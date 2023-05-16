US-NATO Balkanizing Somalia

There is concern that the US plans to build a military base in Somaliland with the covert objective of Balkanizing Somalia, a very strategic Horn of Africa nation.

By Press TV

In the first segment of our show today, we are focusing on the recent deadly clashes in the Republic of Somaliland and the semi-autonomous Puntland region.

There is concern that Washington plans to build a military base in Somaliland with the covert objective of Balkanizing Somalia, a very strategic Horn of Africa nation.

The second part of our program is on reports that the United States trained military officers involved in several coups and coup attempts in Africa over the last three years. What is the US pursuing in its continued destabilization of Africa?

About Somaliland

The Republic of Somaliland is located in the Horn of Africa. It has the Gulf of Aden to the North and shares borders with Djibouti in the West, Ethiopia in the South, and Somalia in the East. It has an area of 176,119 square Kilometers and a coastal line which stretches up to 800 Km along the Red Sea. In terms of area, it would have ranked 37th in Africa, which means there are 18 countries with smaller areas than Somaliland in the continent. It is home to a population of four million. The capital, Hargeisa, is a metropolis with an estimated population of over one million. The national language is Somali but both English and Arabic are widely spoken.

Somaliland was officially proclaimed a British protectorate in 1887 after the conclusion of treaties between Great Britain and the various Somaliland clans. Its international boundaries were established by treaties and protocols between Britain, Ethiopia, and France.

Somaliland was granted its independence on June 26, 1960, by the Royal Proclamation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It was the 15th state to gain independence in the African continent.

As many as thirty-five (35) states, including the permanent members of the Security Council, acknowledged its independence immediately, and the United Kingdom signed several bilateral agreements with Somaliland which were deposited at the United Nations under Article 102 of the UN Charter.

The new state called the State of Somaliland was a fully-fledged sovereign state under international law.