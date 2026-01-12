This article, “A New Red Sea Chessboard and India’s Strategic Window,” discusses Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and its implications for the geopolitics of the Red Sea region, particularly for India.

A New Red Sea Chessboard and India’s Strategic Window

By Samir Bhattacharya

On December 26, Israel became the first country to extend formal recognition to the Republic of Somaliland, marking a watershed moment in the geopolitics of the Horn of Africa. Expectedly, the announcement has triggered widespread opposition. However, its strategic significance extends far beyond the immediate controversy, reshaping the geopolitical chessboard across one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors.

Interestingly, Somaliland’s demand for recognition has its due merits. Since its violent secession from Somalia in 1991, it has functioned as a de facto state. Despite being deprived of international recognition, Somaliland has charted a distinct trajectory compared to the protracted instability of Somalia, building functioning institutions, holding regular competitive elections, and maintaining relative peace in a volatile neighborhood. The divergence is more palpable from Freedom House’s assessment that Somaliland ranks among the few “free” political systems in East Africa.

Although no state formally recognized Somaliland prior to Israel’s decision, several actors, including Senegal, Ethiopia, and the European Union, have previously demonstrated positive signals aimed at addressing its recognition question. Moreover, Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, currently hosts consulates from Turkey, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Denmark, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom, as well as a representative office of the European Union. Israel’s recognition, thus, disrupts the prevailing diplomatic status quo where Somaliland remains formally integrated into Somalia while exercising de facto sovereignty.

For India, this shift represents a rare strategic opening, one that aligns with its maritime interests and counters China’s growing footprint in the Red Sea region. Nevertheless, India needs to navigate its strategy with caution, ensuring that any recalibration does not undermine its existing diplomatic arrangements in the region.

The Red Sea’s Changing Power Chessboard

Although the timing of the announcement appears ambiguous, the rationale for recognition extends beyond purely normative considerations. The Red Sea carries nearly 12% of global trade and connects Europe, the Middle East, and Asia through the Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb chokepoint. In recent years, the region has become a theatre of intensifying competition involving both global and regional powers. Attacks on commercial shipping by the Houthis, the proliferation of drones and missiles, and growing naval deployments have highlighted the fragility of maritime security arrangements.

Somaliland’s coastline includes the port of Berbera, overlooking the Gulf of Aden. Access to Berbera offers Israel significant advantages in surveillance, intelligence gathering, and early warning capabilities. These objectives are further amplified by Israel’s partnership with the United Arab Emirates under the Abraham Accords. The UAE has already entrenched itself in Somaliland through DP World’s long-term concession at Berbera and financing for the Berbera Corridor linking the port to Ethiopia.

For India, this moment presents a rare strategic opening. Somaliland offers economic opportunity, maritime access, and geopolitical leverage at a time when the Red Sea region is becoming central to global competition

Unsurprisingly, Israel’s move has provoked sharp opposition. The Somali government categorically rejected the decision, characterizing it as a unilateral action that undermines Somalia’s sovereignty. The announcement also triggered widespread public outrage across Somalia, culminating in street protests. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused Somaliland of having agreed to three Israeli conditions in exchange for this recognition: the resettlement of Palestinians, the establishment of a military base along the Gulf of Aden coast, and Somaliland’s accession to the Abraham Accords. Somaliland dismissed the first two claims.

Regional powers such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Djibouti, and Türkiye, alongside organizations including the Arab League, the African Union and most of its member states, and the European Union, have reiterated their support for Somalia’s territorial integrity. For many, the concern is less about Somaliland itself than about the precedent its recognition might set for other separatist claims.

This Israeli–Emirati presence could potentially reshape the balance of power in the Red Sea, with substantial regional ramifications. Israel’s presence in Somaliland could enhance its leverage vis-à-vis Egypt, particularly concerning Red Sea security and the Suez Canal. Improved monitoring of naval movements and shipping flows would strengthen Israel’s situational awareness of Cairo’s maritime posture, subtly recalibrating the balance of influence along Egypt’s most vital economic artery.

Türkiye, too, faces strategic setbacks, as Ankara has invested heavily in the Horn of Africa through ports, trade corridors, and political partnerships. Israel’s quiet expansion constrains Türkiye’s maneuverability along key sea lanes and weakens its competitive position in East Africa, potentially forcing Ankara to reassess its alliances and investment strategies.

China’s response to Israel’s recognition has been notably sharp. Beijing has condemned the move as an endorsement of separatism, reiterating that Somaliland is an “inseparable part” of Somalia. This position reflects China’s long-standing resistance to secessionist claims, shaped largely by its sensitivities over Taiwan. Somaliland’s decision in 2020 to establish official ties with Taipei has further hardened Beijing’s stance, turning Somaliland into a rare diplomatic outlier in Africa.

Beyond ideology, China’s concerns are strategic. The Bab al-Mandeb Strait is a vital artery for China’s Maritime Silk Road, and Beijing has described it as a “jugular vein” of global commerce. China’s first overseas military base in Djibouti underscores the importance it attaches to securing this corridor. From Beijing’s perspective, Israeli recognition risks enabling the emergence of a rival security and intelligence hub across the Gulf of Aden, undermining China’s leverage in a region where it has invested heavily.

The United States, by contrast, has not officially endorsed Israel’s move and adopted a more ambivalent and potentially flexible stance. Washington has historically supported Somalia’s territorial unity, yet growing strategic concerns about Chinese influence in Djibouti and the wider Red Sea region, especially since the Houthi uprising, have prompted renewed interest in Somaliland as a security partner. Several US lawmakers have openly advocated for recognition and introduced a bill in Congress, citing Somaliland’s relative stability, democratic credentials, and strategic location near the Bab al-Mandeb.

If President Trump decides to go ahead with the recognition, many others would certainly follow. However, US recognition appears unlikely, at least in the immediate term. If any, Ethiopia appears to be the second country that would follow Israel’s lead. This evolving geopolitical disruption also opens space for other actors—most notably India.

India’s Historical and Economic Links with Somaliland

India’s engagement with Somaliland is not new. Long before modern state boundaries, Indian traders crossed the Indian Ocean to the Horn of Africa, playing a significant role in commerce, particularly in the spice trade. This legacy endures through an Indian commercial presence that continues to serve as a bridge between the two regions.

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic recognition, India maintains robust informal economic ties with Somaliland. The region imports a wide range of Indian goods, including food items, pharmaceuticals, machinery, construction materials, textiles, and vehicles. India has consistently been one of Somaliland’s largest trading partners by container volume, often surpassing China and Türkiye. These ties provide India with economic credibility and goodwill unmatched by many other external actors.

Israel’s recognition fundamentally alters the strategic context in which India operates. The Gulf of Aden and the western Indian Ocean form an integral part of India’s maritime neighborhood. The Indian Navy has been a consistent security provider in the region, deploying warships and conducting anti-piracy patrols for over a decade. However, India lacks a permanent logistical or operational foothold comparable to China’s base in Djibouti.

Somaliland offers a potential solution. Its 850km coastline across the Red Sea could serve as a logistics hub that enhances India’s ability to protect sea lines of communication, support humanitarian operations, and respond to contingencies in the Red Sea. Such a presence would also help counterbalance China’s military footprint while reinforcing India’s role as a responsible security provider in the Indian Ocean.

Given the diplomatic sensitivity and geopolitical volatility in the region, India is likely to avoid formal recognition in the near term. Instead, New Delhi may pursue incremental measures such as expanded trade, infrastructure cooperation, maritime capacity-building, and negotiating port access agreements. These steps could lay the foundation for deeper strategic alignment while preserving diplomatic flexibility.

Multilateral Dimensions and BRICS Calculus

Israel’s move also reverberates through multilateral forums, including BRICS+. Expanded BRICS now includes Egypt, the UAE, Iran, and Ethiopia—countries with diverging views on Somaliland. While China, Egypt, and Iran are likely to oppose recognition, Ethiopia and the UAE may adopt more pragmatic positions.

The present development is likely to surface in BRICS deliberations, given the direct stakes of several members. For India, as BRICS chair in 2026, managing these internal cleavages while maintaining strategic autonomy will remain a delicate task.

Ethiopia’s position is particularly significant. Landlocked and increasingly assertive, Addis Ababa has signaled openness to recognizing Somaliland in exchange for port access and strategic cooperation. A January 2024 agreement envisages leasing Somaliland’s coastline for military and commercial use, while integrating it into Ethiopia’s economic ecosystem through energy and transport links. If Ethiopia proceeds toward recognition, it could trigger a broader realignment in the Horn of Africa.

India as a Developmental and Strategic Alternative

India’s appeal in Africa, including in Somaliland, lies in its ability to combine strategic engagement with developmental partnership. As African states grow wary of China’s debt-driven infrastructure model, India’s emphasis on capacity-building, skills transfer, and transparent financing offers a compelling alternative. A stronger Indian economic and maritime presence in Somaliland would not only serve Indian interests but also support local development and regional connectivity.

For India, Somaliland could become a strategic lynchpin linking the western Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, and East Africa. Enhanced engagement would align with New Delhi’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision and its broader Indo-Pacific strategy.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland is less about legal formalities than about geopolitical realities. It reflects a shifting global order in which strategic geography, maritime security, and great-power competition increasingly override diplomatic taboos. By breaking Somaliland’s diplomatic isolation, Israel has reshaped the strategic landscape of the Red Sea.

For India, this moment presents a rare strategic opening. Somaliland offers economic opportunity, maritime access, and geopolitical leverage at a time when the Red Sea region is becoming central to global competition. Whether India seizes this opening with clarity and confidence will shape not only its role in the Horn of Africa but also its broader standing as a maritime power in an increasingly contested Red Sea chessboard.

Originally published in India’s World on January 5, 2026.

About the Author

Samir Bhattacharya

Associate Fellow

Dr. Samir Bhattacharya is an Associate Fellow at ORF where he works on geopolitics with particular reference to Africa in the changing global order.

He has a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Auvergne, France and he is currently pursuing his doctoral study at Jawaharlal Nehru University. He is particularly interested in China-Africa Relations, History and evolution of democracy in Africa, and various Conflicts and Conflict Management in Africa.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Saxafi Media.