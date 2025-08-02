Hargeisa, Somaliland – August 2, 2025 – In an extraordinary session convened today, the Somaliland Council of Ministers, chaired by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, issued a forceful communiqué condemning what it described as “escalating and provocative interference” by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) within Somaliland’s borders, particularly in the eastern Sool region.

The Council declared Somaliland’s sovereignty “final, legitimate, and irreversible,” firmly rooted in its pre-1960 union borders, international law, and the self-determination of its people. It accused Mogadishu of a deliberate campaign to destabilize Somaliland through “incendiary rhetoric, political subversion, and the diversion of international resources.”

Key Declarations from the Communiqué:

Sovereignty Reaffirmed: “The Republic of Somaliland reaffirms its sovereign status as a free, independent, and self-governing state… Somaliland’s sovereignty is firmly grounded in international law, the inalienable right to self-determination, and the clear democratic will of its people. It is not a speculative claim—it is a political, legal, and functional reality. It is final, legitimate, and irreversible.” Condemnation of Somalia’s Actions: The Council accused the FGS of “unlawful interference” and “deliberate political subversion,” stating these actions constitute “a direct and brazen violation” of UN and AU charters. It condemned “without reservation—the deliberate and irresponsible diversion of international aid and arms by the Mogadishu administration to destabilize neighboring regions and undermine Somaliland’s peace and security,” calling such conduct “reckless, illegitimate, and threatens to unravel regional stability.” Territorial Integrity “Non-Negotiable”: The communiqué unequivocally stated that Sool, Sanaag, and Togdheer are “an integral and indivisible part” of Somaliland. It rejected FGS attempts to portray these regions as disputed or exploit clan divisions: “Attempts by the Federal Government of Somalia… are reckless, illegitimate, and fundamentally opposed to the collective will of the people.” Somaliland rejects “any efforts to impose parallel governance structures.” Commitment to Peace, But Resolve to Defend: While reaffirming Somaliland’s “principled commitment to peaceful engagement” and dialogue to resolve tensions in eastern Sool, the Council emphasized its “paramount and non-negotiable” duty to maintain stability. It pointed to reconciliation progress in Sanaag as evidence of its capacity for peaceful dispute resolution. Urgent International Warning on Arms: The government issued a stark warning to the UN Security Council, donors, and regional partners regarding the arms embargo on Somalia: “Increasingly credible evidence indicates that weapons supplied ostensibly for counterterrorism and national defense are being misappropriated to fuel internal repression and destabilize neighboring territories, including within Somaliland.” It demanded “stringent accountability measures” and full transparency on arms end-use, highlighting the risk of diversion to extremists. Firm Response Promised: The communiqué concluded with a resolute stance: “The Republic of Somaliland… will unwaveringly fulfill its constitutional mandate to protect its territory, institutions, and citizens. Any attempts to undermine the sovereignty… will be met with a firm, proportionate, and lawful response.” It affirmed the resolve “to employ all necessary means—diplomatic, political, and, if required, defensive—to safeguard… peace and independence.”

Conclusion:

The Council declared Somaliland would “categorically reject any external interference” and that destabilization attempts would be met with “firm, decisive, and lawful resistance.” While remaining open to “sincere and principled dialogue,” it unequivocally stated that Somaliland’s “sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity are sacrosanct and non-negotiable foundations of the state.”

This strongly worded communiqué marks a significant escalation in rhetoric from Hargeisa, reflecting deep concerns over perceived Somali encroachment and the potential regional fallout from weapons diversion. It places the international community on notice regarding Somaliland’s determination to defend its de facto independence and stability.

The full communiqué is as follows:

Cabinet Communiqué: Reaffirming Somaliland’s Commitment to Peace and Security

Emergency Session of the Somaliland Council of Ministers

Hargeisa | 2 August 2025

The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Somaliland, under the chairmanship of H.E. President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), convened today for an extraordinary session to deliberate on the escalating and provocative interference by the Federal Government of Somalia in territories that fall squarely within the internationally recognized boundaries of the Republic of Somaliland—most notably in the eastern parts of the Sool region.

Following a thorough and deliberate consultation, the Council of Ministers hereby issues the following communiqué—setting forth the official position of the Government of the Republic of Somaliland for the attention of its citizens, regional counterparts, and the international community.

Reaffirming Sovereignty

The Republic of Somaliland reaffirms its sovereign status as a free, independent, and self-governing state. Its borders are those inherited at the time of its independence from the United Kingdom on 26 June 1960—borders that were internationally recognized and that constituted the legal foundation of a voluntary union with the former Trust Territory of Somalia. That union, entered into in good faith, collapsed irreparably in the wake of prolonged marginalization, systemic repression, and a brutal civil war. In 1991, Somaliland peacefully and rightfully restored its independence.

Somaliland’s sovereignty is firmly grounded in international law, the inalienable right to self-determination, and the clear democratic will of its people. It is not a speculative claim—it is a political, legal, and functional reality. It is final, legitimate, and irreversible.

Somalia’s Destabilizing Actions

The Federal Government of Somalia has, in recent months, escalated its campaign of unlawful interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Somaliland—most notably in the eastern Sool and Sanaag regions —through incendiary rhetoric, deliberate political subversion, and the diversion of international resources intended for peacebuilding and reconstruction.

These actions are not only provocative, but also constitute a direct and brazen violation of the foundational principles of non-interference, sovereign equality, and peaceful coexistence as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the Constitutive Act of the African Union.

These maneuvers are transparently driven by short-term political desperation, aimed at deflecting from Somalia’s deepening internal crises and impending electoral uncertainty. The Republic of Somaliland unequivocally condemns—without reservation—the deliberate and irresponsible diversion of international aid and arms by the Mogadishu administration to destabilize neighboring regions and undermine Somaliland’s peace and security. Such conduct is reckless, illegitimate, and threatens to unravel regional stability with consequences far beyond our borders.

Somaliland’s Territorial Integrity Is Non-Negotiable

The regions of Sool, Sanaag, and Togdheer constitute an integral and indivisible part of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Somaliland. These regions have played a pivotal role in the establishment and consolidation of the modern Somaliland state and have been unwavering participants in its democratic processes, including constitutional referenda and nation-building efforts.

Attempts by the Federal Government of Somalia to portray these regions as disputed or to exploit clan divisions for political manipulation are reckless, illegitimate, and fundamentally opposed to the collective will of the people. The Republic of Somaliland unequivocally rejects any efforts to impose parallel governance structures or to alter its established borders under the pretext of federalism or political reconciliation.

A Principled Commitment to Peaceful Engagement

Somaliland has consistently upheld peace as a fundamental pillar of its domestic governance and international relations. The Government remains steadfastly committed to addressing grievances and de-escalating tensions in eastern Sool through peaceful, inclusive dialogue grounded in mutual respect, genuine local ownership, and transparency.

The significant progress achieved in reconciliation efforts within the Sanaag region—spearheaded by a national peace initiative led personally by the President—reflects Somaliland’s earnest dedication and proven capacity to settle disputes through dialogue rather than force. Nevertheless, while Somaliland champions peace, its duty to maintain internal stability and safeguard its constitutional framework is paramount and non-negotiable.

A Call for International Oversight and Responsibility

The Government of Somaliland urgently calls upon the United Nations Security Council, international donors, and regional partners to exercise vigilant oversight regarding the implications of lifting the arms embargo on Somalia. Increasingly credible evidence indicates that weapons supplied ostensibly for counterterrorism and national defense are being misappropriated to fuel internal repression and destabilize neighboring territories, including within Somaliland.

The potential diversion of such arms to extremist groups or unauthorized non-state actors significantly heightens the threat to peace and security across the Horn of Africa. It is therefore essential that the international community enforces stringent accountability measures and ensures full transparency in the deployment and end-use of all military and security assistance.

Somaliland Will Defend Its Sovereignty

The Republic of Somaliland remains a steadfast and responsible actor in the Horn of Africa, firmly committed to democratic governance, regional stability, and constructive cooperation. It will unwaveringly fulfill its constitutional mandate to protect its territory, institutions, and citizens. Any attempts to undermine the sovereignty of the Republic of Somaliland, sow division within its society, or impose illegitimate authority will be met with a firm, proportionate, and lawful response.

The Government affirms its resolve to employ all necessary means—diplomatic, political, and, if required, defensive—to safeguard the hard-won peace and independence that its people have diligently secured over the past three decades.

Conclusion

The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Somaliland solemnly and unequivocally declares that the Republic of Somaliland will categorically reject any external interference or intrusion into its sovereign affairs. Any deliberate attempts to divide its people, undermine the legitimacy of its government, or destabilize its territorial integrity will be met with firm, decisive, and lawful resistance—as is the right of any sovereign nation committed to protecting its hard-won peace and stability.

While the Republic of Somaliland remains open to sincere and principled dialogue with all genuine partners dedicated to peace, mutual respect, and cooperation, it affirms without equivocation that its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity are sacrosanct and non-negotiable foundations of the state.

END OF COMMUNIQUÉ