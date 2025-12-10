Somaliland Denies Somalia Talks, Accuses Interference as Diplomatic Rift Widens

Somaliland has denied Somali government claims of ongoing dialogue, accusing Mogadishu of interference and misinformation. Officials say the 13-year talks collapsed due to Somalia’s actions and confirm Somaliland remains sovereign and independent. Regional tensions rise as both sides trade accusations

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland’s government has forcefully rejected claims from senior Somali officials that dialogue between the two sides is ongoing, warning that Mogadishu is circulating “false and misleading statements” to international media in pursuit of political leverage and domestic optics.

In a sharply worded statement released on its official X account, Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “there are no ongoing talks with Somalia,” reiterating that the entire dialogue process was formally suspended earlier this year. The ministry said the decision followed what it described as “Somalia’s blatant interference in Somaliland’s internal affairs.”

The diplomatic flare-up comes as political tensions in the Horn of Africa intensify, and as Somaliland amplifies its outreach to Gulf and Western partners over security, investment, and Red Sea access.

“No official has the authority to distort this fact”

Somaliland officials stressed that efforts to revive the 13-year dialogue track are not only inaccurate but intentionally misleading.

“The dialogue process has formally ceased. No official has the authority to distort this fact or issue misleading statements to international media for personal recognition,” the ministry said.

The ministry also insisted that Somalia is responsible for the collapse of the long-running negotiation framework initiated in 2012.

“Somalia must stop circulating false claims about supposed ongoing talks. It was Somalia that disrupted and collapsed the 13-year dialogue process. Current statements only highlight that failure.”

Officials in Hargeisa added that Somaliland has never belonged to the federal system established in Somalia after 2012.

“Somaliland restored its sovereignty in 1991 and has since maintained its own independent state institutions,” the statement said.

Mogadishu insists communication continues

The dispute escalated after Somalia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ali Omar Bal’ad, told Doha News that Somaliland remains part of Somalia and that communication between the two sides continues.

“Somaliland is part of Somalia,” Bal’ad said, adding that “the two sides maintain cooperation and direct communication.” He framed the relationship in the context of regional geopolitics, describing Somalia’s geography on the Gulf of Aden as a “strategic gateway to the Red Sea” whose importance has been recognized since colonial-era demarcations.

His comments come at a moment when Somaliland’s foreign ministry has made clear that “it will not engage in dialogue or direct contact with the Somali government.”

A widening diplomatic gulf

The exchange underscores the widening chasm between Hargeisa and Mogadishu as global attention intensifies around the Red Sea crisis, Gulf competition, and shifting U.S. and African security priorities.

Somaliland’s statement appeared aimed at preempting what officials view as Mogadishu’s attempts to shape international narratives at a time when Somaliland is receiving an unusual level of diplomatic visibility — including new overtures from the Gulf, high-level U.S. military visits, and expanding interest from African partners.

The foreign ministry emphasized that despite external claims, Somaliland’s internal cohesion remains firm.

“Somaliland remains a sovereign, stable, and peaceful nation. Our people are united and resilient. No unfounded remarks will create division or uncertainty within Somaliland,” it said.

The message reflects growing frustration in Hargeisa over what it sees as Somalia’s habit of invoking “dialogue” to reassure international partners, even as the political gulf has widened dramatically over the past decade.

Thirteen years of talks, little progress

Since 2012, a series of internationally mediated talks sought to ease tensions, clarify political relations, and manage technical issues ranging from airspace control to security coordination. Despite several rounds hosted by Turkey, the UAE, Djibouti, and the UK, the process produced limited breakthroughs.

Somaliland argues that Somalia repeatedly politicized the negotiations, violated confidence-building measures, and failed to uphold agreed commitments. Mogadishu maintains that Somaliland’s push for international recognition undermines the talks and threatens Somalia’s territorial integrity.

With both sides trading accusations and pursuing sharply divergent regional strategies, few analysts expect a revival of formal dialogue in the near future.