HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland’s former Director General of Civil Aviation has issued one of the most detailed technical briefings to date on the deepening airspace confrontation between Hargeisa and Mogadishu, challenging Somalia’s assertions about control, capability, and international aviation standards.

In an extensive interview with Sky Cable TV, the former aviation chief, Omar-Sayid Abdillahi, outlined what he described as “persistent misrepresentation” by Somalia’s aviation authorities and revealed several previously unknown incidents involving regional air traffic coordination.

At the center of the dispute is Somalia’s accusation that Somaliland’s air traffic controllers rely on a “weak” Niicle radio system. Omar-Sayid rejected that characterization outright.

“Airspace coordination consists of three essential components,” he said. “Somaliland possesses all three except for the data link system. The CPDLC, which ICAO supplied through the UN, is located in Baidoa. Aside from that one element, we have the full capability required.”

He said the real problem is not technical capacity, but politics.

“Somalia does not want us to operate our sector independently,” he said. “If we were to activate the equipment already in our possession, we would be able to fully manage our own airspace — and Somalia would no longer have control over it.”

He also rejected Somalia’s claim regarding Somaliland’s radio equipment.

“The systems we use — VHF, HF, and EHF — are internationally recognized,” he added. “Their comments were rhetorical. In the end, the facts will speak for themselves.”

When asked whether Somaliland can communicate with aircraft landing in Mogadishu, he was unequivocal: “Yes, it does.”

Historic Agreements and a Shifting Technical Landscape

Omar-Sayid said Somaliland’s current system is based on ICAO’s earlier sector planning, which assigned Hargeisa responsibility for the northern portion of the airspace and Mogadishu the south. That northern sector extends to Gaalkacyo.

“If Somalia attempts to interfere with aircraft passing through our airspace or escalate tensions further, there are ways to address it,” he said. “We are capable of communicating with aircraft over Mogadishu, Balcad, and anywhere else. Escalation is in nobody’s interest, but no party can dominate the other. We are all bound by the Chicago Convention.”

He argued that the dispute is rooted in fundamental misunderstandings of sovereignty and technical jurisdiction.

“Somalia cannot manage the airspace alone — and eventually, they will have to understand this,” he said. “Whoever administers the territory on the ground also controls the airspace above it.”

A Rare Glimpse Into Regional Aviation Conflicts

The former director also recounted a little-known episode involving Aden’s aviation authorities, who complained that Hargeisa’s altitude and radio clarity were overshadowing their own frequency.

“Hargeisa is 4,300 feet higher than Aden,” he explained. “Aircraft transmissions reached us more clearly. ICAO later confirmed that Aden had been assigned the frequency first and asked us to change it. I refused because they do not administer this sector.”

He said Mogadishu later attempted to assert authority over the dispute, despite “lacking legal or operational control over the area.”

Disputes Over Airport Data and AIP Responsibility

Omar-Sayid said Somalia’s claims of authority extend to airports it does not inspect.

“The Aeronautical Information Publication is produced every few years, and the responsible authority must physically visit the aerodrome,” he said. “Mogadishu claims authority over airports it has never inspected. Airspace cannot be managed unilaterally — cooperation is essential.”

‘A Technical Issue, Not a Political Battleground’

He urged both governments to delegate negotiations strictly to aviation professionals.

“Whenever a dispute arises, it should be handled by technical experts, not politicians,” he said. “Airspace safety is not a political arena.”

He also advised Somaliland’s leadership that any new talks should not be attended directly by the minister.

“ICAO has initiated the dispute process on our behalf,” he noted. “Mogadishu wants to appear as the one who will ‘resolve’ the matter. But why should we return to the table when history shows they have withdrawn from every previous agreement? We cannot continue entering talks that they do not honor.”

Watch the full interview below: