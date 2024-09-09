Somaliland and Ethiopia have both reaffirmed their commitment to implementing a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that involves leasing a portion of Somaliland’s coastline to Ethiopia for the establishment of a naval base. In return, Ethiopia would re-recognize Somaliland as an independent nation. This agreement, despite facing strong opposition from Somalia’s government, is seen as crucial for the strategic interests of both nations.

During a speech in Tog-Wajaale on last week, Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi emphasized the importance of the agreement, stating, “The MoU will be implemented. It is for sure, no matter who is against it.” He framed the MoU as a critical step towards Somaliland’s quest for independence and regional security, asserting that “This agreement is a fundamental step towards Somaliland’s independence and will help protect key shipping routes in the Gulf of Aden.”

President Bihi also criticized the opposition, particularly targeting Egypt’s involvement in the region. He warned of Egypt’s intentions, saying, “Egypt wants a proxy war in the region. Our experiences taught us that we will not be apart from our neighbors. Fighting with your neighbors is not logical. We want to respect each other and live in peace together.”

He further accused the Somali government in Mogadishu of undermining Somaliland’s sovereignty by aligning with Egyptian interests. To those in Mogadishu who have brought in Egyptian troops, I say this: you cannot claim to unite Somalis while allying with Egypt to undermine Somaliland,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia has shown an equal commitment to the MoU. During a recent China-Africa summit, Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie reported that Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a private meeting with senior officials from both nations to discuss the MoU and other matters. PM Dr. Abiy assured President Xi that the agreement with Somaliland would be finalized.

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry, represented by Atske Selassie, also expressed appreciation for Ethiopia’s long-term use of Djibouti’s port but stressed the need for additional ports to support its rapid economic growth. Mr. Atske Selassie also noted President Xi’s approval of Ethiopia’s 8% GDP growth and his backing for the pursuit of new ports.

The MoU, signed on January 1, 2024, grants Ethiopia access to a 20-kilometer stretch of Somaliland’s coast along the Gulf of Aden. In return, Somaliland expects Ethiopia to recognize its independence. This agreement is viewed by Somaliland as a key step towards achieving international recognition, while Ethiopia sees it as essential for diversifying its maritime trade routes.

The Republic of Somaliland, formerly the British Somaliland Protectorate, became independent from the UK in 1960. It was recognized as a de jure state by 35 nations, including China, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Ghana, Israel, Libya, and the Soviet Union. A union with the United Nations Trust Territory of Italian Somaliland was proposed after the Somaliland Legislative Assembly passed a bill to formalize the union but that union was never ratified. After 31 years of annexation, Somaliland regained sovereignty in 1991. Despite showing resilience and a dedication to democratic principles, including holding free and fair elections for more than three decades, international re-recognition remains elusive.