Dahabshiil CEO Abdirashid Duale hosts U.S. diplomats and AFRICOM Commander Gen. Anderson in Hargeisa to discuss peace, trade, and regional economic cooperation

HARGEISA, Somaliland — In a rare convergence of diplomatic and security leadership, Dahabshiil Group CEO Abdirashid Duale on Wednesday hosted senior U.S. Embassy officials and the Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, for high-level discussions on peace, economic cooperation, and regional stability in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting — confirmed in a statement posted to Dahabshiil’s official X account — included U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Justin Davis and senior political officer Mr. Younger, marking one of the most visible U.S.–private sector engagements in Somaliland in recent years.

“Our Group CEO, Abdirashid Duale, met with senior U.S. Embassy officials in Hargeisa — including Deputy Chief of Mission Mr. Davis and Mr. Younger — to discuss peace, trade, and sustainable development in the Horn of Africa,” the company said.

“We also welcomed the U.S. Africa Command Commander, Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, along with a high-level U.S. delegation.”

A Strategic Dialogue at a Pivotal Moment

The discussions centered on strengthening cooperation between the U.S. and Somaliland’s private sector — with an emphasis on stabilizing fragile communities, expanding legitimate commercial corridors, and creating economic alternatives to insecurity.

Duale said the partnership reflected a shared understanding of how economic resilience and security were intertwined.

U.S. officials noted that the talks were part of a wider strategic tour across the Red Sea corridor, where shifting security dynamics and humanitarian pressures have increased Washington’s focus on regional cooperation.

AFRICOM’s Expanding Engagement With Somaliland

Gen. Anderson’s visit to Hargeisa marks one of his earliest engagements in the Horn since assuming leadership of AFRICOM operations. His delegation has spent the past week touring Somaliland, Puntland, Somalia, and Ethiopia to assess security conditions, maritime risks, and the region’s economic infrastructure.

Throughout the tour, Anderson emphasized continuity in U.S. strategy: enabling African-led security, supporting capable institutions, and addressing the root causes of instability.

“Africom works closely with African partners to counter terrorist organizations like al-Shabaab and ISIS, which threaten U.S., regional, and international security,” a U.S. official traveling with the delegation said.

In Hargeisa, the commander met with business leaders after consultations with Somaliland’s political and security officials, underscoring Washington’s stated recognition that local economic actors are essential to reducing vulnerability to extremist financing networks.

Dahabshiil’s Role in Regional Stability

Dahabshiil Group, one of the largest African-owned financial institutions, channels billions of dollars annually from the Somali diaspora — funds widely credited with stabilizing households, supporting small businesses, and providing a lifeline in regions affected by conflict, drought, and political uncertainty.

With operations across East Africa, the Middle East, and the United States, Dahabshiil’s influence extends far beyond traditional banking. Development economists have long noted that remittance-driven economies rely heavily on corporate actors like Dahabshiil to maintain financial continuity during crises.

“Dahabshiil is an anchor institution,” said a regional economic analyst in Nairobi.

“Whenever U.S. engagement increases in Somaliland, they are inevitably part of the conversation because their networks touch nearly every community.”

Toward Stronger U.S.–Somaliland Economic Ties

The meeting comes amid renewed calls within Somaliland’s business and policy circles for structured dialogue with U.S. institutions. Economists say deeper economic cooperation would strengthen financial resilience and open new investment channels.

Experts argue that establishing a U.S.–Somaliland trade task force could help bridge regulatory gaps and create a roadmap for bilateral commercial frameworks — including tariff reductions, investment protections, and preferential access to U.S. markets.

“A formal trade partnership would be transformative,” said one Somaliland Chamber of Commerce official.

“With stability, strategic location, and a strong private sector, Somaliland is uniquely positioned for expanded economic ties with Washington.”

As Gen. Anderson’s delegation departed Hargeisa, both U.S. and Somaliland stakeholders described the visit as a step toward a broader engagement strategy linking security, commerce, and development.

For now, the message from Dahabshiil is clear: economic partnerships remain central to lasting peace.