President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) travels to the UAE for the 2026 World Governments Summit, engaging in high-level meetings and global forums on governance, investment, and regional cooperation

Dubai, UAE — February 2, 2026 — President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) of Somaliland is set to embark to the United Arab Emirates today for the World Governments Summit 2026, marking his second consecutive year participating as a panel speaker. Accompanied by a sizable delegation, the trip will include high-level meetings with senior UAE officials and is expected to focus on political engagement, investment opportunities, and regional cooperation.

The visit is President Irro’s fourth to the UAE since taking office, underscoring the growing strategic importance of the Gulf nation in Somaliland’s foreign policy. Sources familiar with the trip told Saxafi Media that the full agenda has not yet been publicly disclosed, but it is expected to highlight Somaliland’s role in global governance and its expanding international partnerships.

“This visit reflects Somaliland’s commitment to engaging the international community and strengthening our strategic partnerships,” said a senior official from Somaliland’s Presidency told Saxafi Media. “We look forward to sharing Somaliland’s progress and exploring avenues for collaboration in economic and technological development.”

World Governments Summit 2026: A Global Stage

Scheduled from February 3 to 5 at Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, the World Governments Summit 2026 convenes under the theme “Shaping Future Governments.” According to Mohammad Al-Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Summit, this year’s edition is the largest in the event’s history, with more than 35 heads of state, 150 governments, and 500 ministers attending alongside over 6,000 participants, including thought leaders, CEOs, and experts from international organizations.

“The World Governments Summit gathers everyone because the challenges of the future cannot be tackled alone,” Al-Gergawi said during a briefing at Dubai’s Museum of the Future. He highlighted that the Summit will feature 24 side events, including forums on artificial intelligence, education, sustainability, global trade, and investment, as well as over 35 ministerial meetings, including the Arab Youth Ministers Roundtable and Sustainable Development Goals Global Council Launch.

In addition, the Summit will host the World Laureates Summit, bringing together 50 Nobel laureates and recipients of other international awards to develop scientific solutions to pressing governmental challenges. Distinguished participants include Michael Levitt (Nobel Chemistry), Steven Chu (Nobel Physics), Kip Thorne (Nobel Physics), and Yoshua Bengio (Turing Award).

“The success of the Summit depends on partnerships,” Al-Gergawi said. “Each initiative launched contributes to overcoming challenges in the future, from governance and technology to education and sustainability.”

Somaliland’s Growing Global Presence

President Irro’s participation highlights Somaliland’s ambition to assert itself on the international stage, particularly after the country’s recent recognition by Israel. Analysts note that engagement at global forums such as WGS is critical for Somaliland to attract foreign investment and strengthen its diplomatic networks.

“Somaliland’s repeated presence at the World Governments Summit signals that its leadership is serious about integrating into global governance networks,” said Rashid Abdi, an analyst at Kenya’s Sahan Research. “These forums are not just symbolic; they allow Somaliland to forge partnerships that could accelerate economic and social development at home.”

This year, key themes of the Summit will include global governance, societal well-being, economic prosperity, urban futures, and emerging technological frontiers. Attendees include prominent CEOs, academics, and leaders from international organizations such as the IMF, OECD, IFC, World Bank, and Gulf Cooperation Council.

Strategic Dialogues and Regional Cooperation

Beyond forums and panels, President Irro is expected to hold bilateral meetings with UAE officials to discuss investment and cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, energy, and logistics. The UAE has been a longstanding partner for Somaliland, backing projects such as the development of Berbera Port and providing security and economic support.

“The UAE remains a cornerstone of Somaliland’s international engagement strategy,” said an official from Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “These visits allow us to deepen existing partnerships and identify new opportunities for collaboration that benefit both nations.”

As the Summit prepares to host record leadership attendance and a broad range of global experts, President Irro’s presence underscores Somaliland’s growing ambition to be recognized as a stable, strategic, and forward-looking player in regional and international affairs.