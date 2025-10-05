GABORONE, Botswana—In a significant diplomatic achievement, the Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) received the ICPS Excellence Award 2025 this week, marking a milestone in Somaliland’s three-decade quest for international legitimacy through democratic institution-building.

The award was presented during the 21st Annual International Electoral Awards and Symposium, held from October 1-4 in Botswana’s capital, where electoral leaders and democratic champions from over 50 nations gathered to celebrate innovations in election management and transparent governance. The honor recognizes Somaliland’s commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections that have strengthened public trust and promoted democratic values in the volatile Horn of Africa region.

“Somaliland’s story is one of perseverance and progress,” declared Muse Hassan Yusuf, Chairman of the Somaliland National Electoral Commission, during a compelling keynote address that detailed his country’s remarkable journey in building a resilient democracy amid challenging circumstances. “Through transparent processes and stakeholder collaboration, we have not only held credible elections but have set a beacon for stability in the Horn of Africa”.

The Significance of the Award

The ICPS Excellence Award is one of the most prestigious honors in global election administration, co-organized by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of Botswana and the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS). The award recognizes electoral bodies that demonstrate strong technical innovation, efforts to build public confidence, and institutional resilience that support lasting democracy.

Chairman Yusuf spotlighted key milestones in Somaliland’s democratic development, including the successful conduct of multiple peaceful elections, ongoing reforms to enhance voter registration and ballot integrity, and robust measures to ensure gender-balanced participation and youth involvement. His address resonated deeply with attendees, sparking animated discussions on adapting best practices to diverse contexts.

The symposium’s agenda featured panel sessions on emerging technologies like biometric verification and AI-driven fraud detection, where Yusuf actively shared insights from Somaliland’s innovative use of mobile apps for real-time voter education and results dissemination. Participants praised Somaliland’s proactive approach, with one international observer noting, “Somaliland’s delegation exemplifies how resource-constrained environments can pioneer equitable electoral solutions”.

Somaliland’s Democratic Journey

Somaliland has distinguished itself as a stand-out democratic performer in a region characterized by political upheaval. Since restoring independence from Somalia in 1991, it has held nine competitive elections, including constitutional referendums, municipal elections, presidential elections, and parliamentary elections—all conducted under challenging circumstances without international recognition.

The most recent presidential election on November 13, 2024—observed by The Brenthurst Foundation and other international monitors—was particularly noteworthy for its peaceful conduct and technical innovations. The foundation’s report noted that “this election was free, fair, and credible despite the constraints of Somaliland’s financial and institutional means”.

Somaliland’s Democratic Track Record

The award recognizes Somaliland’s demonstrable commitment to democratic processes through multiple successful electoral cycles. The commission has overseen a series of peaceful transfers of power, including the most recent November 2024 presidential election that resulted in opposition candidate Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Cirro” securing the presidency with 64% of the vote. The incumbent, Muse Bihi, swiftly conceded defeat, reinforcing Somaliland’s standing as a consolidating democracy with a reputation for political stability, while the peaceful transfer of power marked a welcome outcome in the Horn of Africa, where such handovers are a rare occurrence.

The 2024 election was especially notable for deploying a Biometric Voter Verification System (BVVS) with iris scan technology across 1,068 polling stations, mostly in urban areas. This system aimed to reduce voter fraud and reinforce confidence in the election’s integrity, representing a significant technological leap for the territory.

International Recognition and Observation

International observer missions have consistently validated Somaliland’s electoral integrity. The Brenthurst Foundation, which deployed 20 international observers across four districts during the 2024 presidential election, reported that “voting took place peacefully” at the stations they monitored, which covered 26% of the electorate and 24% of all polling stations.

Their report highlighted that “polling stations were well-managed by staff – mostly university-age women – and opened on time with few exceptions,” noting the “presence of large numbers of women voters” as particularly significant in the regional context.

The recognition comes at a crucial time for Somaliland, which has been positioning itself as a democratic alternative to neighboring states plagued by instability. While Somalia continues to grapple with al-Shabaab insurgency and political fragmentation, Somaliland has maintained relative stability and avoided the terrorism and piracy issues plaguing its union partner.

The Award Ceremony and Global Implications

The four-day symposium in Gaborone featured a rich program of keynote addresses, panel discussions on electoral integrity and technology, and networking opportunities for election professionals. The event culminated in the International Electoral Awards Dinner, described by organizers as “an unforgettable evening celebrating the individuals and institutions shaping the future of democracy”.

Chairman Yusuf’s address at the symposium reportedly resonated deeply with attendees, sparking animated discussions on adapting best practices to diverse contexts. Drawing parallels between Somaliland’s homegrown electoral model and Botswana’s own legacy of fair voting since 1997, he emphasized the power of regional solidarity in fortifying democratic institutions.

Strategic Implications

The ICPS Excellence Award represents another strategic achievement for Somaliland’s sophisticated international lobbying and public relations efforts. For years, Somaliland has carefully crafted a narrative emphasizing its stability, democracy, and governance competence through international media, academic publications, global forums, and digital platforms.

This public diplomacy strategy has included:

Targeted lobbying in Washington, D.C., where Somaliland’s office functions as a de facto embassy, engaging directly with policymakers

Leveraging diaspora networks in the U.S., U.K., and Europe to act as advocates, intermediaries, and investors

Economic diplomacy initiatives like the expansion of Berbera Port and the 2024 Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopia

These efforts have produced tangible signals in international policy circles. U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that U.S. recognition is under consideration, while Senator Ted Cruz formally urged recognition of Somaliland’s independence, citing its “stability, democratic governance, and strategic importance”.

Regional Context and Challenges

Despite this international acclaim, Somaliland’s democratic journey hasn’t been without challenges. The 2024 presidential election was originally set to take place in 2022 but was postponed until 2023 and then again pushed forward to November 2024, following a controversial extension of President Muse Bihi Abdi’s mandate by the parliament’s upper house.

Opposition parties had vehemently denounced the delays, and protests against the postponement led to a limited clampdown by security forces. In the region of Sool, political unrest led to a significant loss of life, which tarnished Somaliland’s hard-earned reputation for political compromise and stability.

The Path Forward

The ICPS award strengthens Somaliland’s central argument for statehood: that it has established democratic institutions worthy of international recognition. This narrative forms the cornerstone of its ongoing campaign for statehood recognition, which remains a unifying priority across all political parties.

As Horn of Africa analyst Rashid Abdi noted in a social media post responding to the award announcement: “I witnessed Somaliland’s elections firsthand and can attest to the integrity of the polls. The Somaliland National Electoral Commission’s almost flawless planning, conduct, and management of the poll impressed all international observers”.

The award also comes as Somaliland continues to aggressively position itself as a destination for international investment, with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals actively courting global firms to develop its vast natural resource and energy sectors. The government emphasizes that all development projects will be guided by a firm framework of social responsibility and environmental protection.

“This high-profile participation reaffirms Somaliland’s strategic outreach on the world stage, fostering partnerships that amplify its voice in global forums,” noted one report covering the symposium. The award comes at a crucial time for Somaliland, which has been positioning itself as a democratic alternative to neighboring states plagued by instability.

A Model for Democratic Resilience

As Chairman Yusuf returns to Hargeisa with the ICPS Excellence Award, the international recognition represents both an affirmation of Somaliland’s democratic achievements and a potential catalyst for its broader diplomatic ambitions. In the complex geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa, where democratic transitions remain rare, Somaliland’s success in building resilient electoral institutions offers a compelling model—one that international observers hope will inspire similar progress elsewhere in the region.

The award confirms that while formal state recognition continues to elude Somaliland, its democratic legitimacy is increasingly undeniable. As one symposium participant noted, Somaliland’s delegation has demonstrated how resource-constrained environments can pioneer equitable electoral solutions—a lesson that extends far beyond the Horn of Africa to emerging democracies worldwide.