Somaliland Concludes Major Tax Registration Drive, Aiming to Widen Revenue Base

Somaliland’s Ministry of Finance concludes Phase One of its Rental Housing Registration Program in Hargeisa. Officials hail the move as key to expanding the tax base, modernizing revenue collection, and strengthening domestic resources for public services.

Hargeisa, Somaliland –In a move signaling a push toward fiscal modernization, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development of the Republic of Somaliland hosted a high-level validation workshop on Thursday, formally concluding the first phase of a landmark program to register rental housing properties for taxation.

The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Hon. Abdillahi Hassan Aden, brought together the ministry’s senior leadership and heads of inland revenue offices from all districts of the capital, Hargeisa.

The session served to review and verify the outcomes of the initial registration phase, which officials hailed as a critical step in strengthening the Somaliland’s domestic revenue system.

“The successful completion of this first phase is not merely an administrative exercise; it is a cornerstone for building a resilient and self-sufficient economy,” Minister Aden told participants. “By formally bringing the rental sector into the tax net, we are expanding our revenue base in a fair and systematic manner, which is essential for funding public services and infrastructure development.”

The Rental Housing Registration Program, a key component of broader taxpayer registration efforts, systematically identified and cataloged rental properties across Hargeisa.

Detailed presentations at the workshop outlined the methodologies used, which officials stated incorporated modern technological standards. Discussions heavily focused on the subsequent steps for collecting rental income tax and the role of integrated electronic systems in streamlining future revenue collection.

Director General of the Ministry, Mr. Mohamed Hassan Suleiman, emphasized the program’s dual purpose of boosting revenue and enhancing governance. “This initiative is about equity and efficiency,” Suleiman said. “It ensures a broader segment of the economy contributes its fair share, while the adoption of electronic systems reduces bureaucratic hurdles and improves transparency for both the government and the taxpayer.”

The workshop consensus positioned Phase One as a foundational model. Officials agreed the Hargeisa pilot will serve as a blueprint for rolling out the registration program to other major regions across Somaliland. The expansion is seen as vital for reducing reliance on unpredictable external funding and improving the government’s capacity to deliver services.

A ministry advisor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the press, noted the cultural significance of the shift. “Tax compliance, particularly in the informal rental market, requires building public trust. This validated, structured approach is the first major stride in changing that narrative and demonstrating how revenue translates into tangible public goods.”

Analysts observing Somaliland’s development trajectory view such internal revenue mobilization efforts as crucial for its aspirations of international recognition and economic independence. The conclusion of this phase marks a tangible step in the government’s long-stated goal of creating a sustainable fiscal architecture.

The ministry confirmed that planning for Phase Two, which will focus on the systematic collection of taxes from the now-registered properties and the expansion of the program to new cities, will begin immediately.