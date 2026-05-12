Gunfire Erupts Near Hargeisa Municipal amid Allegations of Political Plot against Council Leadership

Armed incident near Hargeisa municipal headquarters intensifies tensions over claims of a government-backed campaign to unseat elected officials

HARGEISA — Political tensions in the Republic of Somaliland escalated sharply Tuesday night after gunfire erupted near the headquarters of the Hargeisa Local Council and several district administration offices, amid growing accusations that government-aligned actors are attempting to orchestrate a political takeover of the capital’s municipal leadership.

No casualties were reported in the incident, according to residents and security sources, but heavily armed police units were deployed across major streets of Hargeisa following the shooting. Witnesses described scenes of panic as gunfire echoed near municipal buildings at a moment of deepening political confrontation inside the local council.

“The streets were suddenly filled with police vehicles and armed officers after the shooting,” one resident living near the municipal headquarters said. “People are worried the political tensions are entering a dangerous phase.”

Authorities had not issued an official statement by late Tuesday, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear.

The armed incident unfolded against the backdrop of an intensifying dispute over the future leadership of the Hargeisa Local Council, where opposition figures and several council members accuse senior government officials of backing a coordinated campaign to remove current municipal leaders and install figures considered politically loyal to the administration.

At the center of the controversy are Mayor Abdikareem Ahmed Mooge and Deputy Mayor Khadar Ahmed Omar, whose leadership has become the focus of mounting political maneuvering inside the council.

An extraordinary council session was scheduled for Tuesday morning following a formal motion supported by eight councilors seeking the dismissal of both officials under Article 51 of Somaliland’s Governance and Districts Law (Lr. 23/2019).

The motion was formally acknowledged in a May 11 letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Urban Development, which confirmed that council members would convene to debate the proposed removals.

Councilors supporting the motion argued that the current leadership had failed to contain escalating divisions within the council and accused municipal officials of contributing to growing political fragmentation inside the capital.

“The situation within the council has become untenable and requires urgent legal action,” one council member aligned with the motion said, according to individuals familiar with internal discussions.

The councilors identified as supporting the motion included:

Abdi Mohamed Farah

Adan Jama Hadi

Faisal Abdirahman Hersi

Muhumed Mohamed Abdi

Hussein Ibrahim Adan

Yasin Omar Abdi

Abdifatah Hassan

Aidarus Osman Mohamud

Critics, however, describe the effort as a politically engineered attempt to reshape the balance of power in Hargeisa ahead of broader national political negotiations.

“This is not an ordinary political disagreement,” one council member said anonymously due to security concerns. “There is a coordinated campaign to remove the current leadership and install individuals viewed as politically loyal to the government.”

Opposition figures and independent council members further allege that pressure campaigns targeting elected officials have intensified in recent days through political intimidation, closed-door negotiations and efforts to mobilize clan loyalties within the council.

Analysts warn that the growing use of clan rhetoric in municipal politics risks destabilizing the capital and undermining Somaliland’s democratic image.

“Hargeisa is not just another city — it is the political heart of Somaliland,” a political analyst based in the capital said. “Any attempt to reshape the council through clan mobilization risks creating deeper instability.”

The political confrontation has also revived scrutiny over the management of reconstruction funds allocated for Waaheen Market, the commercial hub devastated by a catastrophic fire in April 2022.

During a recent interview with Sahan TV, council member Siciid Cudhay publicly questioned the handling of approximately $23 million reportedly raised for reconstruction efforts and called for greater transparency regarding how the funds were managed.

“There is still no clear explanation regarding how the funds were spent, while the market reconstruction remains incomplete,” Cudhay said.

The allegations have added another layer of tension to an already volatile political climate inside the council, where rival factions are increasingly divided over governance, municipal finances and future leadership arrangements.

Supporters of Deputy Mayor Khadar Ahmed Omar argue that continuity in municipal leadership is essential as Hargeisa navigates major urban development and infrastructure projects.

“He understands the municipality’s internal operations and ongoing development priorities,” Cudhay said in the televised interview. “The remaining term is relatively short, and bringing in entirely new leadership could slow implementation of existing projects.”

Government-aligned figures have rejected accusations of orchestrating a political coup, insisting that any leadership changes would occur strictly through constitutional and legal mechanisms available to elected councils.

“There is no conspiracy,” one government supporter said. “Political disagreements inside elected councils are normal. Any leadership decision must follow institutional mechanisms.”

Still, civil society groups and political observers warned that the convergence of armed unrest and escalating political hostility could damage public confidence in democratic governance and local institutions across Somaliland.

“The situation requires calm leadership and respect for democratic norms,” one civic activist said. “Political disputes should never create insecurity for ordinary residents.”

Following the gunfire, police patrols and security checkpoints were deployed across several districts of Hargeisa, including roads surrounding municipal buildings and government offices. Residents reported heightened security activity late into the night as tensions continued to simmer across the capital.

Analysts say prolonged instability inside the Hargeisa Local Council could disrupt critical urban development projects, delay reconstruction initiatives and deepen political fractures at a sensitive moment for Somaliland, which has increasingly sought to project democratic credibility and institutional stability amid growing geopolitical attention on the Horn of Africa and Red Sea corridor.

For now, uncertainty continues to surround both the armed incident and the political maneuvering behind efforts to reshape the leadership of Somaliland’s capital.

As councilors prepared for Tuesday morning’s extraordinary session, political tensions across the capital remained high, with critics warning that the unfolding process could amount to a “soft coup” inside the Hargeisa Municipal Council. Rival political factions were meanwhile expected to push for the election of a new mayor and deputy mayor should the motion against the current leadership succeed, raising fears of a deeper political rupture inside Somaliland’s capital administration.