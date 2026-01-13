Somaliland says Mogadishu has no jurisdiction over Berbera after Somalia cancels UAE agreements. Hargeisa reaffirms its UAE partnership as lawful and binding amid growing regional tensions and increased U.S. scrutiny of Somali finances

HARGEISA, Somaliland— A growing diplomatic rift in the Horn of Africa widened this week as Somaliland rejected Mogadishu’s decision to cancel agreements involving the strategic port of Berbera, saying Somalia has “no jurisdiction, authority or standing” over Somaliland’s territory or international partnerships.

The dispute erupted after Somalia’s Council of Ministers announced it was withdrawing from security and defense agreements with the United Arab Emirates and canceling related arrangements involving ports in Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo. The cabinet said its decision followed “strong reports and evidence of actions undermining its sovereignty, unity, and political independence.”

But Somaliland officials dismissed the move as legally meaningless.

“Mogadishu cannot cancel what it does not control. Berbera is in Somaliland,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement. “Berbera is an integral part of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Somaliland, over which Somalia has no legal jurisdiction, administrative authority, or effective control.”

The ministry said all agreements with the UAE remain “lawful, valid, and fully binding,” emphasizing that they were approved by Somaliland’s constitutional institutions. “Somalia is neither a party to, nor a guarantor of, any agreement concluded by Somaliland. Any attempt to interfere is legally void and inconsistent with international law,” the statement added.

Somaliland officials also criticized Mogadishu for escalating tensions with the UAE at a time when the United States has paused certain categories of assistance to Somalia amid fraud concerns, and as the Treasury Department has increased scrutiny of remittance flows to the country.

“Attacking the UAE—the single most important channel for trade and funds reaching Somalia—is both reckless and irresponsible,” the ministry noted.

The partnership between Somaliland and the UAE has reshaped Berbera, transforming the port into a growing regional logistics hub through Emirati-backed investments in infrastructure, trade corridors and employment. Somaliland officials say these investments have stabilizing effects across the Horn of Africa.

Khadar Hussein Abdi, Somaliland’s Minister of the Presidency, said Mogadishu’s announcement would have no practical effect.

“Somalia’s daydreaming changes nothing. Berbera is the birthplace of our president, and the UAE is a trusted friend of Somaliland,” he said in a post on X. “They invested in Berbera when others doubted us; today everyone is talking about Berbera. We are a nation of principles, and we stand by our friends.”

The UAE has been a long-standing partner to Somaliland, with close ties to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Somaliland officials have framed the partnership as an example of pragmatic cooperation based on mutual interests rather than political posturing.

The dispute comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of Somalia’s governance systems. U.S. officials recently confirmed a temporary pause in some forms of financial assistance following fraud concerns, and Treasury officials have said they will intensify oversight of remittances—a lifeline for Somalia’s economy.

Since asserting self-governance in 1991, Somaliland has maintained peace, built state institutions and conducted multiple elections. Its leaders argue that these achievements give it the right to pursue independent foreign relations and international agreements.

“Mogadishu’s decision only highlights the limits of Somalia’s authority beyond the areas it controls,” said a regional diplomat who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of diplomatic sensitivities.

The timing of the dispute is notable. Somaliland’s international profile is rising following Israel’s recent formal recognition, which has sparked renewed debate over the territory’s status. Regional diplomats say the UAE—already a major investor—could be among the next states to consider recognition, though no official statements have been made.

Somalia’s cabinet decision also reflects broader shifts in its foreign policy, including a closer alignment with Saudi Arabia and reported pressure from Turkey, which maintains its largest overseas military installation in Mogadishu.

Analysts say Middle Eastern power competition is increasingly influencing the Horn of Africa’s political landscape.

“Somaliland’s expanding international engagement is becoming a central fault line in regional diplomacy,” said one Horn of Africa analyst. “As the geopolitical stakes rise, so does the intensity of these disputes.”

Somaliland officials say they remain committed to maintaining constructive international relationships.

“Somaliland will continue building partnerships grounded in international law and mutual respect,” the foreign ministry said. “Berbera will keep growing because facts beat fiction.”