In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week, senior US lawmakers called on the State Department to issue a separate travel advisory for Somaliland, marking a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy toward greater engagement with the Republic of in the Horn of Africa.

The letter—signed by Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), Co-Chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), and Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.), Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party—urges the department to formally distinguish Somaliland from the Federal Republic of Somalia in its travel guidance. Currently, the U.S. classifies both under a blanket “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory due to high risks of terrorism and civil unrest.

“This distinction would symbolize support for the efforts Somaliland… has made in countering the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the Horn of Africa,” Smith and Moolenaar wrote, emphasizing Somaliland’s alignment with U.S. priorities in the region, including cooperation with Taiwan and support for the Abraham Accords.

A Geopolitical Statement

U.S. officials have long treated Somaliland, which restored independence from Somalia in 1991, as part of Somalia for diplomatic purposes. However, its relatively stable governance, security infrastructure, and willingness to engage with Western allies have increasingly set it apart from the rest of the country, which remains mired in political instability and insurgent violence.

“Differentiating Somaliland from Somalia through a separate travel advisory would more accurately reflect the realities on the ground,” the lawmakers argued. “Successive, democratically-elected governments in Somaliland have successfully prevented terrorism, piracy, and smuggling within its borders and created a safe and prosperous society.”

The letter frames the proposal not only as a practical matter but also as a strategic imperative in the context of U.S.-China competition. It cites Somaliland’s efforts to resist Chinese diplomatic pressure and its close cooperation with Taiwan on issues such as healthcare and maritime security.

Building on Previous Engagement

The lawmakers also pointed to the precedent set by the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which treats Somaliland as distinct from Somalia’s federal member states, and noted prior outreach by U.S. officials. In May, a high-level U.S. delegation led by Ambassador Richard Riley and former AFRICOM commander General Michael Langley visited Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland.

“This administration has already taken meaningful steps,” said Rep. Moolenaar in a follow-up statement. “A separate travel advisory would be the next logical move, aligning our diplomatic posture with our national security interests.”

The letter argues that the current advisory deters investment and development in Somaliland, which possesses valuable natural resources, including lithium and copper. A revised advisory, they suggest, would pave the way for American companies and the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to engage more fully.

“The DFC has already expressed willingness to partner with Taiwan on energy and mineral projects in Somaliland,” Smith said. “Washington should not stand in the way of such cooperation, especially when it advances our values and counters China’s authoritarian model.”

Not Without Precedent

The lawmakers also note that region-specific advisories are not unusual for the State Department. Countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya, and Cameroon receive tailored guidance by region. “A bifurcated travel advisory would not be unprecedented,” the letter states.

Somaliland has continued to advocate for international recognition, and while the United States has not formally recognized its independence, congressional interest in deepening ties is growing.

“Somaliland wants to be a partner with the United States,” Moolenaar emphasized. “They have shown they are capable, willing, and strategically important.”

The State Department has not yet responded publicly to the letter. A spokesperson for the department declined to comment on internal deliberations but reiterated that “U.S. travel advisories are updated regularly based on security assessments and the safety of American citizens.”

Still, the request places new pressure on the Trump-Rubio administration to balance its longstanding diplomatic positions with emerging geopolitical realities—particularly as Washington recalibrates its global strategy in light of growing Chinese influence across Africa and the Middle East.

The Bigger Picture

Somaliland’s resistance to Beijing’s overtures contrasts sharply with neighboring Djibouti, which hosts China’s only overseas military base. The lawmakers also pointed to Chinese-made weapons being used by Houthi rebels in the region, calling it “a clear and present danger to U.S. interests.”

“This is about more than just travel advisories,” Smith said. “It’s about drawing lines between partners and adversaries—and showing the world where the United States stands.”

Read the full letter below:

Congress of the United States Washington, DC 2025 September 2, 2025 The Honorable Marco Rubio United States Secretary of State Department of State 2201 C Street Northwest Washington, D.C. 20520 Dear Secretary Rubio: We are writing to request that the Department of State distinguish Somaliland from the Federal Republic of Somalia in its travel advisory report. This distinction would symbolize support for the efforts Somaliland—which the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 treats as distinct from Federal Member States of Somalia—has made in countering the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the Horn of Africa, supporting Taiwan, and actively engaging and supporting U.S. interests. Both the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (Select Committee) and the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) see this step as consistent with our efforts at countering the PRC’s malign influence in the Horn of Africa and supporting greater international recognition of Taiwan. Differentiating Somaliland from Somalia through a separate travel advisory would more accurately reflect the realities on the ground in the region. Successive, democratically-elected governments in Somaliland have successfully prevented terrorism, piracy, and smuggling within its borders and created a safe and prosperous society, in sharp contrast to the civil conflict that has engulfed Somalia. Somaliland’s security and law enforcement authorities, moreover, have ensured the security of its territory and surrounding waters. A travel advisory that accurately reflects Somaliland’s security environment would stimulate further development and growth and builds on letters to your predecessor for the U.S. to deepen engagement with Somaliland and open a representative office in its capital city of Hargeisa. The current “Do Not Travel” advisory for Somalia poses a severe deterrent for visitors, commerce, and investment, while a separate advisory for Somaliland would incentivize U.S. companies and investors to capitalize on its natural resources, including critical minerals such as lithium and copper. A bifurcated travel advisory would not be unprecedented. As you know, the State Department currently offers region-specific guidance and travel risk levels for several countries, including Kenya, Ethiopia, and Cameroon. Somaliland continues to demonstrate its interest in partnering with the U.S. on countering PRC influence in the region, which continues to grow. In 2017, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) established its first-ever overseas military base in Djibouti, and Iran-backed Houthi rebels use Chinese-made weapons and satellite imagery from Chinese companies to launch attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea. Somaliland is also keen on working with like-minded partners wherever possible, such as with its close cooperation with Taiwan on healthcare, infrastructure, and maritime cooperation and growing ties with Israel through its solid support of the Abraham Accords. Indeed, the Development Finance Corporation has stated, at a May 2024 Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, its willingness to consider partnering with its Taiwanese counterpart to finance critical mineral ventures and partner on oil projects. I commend the steps this administration has already taken to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Somaliland, including facilitating a delegation led by U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Richard Riley and the former Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) General Michael Langley, to Hargeisa. The Select Committee and the CECC stand ready to work with you and the State Department. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Sincerely, 1. Chris Smith Co-Chair Congressional-Executive Commission on China 2. John Moolenaar Chairman Select Committee on China

Read the letter as a PDF here

Read Breitbart’s exclusive here