Somaliland President’s Diplomatic Tour: A Mixed Reception in East Africa

By Mohammed Abdillahi

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” of Somaliland concluded a significant diplomatic tour in May 2025, visiting neighboring Djibouti and regional powerhouse Kenya. The visits aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and advance Somaliland’s foreign policy objectives. While the trip to Kenya saw notable developments, the reception in Djibouti underscored the persistent challenges Somaliland faces in its quest for international recognition.

Djibouti: A Low-Key Affair Amidst Strategic Interests

President Irro’s visit to Djibouti was his first to an African nation since taking office. Initial reports suggested a warm reception, with Djiboutian officials reportedly referring to Irro as “President of the Republic of Somaliland.” However, deeper observation revealed a more nuanced reality.

During the two presidents’ discussions, the flag of Somaliland was conspicuously absent from official displays. This subtle but significant detail highlights Djibouti’s delicate balancing act, as it seeks to maintain its relationship with Somaliland while adhering to the international consensus that still considers Somaliland part of Somalia.

Crucially, discussions regarding Somaliland’s international recognition were not on the agenda. Instead, the focus was primarily on issues of mutual economic interest, particularly the utilization of Djibouti’s fiber optic cable network in Somaliland. President Irro toured Djibouti Telecom’s Haramous submarine cable station, the country’s undersea fiber-optic hub, signaling Somaliland’s keen interest in enhancing its digital infrastructure through Djiboutian connectivity. While this collaboration promises economic benefits for both sides, it reinforces that Djibouti’s engagement with Hargeisa remains largely pragmatic and economic, rather than a political endorsement of Somaliland’s sovereignty.

The low-level reception, devoid of the customary diplomatic symbols of statehood, suggests Djibouti’s cautious approach, especially in light of its strained relations with Somaliland following the controversial Ethiopia-Somaliland Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2024.

Djibouti, heavily reliant on Ethiopian trade, was reportedly concerned by the MoU, which offered Ethiopia a naval base in exchange for potential recognition of Somaliland. President Irro’s visit to Djibouti appears to have been a move to mend these ties, focusing on shared economic opportunities rather than contentious political issues.

Kenya: A Step towards Greater Engagement, Despite Somali Opposition

In contrast to the subdued reception in Djibouti, President Irro’s visit to Kenya, his third foreign trip since assuming office, saw more overt displays of engagement. Despite strong opposition from the Federal Government of Somalia and initial statements from Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirming Somalia’s territorial integrity, President Irro was received by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Ali Joho.

A significant development during the Kenyan visit was the inauguration of Somaliland’s new diplomatic mission office in Nairobi on May 29, 2025. This move, a relocation and upgrade of Somaliland’s existing liaison office, proceeded despite Mogadishu’s sustained lobbying efforts to prevent it. While Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the mission does not “enjoy the imprimatur of the Republic of Kenya,” President William Ruto met with President Irro on the same day, a clear indication of Kenya’s willingness to pursue its own regional interests.

Discussions between President Irro and President Ruto reportedly covered a range of bilateral and regional issues, including trade, security, education, and institutional development. While direct recognition of Somaliland was not declared, the meeting and the upgrade of the diplomatic mission represent a significant step in Somaliland’s efforts to enhance its international presence and establish more formal relations with key regional players.

Conclusion: A Long Road Ahead for Recognition

President Irro’s May 2025 diplomatic tour highlights the ongoing complexities of Somaliland’s pursuit of international recognition. While the visits secured pragmatic cooperation, particularly in economic sectors, the underlying political challenge remains.

Djibouti’s reserved reception, notably the absence of Somaliland’s flag, underscores the reluctance of some neighboring states to upset the delicate regional balance by fully endorsing Somaliland’s independence. Kenya’s more assertive engagement, despite objections from Somalia, indicates a growing willingness among some nations to engage with Somaliland based on practical interests.

For Somaliland, the path to full international recognition continues to be a gradual and multifaceted diplomatic endeavor, built on demonstrating its stability, democratic governance, and strategic importance in the Horn of Africa.