A recent INSS survey finds 35.5% of Israelis see Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as having no impact on national security, 33% view it positively, and 10% negatively, with significant variations across Jewish, Arab, and political groups

Jerusalem — New polling data reveals that Israeli public opinion is divided over the government’s decision to recognize Somaliland, a newly recognized nation in the Horn of Africa, with the majority either seeing no impact on national security or remaining uncertain.

According to a survey published by the Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), 35.5% of respondents believe the recognition has no impact on Israel’s national security, while 33% view it positively — including 25% “somewhat positive” and 8% “very positive.” Just 10% perceive a negative impact, and 21.5% answered “don’t know.”

“This shows that most Israelis view Somaliland recognition as a peripheral issue rather than a core security concern,” said Israeli foreign policy analyst who requested anonymity. “It’s seen more as a diplomatic or symbolic move than a strategic pivot.”

Differences across Sectors and Communities

The survey also revealed significant differences along ethnic and political lines. Among Jewish respondents, 38% see the move as having a positive impact on Israel’s security, compared to only 11% among Arab respondents. Conversely, 32% of the Arab public views the recognition negatively, compared to just 5% of Jewish respondents.

“These divisions highlight how foreign policy moves resonate differently within Israel’s diverse society,” said a Tel Aviv–based political sociologist who requested anonymity. “What is largely symbolic for one community may be interpreted as provocative or concerning by another.”

Political orientation also shaped responses. 44.5% of coalition voters believe the move has a positive impact, compared to 28% of opposition voters. By political camp, 43% of right-leaning Israelis see a positive impact, while only 24% of center-left respondents agree.

“This is consistent with broader trends in Israeli foreign policy perception,” the political sociologist said. “Right-leaning voters tend to see proactive diplomatic gestures as strengthening Israel’s global reach, whereas the center-left is more cautious about potential regional backlash.”

Methodology: A Rigorous National Sample

The survey was conducted between January 14–16, 2026, by the Data Analytics Center at INSS, with fieldwork by iPanel. It included online interviews with 805 Hebrew-speaking respondents and 151 Arabic-speaking respondents, weighted to be representative of Israel’s adult population aged 18 and over.

The poll carries a maximum sampling error of ±3.17% at a 95% confidence level, indicating a high degree of reliability for gauging public sentiment on this issue.

Implications for Policy

While the findings suggest limited domestic concern over Somaliland recognition, the clear ethnic and political divides may inform how the government frames future foreign policy initiatives. For example, the strong right-leaning and coalition support suggests political leaders can pursue symbolic diplomatic steps with relatively low backlash, while cautioning on broader outreach to Arab-majority communities to avoid perception of alienation.

“Recognition of Somaliland is unlikely to become a contentious domestic issue,” the foreign policy analyst said. “But it offers a window into how Israelis evaluate foreign policy gestures: mostly symbolic, moderately supportive on the right, and viewed skeptically by those more attuned to potential regional implications.”

