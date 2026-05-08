Senior officials and business leaders from Somaliland and Israel met in Addis Ababa for historic talks focused on trade, investment, agriculture, energy, technology, healthcare and infrastructure cooperation, signaling a major expansion in bilateral economic relations

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Senior government officials, diplomats and business leaders from the Republic of Somaliland and Israel convened in Addis Ababa this week for high-level economic talks that signaled an expanding partnership between the two sides and a growing strategic focus on the Horn of Africa.

The closed-door discussions, described by Somaliland officials as historic, focused on strengthening trade and investment cooperation while laying the groundwork for long-term commercial partnerships across several sectors critical to Somaliland’s economic ambitions.

Representatives from both sides explored opportunities in agriculture, energy, technology, healthcare, infrastructure development and financial systems, according to a statement released Thursday by Somaliland’s Ministry of Trade and Tourism.

The meeting was organized by Somaliland’s ambassador to Israel, Dr. Mohamed Hagi, and brought together a senior Somaliland delegation led by Trade and Tourism Minister Abdirahman Hassan Noor.

The delegation also included Central Bank Governor Abdinasir Ahmed Hirsi, National Insurance Agency Director General Abdisaalan Mohamed Mahmoud, widely known as Busi, and business leaders led by Somaliland Chamber of Commerce Chairman Jamal Aidid Ibrahim.

Israeli officials participating in the talks included Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to Ethiopia and other diplomats, while Israel’s ambassador to Somaliland, Michael Lotem, joined the meeting virtually.

“The meeting discussed plans to strengthen cooperation in key economic sectors including agriculture, energy, technology, infrastructure, financial systems and healthcare,” Somaliland’s Ministry of Trade and Tourism said in its statement.

Somaliland officials used the meeting to promote the territory’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, a maritime corridor increasingly viewed by global powers as economically and geopolitically significant amid instability in the wider Red Sea region.

Noor emphasized Somaliland’s readiness to welcome foreign investors and international companies seeking entry into emerging markets in the Horn of Africa.

“The Somaliland government is ready to welcome any investors and companies seeking to invest and conduct business in the Republic of Somaliland,” the minister said, according to the ministry’s statement.

Somaliland and Israel Deepen Economic Partnership in Landmark Addis Ababa Talks 1 of 6

The discussions reflected growing momentum in relations between Somaliland and Israel following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in December 2025, a diplomatic move that drew international attention to shifting alliances and strategic competition around the Red Sea corridor.

Analysts say the emerging relationship carries broader geopolitical implications beyond trade alone. Somaliland’s location along one of the world’s busiest maritime routes has elevated its value to countries seeking reliable commercial and security partners in the region.

Business representatives from both sides agreed to continue consultations and work toward establishing a structured platform for long-term economic cooperation, the ministry said.

For Somaliland, the talks represent another step in its effort to attract foreign investment and strengthen international partnerships as it continues its decades-long pursuit of broader diplomatic recognition.

Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own governing institutions, security forces, currency and democratic political system while positioning itself as a relatively stable partner in a volatile region.

The Addis Ababa meeting now appears poised to accelerate commercial engagement between Somaliland and Israeli businesses, potentially opening new markets for Israeli technology and expertise while channeling investment into Somaliland’s developing economy and infrastructure sectors.