Somaliland Lawmaker Praises Swedish MP for Backing Recognition Bid

A senior Somaliland lawmaker has praised Swedish MP Markus Wiechel for his principled support of Somaliland’s bid for international recognition, highlighting growing interest in Europe in the Republic of Somaliland’s democratic record and stability

Hargeisa, Somaliland — A senior Somaliland lawmaker has formally thanked a Swedish parliamentarian for what he described as sustained and principled support for Somaliland’s quest for international recognition, underscoring the growing attention the self-declared republic is receiving in European political circles.

In a message addressed to Markus Wiechel, a member of the Swedish Parliament, Abdiqadir Mohamed Hassan—widely known as MP Indho-Indho and chair of the Politics, Foreign Affairs, Climate Change and International Relations Committee in Somaliland’s House of Elders (Guurti)—commended Wiechel for elevating Somaliland’s profile abroad and advocating for its democratic credentials.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation for your outstanding efforts in raising awareness of Somaliland’s unique achievements,” MP Indho-Indho wrote, praising Wiechel’s “unwavering support for our legitimate right to international recognition as a free and democratic state.”

MP Indho-Indho emphasized that Wiechel’s advocacy resonates deeply in Somaliland, a country that restored independence in 1991 and has since built its own governing institutions but remains unrecognized by the international community until December 26, 2025 when Israel formally recognized. “These acknowledgments reflect the deep gratitude of the people of Somaliland for your valuable support, which has significantly strengthened our position internationally,” the message said.

The Guurti lawmaker also highlighted Somaliland’s political trajectory and foreign policy posture, noting that it has held multiple competitive elections and positioned itself as a democratic outlier in a volatile region. “Somaliland proudly stands as a democratic state,” MP Indho-Indho wrote, adding that it is “one of the few in Africa to host a representative office from Taiwan, all while maintaining independence from external influences, including pressures from China.”

That reference underscores a sensitive geopolitical dimension. Somaliland’s ties with Taiwan have drawn criticism from Beijing and Mogadishu, while attracting quiet interest from some Western lawmakers who view the Somaliland as a potential democratic partner in the Horn of Africa.

MP Indho-Indho concluded by calling for deeper engagement with Stockholm and continued political backing across Sweden’s party spectrum. “We look forward to deepening our engagement with Sweden and hope that your esteemed country and its political parties will continue to support Somaliland’s democratic journey and aspirations for recognition,” he wrote.

Wiechel has previously spoken publicly about Somaliland’s stability and governance record, contrasting it with ongoing insecurity elsewhere in Somalia. While Sweden, like most countries, formally recognizes Somalia’s territorial integrity, the exchange reflects a broader trend of parliamentary diplomacy that Somaliland’s leaders hope will eventually translate into official recognition.

For now, MP Indho-Indho’s message signals an effort to consolidate allies within European legislatures as Somaliland presses its case that decades of de facto independence, relative peace, and electoral politics warrant a reassessment by the international community.