Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro on Monday met with Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga at his Nairobi residence in the latest push by the Horn of Africa country seeking recognition of its independence.

Mr Odinga issued a brief statement confirming that he and his wife, Ida, had received President Irro and his delegation. The visiting team included cabinet ministers and representatives from Somaliland’s liaison office in Kenya.

No further details were provided on the nature of the discussions.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the esteemed African statesman, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, for the gracious farewell dinner hosted in my honor and that of my delegation,” Mr Irro said.

“Your unwavering support for Somaliland’s aspiration to claim its rightful place among the community of nations is deeply appreciated. Your leadership and steadfast commitment to Africa’s unity and development continue to inspire us all. Together, we remain dedicated to a future of peace, recognition, and shared prosperity.”

Mr. Odinga has previously voiced his support for the country, and his family is said to have close contacts with some Somaliland politicians, including former president Muse Bihi.

In a statement, Somaliland President’s spokesperson Hussein Aden Igeh said the two leaders had discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors, including peace and security, education, cultural exchange, and other areas.

The two leaders also discussed the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa, emphasizing the importance of African-led solutions and inclusive development.

“This meeting reaffirmed the enduring friendship, mutual respect, and shared democratic values that have long bound Somaliland and Kenya,” said the Somaliland presidency.

“He [President Irro] lauded Odinga’s enduring commitment to justice, dignity, and the pursuit of self-determination, which has elevated Somaliland’s profile on continental and global stages,” Igeh said.

A key power broker in East Africa, Odinga has never shied away from publicly backing Somaliland’s sovereignty, often urging the African Union to confront the political reality in the Horn of Africa.

“The AU needs to accept that it will never again be possible to reunite these two countries and recognize them as one,” he declared in 2020. “Somaliland is a reality the world has to live with.”

This visit came after the opening of a Somaliland liaison office in Nairobi last week, despite Kenya’s previous reluctance. It turned out that Kenya was uncomfortable with the labeling of the office as a diplomatic mission. Eventually, Somaliland simply named it a mission office.

Last week, President Irro held a private meeting with President William Ruto, reportedly discussing bilateral cooperation in education, peace and security, economic integration, and governance.

Although Ruto’s office has not issued a formal statement, the meeting signaled Kenya’s support for Somaliland amid rising regional tensions.

Somaliland, formerly the British Somaliland Protectorate, gained independence on June 26, 1960, as the State of Somaliland, recognized by 35 countries. On July 1, 1960, it merged with the Trust Territory of Somaliland to form the Somali Republic. The agreement for the union was never ratified by either the Somaliland or Somali parliaments, meaning it never legally came into effect, and on May 18, 1991, Somaliland reclaimed its sovereignty after a devastating conflict during which the Barre regime of Somalia perpetrated a genocide that killed hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians. Since then, it has had its own currency, government, and institutions for more than three decades, though it remains unrecognized by the international community.

