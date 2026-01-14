Thousands of Somaliland diaspora members gathered outside 10 Downing Street calling on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to officially recognize Somaliland. Senior MPs Gavin Williamson and Nigel Farage joined the rally, urging the UK to follow Israel’s recent recognition

LONDON — Thousands of members of the Somaliland diaspora filled Whitehall on Wednesday, waving red, white, and green flags as they rallied outside the gates of 10 Downing Street, urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government to formally recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state.

Organized by the UK Somaliland Alliance, the rally came less than three weeks after Israel announced its recognition of Somaliland. Protesters chanted “UK, recognize Somaliland now!” and held banners referencing Britain’s 1960 recognition of Somaliland’s brief independence prior to its union with Somalia.

The event drew significant political attention, with senior MPs including former UK Defense Secretary Sir Gavin Williamson and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage addressing the crowd directly.

Farage: “I’m with you all the way”

Nigel Farage, now a Member of Parliament and leader of Reform UK, told demonstrators that Somaliland’s push for recognition was gaining momentum inside Westminster.

“You’re gaining a lot of public trust in this country,” Farage said, standing before a sea of Somaliland flags. “I’m with you all the way — keep campaigning and keep fighting.”

Farage framed the issue as one of democratic values rather than aid dependency. “This is about justice, democratic principles, and historical responsibility — not charity,” he said.

Gavin Williamson: “Britain needs to lead, not obstruct”

Sir Gavin Williamson, a long-time supporter of Somaliland in Parliament, delivered one of the most forceful speeches of the day. He argued that the UK had delayed action for too long despite Somaliland’s stability and democratic credentials.

“Was great to be there, campaigning for and championing the Somaliland cause,” Williamson said in an interview after addressing the crowd.

In his speech, he urged the UK to stop “standing as an obstacle” and instead reclaim a leadership role in the Horn of Africa:

“As the world opens its eyes and realizes that the time is now to recognize Somaliland, Britain needs to take action and start leading the way as against being an obstacle. The UK needs to stop supporting the Somali terrorist state and back the democratic nation of Somaliland.”

Williamson highlighted what he called a turning point: the first diplomatic recognition of Somaliland by a UN member state — Israel — which he described as a moment that “many once said would never happen.”

He said Somaliland had shown “freedom, democracy, peace, and responsible governance” despite decades of political isolation.

“The time for delay is over,” he said. “Open your eyes. Recognize what must be done. Stand with the people of Somaliland.”

Political Pressure Building in Parliament

The rally also underscored growing pressure within Westminster. The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Somaliland — chaired by Williamson, with Kim Johnson MP as co-chair and Abtisam Mohamed MP as vice chair — has increased its engagement with the issue.

Several MPs joined the crowd during the demonstration, echoing demands for recognition or at least a formal reassessment of UK policy toward the region.

The APPG recently launched a 38-page report titled “The Roadmap to Recognition of Somaliland,” published on June 26, 2025. The document argues that Somaliland meets the legal and political criteria for statehood under the Montevideo Convention, and it lays out recommendations for how the UK could move toward bilateral recognition.

Among its findings, the report states that Somaliland:

Meets the criteria for UN membership

Maintains functioning democratic institutions

Controls defined territory and ensures internal stability

Has demonstrated long-term governance capacity

The report recommends that the UK “re-recognize” Somaliland, referencing Britain’s brief diplomatic recognition in June 1960.

Diaspora Mobilized

For many in the crowd, the demonstration was both political and personal.

“We’re here because Somaliland has earned recognition. It’s democratic, peaceful, and stable,” said Yasmin Abdi, a university student from Birmingham. “Israel recognized us — now the UK should follow.”

Community organizers described the rally as the beginning of a sustained campaign targeting Westminster, the Foreign Office, and key parliamentary committees.

“Parliament is talking. History is knocking,” said one organizer over a loudspeaker. “Recognize Somaliland!”

Downing Street Response

As of Wednesday evening, the Starmer government had not issued a formal statement responding to the demonstration. Officials have previously reaffirmed the UK’s support for Somalia’s territorial integrity while maintaining what they call a “special partnership” with Somaliland.

However, MPs at the rally insisted that the political landscape had shifted.

“Israel’s recognition changes everything,” said one parliamentary aide. “Westminster can no longer ignore this.”

A Moment of Diplomatic Crossroads

For Somaliland’s supporters, the London rally was not simply symbolic. It was a public show of political clout timed to influence UK foreign policy at a moment of shifting regional dynamics and intensified global interest in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa.

Sir Gavin Williamson ended his speech with a declaration that drew loud cheers:

“Recognizing Somaliland is not only right — it is just. And Somaliland will prevail, because truth, democracy, and justice are on its side.”