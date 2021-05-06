Somaliland 2021 Elections: An Insider’s Perspective

Parliamentary elections are schled to be held in Somaliland in May 2021, alongside local district elections.
On 12 July 2020, Somaliland’s three main political parties reached an agreement to hold parliamentary and local elections by the end of the year. In conversation with The Elephant, Nasir M. Ali highlights keys issues to look out for in the upcoming elections.
- The UNIQUE Case For The International Recognition Of The Republic Of Somaliland
- Somaliland: The Little Country That Could By David Shinn
- The World Can Learn From How Somaliland Overcame Militias
- Somaliland Declaration On The Origin Of African Borders
- KOIGI: Acknowledge Somaliland To Cure Festering Wound On Africa
- Somaliland Is A Beacon Of Democracy In An Unstable Region
You must log in to post a comment.