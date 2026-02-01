Newly released U.S. justice documents show Jeffrey Epstein’s network discussed water exports, oil exploration and geopolitical recognition issues tied to Somaliland, highlighting the country’s strategic and economic significance

WASHINGTON — Newly disclosed documents in the sprawling Jeffrey Epstein federal file release reveal that the late financier’s inner circle explored economic and geopolitical opportunities in Somaliland, a newly recognized country in the Horn of Africa that has long sought international recognition.

The tranche of materials — part of over three million pages of correspondence and files recently made public by the U.S. Department of Justice — includes internal emails dating back more than a decade that reference water export ventures, media production plans and strategic discussions tied to Somaliland’s status.

Economic Opportunities on the Table

In a 2012 email unearthed in the files, an unidentified correspondent described “huge water reserves, untapped (and clean) near port city of Berbera,” proposing that a water company could quickly begin operations and ship supplies to Saudi Arabia. “Easy to ship. Minimal transport,” the message read, according to the released record.

Another message sent that year pitched the idea of establishing a film and media hub in Somaliland — dubbed “Somaliwood Studios” — with the sender suggesting it could attract broad interest. “We could invite Muslim and all sorts of groups to film there,” the email stated, framing the project as family-oriented and culturally engaging.

In separate 2013 correspondence, associates discussed the possibility of securing financing — roughly $50 million — for petroleum exploration across three large blocks in the semi-arid territory, describing the region’s oil potential as “positive.”

Geopolitical Implications and Recognition Efforts

The documents also contain an April 2018 exchange in which Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chief executive of Dubai-based DP World, shared a file titled “The recognition of Somaliland – a brief history.docx” with Epstein. The correspondence highlighted discussions about the potential benefits of international recognition for Somaliland.

Somaliland restored independence in 1991 but remains largely unrecognized by the international community. However, in December 2025 Israel formally recognized Somaliland’s sovereignty, a diplomatic shift that revived interest in the country’s political future and economic prospects.

A representative for the Republic of Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment directly on the Epstein files but emphasized that international engagement and investment discussions are “within the sovereign interests and development goals” of the country.

Broader Context of Epstein Files Release

The new materials are part of a vast archive released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which includes more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images spanning the convicted sex offender’s decades-long reach among elites and business interests.

Epstein, who was facing federal charges related to sex trafficking of minors when he died in custody in 2019, left behind a network of correspondence that has continued to surface in legal and public scrutiny. Critics of the release point to extensive redactions and argue that key figures and details remain obscured, even as lawmakers push for fuller transparency.

Reactions from Analysts and Advocates

Foreign policy analysts say the mentions of Somaliland mark an unusual intersection of economic prospecting and geopolitics in the Epstein cache.

“This isn’t just about resource extraction,” said Miriam Elmi, a Horn of Africa policy expert. “The inclusion of recognition files and strategic discussions suggests a deeper interest in shaping how Somaliland is understood internationally — which, given the territory’s contested status, has real geopolitical weight.”

Human rights advocates, meanwhile, argue that economic discourse in the Epstein files must not overshadow the broader abuses tied to his legacy. “There’s a real danger in normalizing business ventures amid a record defined by exploitation and harm,” said Jordan Bates, director of the Victims Defense Coalition.

As more pages continue to be sifted by journalists, lawyers, and watchdog groups, the Epstein file archive — including its unexpected references to Somaliland — reflects both the relentless curiosity and caution the materials continue to provoke.