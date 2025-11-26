Somaliland Coast Guard Trains Officers in Oil Spill Response as Regional Maritime Risks Rise

SLCG has completed new EUCAP-supported training to strengthen oil spill response and environmental protection along its strategic Red Sea and Gulf of Aden coastline. Fourteen officers received hands-on instruction using European-donated equipment to improve readiness as maritime traffic and environmental risks increase

HARGEISA, Somaliland — The Somaliland Coast Guard has completed a new round of specialized training aimed at strengthening the country’s capacity to respond to environmental emergencies along its strategic Red Sea and Gulf of Aden coastline, officials said Tuesday.

The training, delivered by the Somaliland Coast Guard (SLCG) Mobile Training Unit with support from the EU maritime mission EUCAP Somalia, brought together fourteen officers from Berbera, Zeila, Maydh and Hargeisa for intensive instruction on oil spill prevention and coastal protection.

According to EUCAP, the program combined classroom-based lessons with hands-on drills designed to improve the officers’ ability to respond quickly to environmental incidents in coastal waters.

“This training gives our officers the skills and confidence to act immediately when pollution threatens our shoreline,” said an SLCG official involved in the sessions, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media. “Oil spills can cause long-lasting damage, and we have to be prepared.”

Practical Drills Using European-Donated Equipment

Participants spent part of the course practicing methods for securing contaminated areas, deploying containment barriers and safely collecting spilled oil. The exercises used specialized equipment previously donated to Somaliland by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB).

EUCAP officials said the practical component was essential, given the increasing maritime traffic passing through the region and the environmental risks associated with shipping, refueling and coastal development.

“Our goal is to support Somaliland authorities in protecting their marine environment and improving response capability,” said a spokesperson for EUCAP’s Press and Information Team. “Hands-on training ensures that officers are ready to use the tools they have in real incidents.”

A Growing Focus on Environmental Defense

Somaliland’s coastline, stretching more than 800 kilometers, sits along a major global shipping lane. Local officials have long argued that environmental protection capacity must keep pace with economic activity, particularly as Berbera Port expands and maritime traffic continues to grow.

Coast Guard personnel who took part in the training said the course filled a critical gap. “We’ve dealt with small spills before, but not with the right equipment or enough preparation,” said a participating officer from Berbera. “Now we understand how to assess the situation, secure the area, and communicate with our team.”

EUCAP described the effort as part of a broader commitment to help Somaliland improve maritime governance, safety and environmental protection. The mission has been active in supporting training programs, legal reforms and institutional capacity-building across the region.

“This initiative strengthens the SLCG’s ability to safeguard Somaliland’s coastline and respond to pollution incidents effectively,” the mission said in a statement. “Protecting the marine environment is essential for coastal communities and long-term economic stability.”

Protecting a Vulnerable Coastline

Environmental experts say coastal states in the Horn of Africa are increasingly exposed to maritime risks, including accidental spills, illegal dumping and ship-sourced pollution. With limited equipment and uneven enforcement capacities, early response is often the difference between contained damage and a large-scale environmental crisis.

For Somaliland, Coast Guard officers say the new training is a step toward closing that gap.

“This is the kind of preparation we need as our ports and economy grow,” said the officer from Berbera. “If we protect our waters, we protect our future.”