Somaliland: The African Exception | ARTE Report

Somaliland: The African Exception – In 1991 with the fall of the dictator Siyad Barré, in the North-West of Somalia, Somaliland proclaimed its independence.

Denied by the international community, the country has nevertheless known peace and stability during the last thirty years.

In May 2021, Somaliland celebrated its 30th anniversary. This territory of four million inhabitants, as large as Uruguay, a former British colony, has a government, an army, a parliament, autonomous institutions, and a currency. Its capital is Hargeisa.

However, if this small extraordinary state, considered as a simple Somali autonomous region on the international scene, is today one of the safest and most peaceful of the African continent, it remains nonetheless one of the poorest. of the planet.

