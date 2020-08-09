Somaliland and China have agreed to the creation of good relationships based on mutual respect and cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and development.

This came out after President of the Republic of Somaliland, HE Muse Bihi Abdi received a visiting high powered delegation dispatched from Beijing in Hargeisa.

The Chinese delegation was heading up by Zhou Yuxiao, China’s ambassador in charge of affairs for Forum for “China-Africa Cooperation” (FOCAC).

President Bihi received the Chinese diplomats with courtesy and unattached difficult greeting by the elbows necessitated by the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus.

The delegation arrived in Hargeisa, Somaliland’s capital on Wednesday afternoon to reinforce Chinese ambassador to Mogadishu, Qin Jian, who has been in the country since last Saturday.

Be the first to know – Follow us on @Saxafi

This is the highest level delegation from China to visit the country yet. Initially, the Head of State briefed the delegation on the progress made in the Republic of Somaliland in collaboration with the people and the government, which has led the international community to pay attention and dare to invest in various natural resources in the country.

He told the delegation that the country was an example of the Horn of Africa, in terms of the democratic progress it has made over the past twenty-nine years in terms of multifaceted changes, in terms of elections, party system, and system and the transition of country’s leadership.

The delegation discussed with President Muse Bihi how to strengthen the long-standing trade and social cooperation between the two countries.

Finally, the two countries were agreed that the two countries should have a good relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and development.

President Bihi had a brief meeting with Chinese diplomats on Thursday and rejected their demands on cutting ties with Taiwan and followed this meeting on Friday with a delegation from FOCAC, the Chinese Africa Forum. This was the second meeting in two days between Somaliland President and the visiting Chinese diplomats. However, Friday’s discussions were devoid of Taiwan which was the bone of contention

The Somaliland President was flanked by the Vice President of Somaliland, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Finance Development, Minerals and Energy, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Somaliland Representative to China.