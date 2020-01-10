Somaliland President, Muse Bihi Abdi, on Thursday received at the presidential palace a large delegation led by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somaliland and Somalia, Ambassador James Swan.

In a press conference held at the Presidential Palace, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Yasin Hajji Mohamud Hiir (Faro-Toon), stated that Ambassador Swan and the president discussed on a wide range of issues pertaining the UN humanitarian tasks in Somaliland, upcoming elections, security and bolstering bilateral ties between the two sides.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who addressed the media at the end of the meeting, announced that the president has put in place various messages regarding Somaliland’s progress over the years, saying. “A lot of things were discussed at the meeting, many issues were discussed and the president and the delegation discussed, and the most important thing was that Somaliland submitted a message to the delegation to deliver the Secretary-General that in thirty years Somaliland has achieved its independence and all its interests are in control and secure, whether its land, sea, air and authority and each has succeeded in working for its own peace and stability.”

The Minister further underlined that the Somaliland government has expressed concern about the assistance provided by the United Nations and other international partners, as well as the national concern. “We also requested the delegate to act as a message and refer to the UN Secretary-General for our great concern for the benefits, resources, and assistance from the United Nations and other international bodies in the international community, in terms of infrastructure, employment and social support. The need for education, health, and water is one of our greatest concerns for the benefit of the world,” said Minister Yasin Haji Mohamud Hiir.

The minister also assured the UN envoy that Somaliland has overcome all the differences and resolved any differences between them, and the president told the delegation that Somaliland is ready to talk with Somalia and discuss the national issues.

For his part, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General James Swan, who addressed the media after the meeting, asserted that the United Nations is committed to continuing its work and projects in Somaliland, and to support the Somaliland government, and he appreciated how well they work together.

The meeting was accompanied by the Vice President of the Republic of Somaliland, HE Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail (Saylici) and ministers of foreign affairs and international cooperation and financial development.