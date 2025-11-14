Somaliland Cites Deliberate Disruption by Somalia as 40% of Airlines Begin Complying With New Airspace Regulations

HARGEISA — Somaliland’s government intensified its diplomatic campaign on Wednesday as top ministers briefed foreign envoys on what they described as Somalia’s “intentional disruption” of regional aviation and interference in Somaliland’s immigration systems.

The briefings came as officials announced that nearly 40 percent of international airlines have begun complying with new airspace authorization rules imposed by Hargeisa.

The high-level meeting, held in the capital and attended by diplomats from Western and regional embassies as well as United Nations agencies, marked Somaliland’s most coordinated push yet to assert full operational control over its skies.

“The Somali government is waging wars and engaging in actions that undermine peace, democracy, and the very existence of the Republic of Somaliland,” a ministerial committee appointed by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro told diplomats. The committee urged envoys to relay Somaliland’s position to their home capitals and warned that Hargeisa “will take every necessary step” to counter what it described as Mogadishu’s “malicious plans.”

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Bakaal said the aim was to brief international partners on “the conflict and disruption in the airspace caused by the government in Mogadishu,” arguing that Somalia’s actions were designed to obstruct Somaliland’s progress and stability.

Somaliland Imposes New Flight Authorization Rules

The most consequential announcement came from Minister of Civil Aviation Fuad Ahmed Nuh, who revealed that Somaliland had begun enforcing new authorization requirements for all aircraft entering or passing through its airspace.

“We issued a resolution stating that only aircraft from countries that have our permission may transit our airspace,” Nuh said. He explained that around 90 commercial flights typically cross Somaliland’s skies each day and that airlines had been formally notified of the updated procedures.

“Nearly 40 percent of those aircraft have agreed to comply with Somaliland’s regulations,” he said. “Those that do not comply are being asked to divert.”

Nuh confirmed that multiple flights were rerouted in recent days after failing to obtain clearance. Aviation sources said the affected flights were diverted to Djibouti and Ethiopia, underscoring the seriousness with which Hargeisa has begun implementing the directive.

A special aviation committee told diplomats that Somalia would be responsible for “any consequences arising from unsafe or unlawful actions” that Somaliland says stem from Mogadishu’s interference.

Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi framed the dispute in existential terms, calling on citizens to remain united amid what he described as external pressure.

“The people and government of Somaliland stand together in safeguarding our sovereignty,” he said. “We will not accept interference from Mogadishu in any matter concerning our internal affairs.”

International Flight Diversions Mark Enforcement in Real Time

Several aviation officials told Saxafi Media and other regional outlets that airlines which failed to apply for authorization have already diverted from Somaliland-controlled airspace.

The diversions may also shift regional aviation revenues: airspace fees historically collected by Somalia could now diminish if more carriers comply with Somaliland’s system or reroute entirely.

“Enforcement is no longer theoretical,” one regional aviation expert said. “What we are seeing is de facto control being exercised, even in a legally complex environment.”

Video circulating online shows Somaliland air traffic controllers issuing real-time instructions to international pilots — footage that domestic observers have described as “historic” and a symbol of Somaliland’s advancing aviation capabilities.

Minister Nuh confirmed that the country’s upgraded radar and communications systems now enable direct communication with aircraft across Somaliland’s skies.

“We are using advanced equipment that enables us to communicate directly with any aircraft flying over our airspace,” he said in a BBC Somali interview. “Many airlines have responded positively and are ready to comply.”

Diplomats Briefed on E-Visa Tensions as Cybersecurity Concerns Intensify

Alongside the airspace dispute, Somaliland ministers also briefed foreign envoys on escalating tensions surrounding Somalia’s federal E-Visa system — an issue that has affected humanitarian travel, business movement, and border administration across the region.

Somaliland officials argued that the federal E-Visa platform undermines its own immigration authority and creates unnecessary delays for visitors arriving directly in Hargeisa or Berbera.

International diplomats and development agencies attended the meeting to assess the implications for travel and humanitarian access. While no immediate resolution emerged, several envoys privately described the meeting as “a useful step” toward preventing further escalation.

“There is clear concern that travelers and aid workers are getting caught between political jurisdictions,” said one European diplomat. “Nobody wants these tensions to disrupt essential movement.”

Local residents in Hargeisa expressed cautious optimism after the meeting, hoping that sustained international engagement would help ease travel complications.

Somalia’s E-Visa Data Breach Sparks Security Alarm

Compounding diplomatic friction is a major data breach in Somalia’s newly launched E-Visa system, which exposed sensitive passport data, visa applications, and identification documents belonging to travelers from the United States, United Kingdom, and other countries — including diplomats, aid workers, and international staff.

Social media posts showing leaked documents have since gone viral, prompting cybersecurity experts to call the breach “a national security disaster.”

“This kind of exposure puts individuals at risk, especially in a region where extremist groups actively seek personal data,” said one regional cybersecurity analyst. “The ramifications could be long-lasting.”

Somaliland officials seized on the breach as evidence that the federal system is both insecure and illegitimate for travelers headed to Somaliland.

“The system has no legal authority over travel to Somaliland,” one official said, warning that the leak poses “serious data-security and privacy risks for international visitors.”

Diplomatic missions in the region have begun reviewing their security advisories, and analysts say the breach could deter foreign travel to Somalia for months.

Somaliland Moves to Consolidate Control

The escalation demonstrates Somaliland’s determination to cement its authority over its airspace and borders — pillars of sovereignty it has sought to strengthen since restoring independence in 1991.

While lacking formal international recognition, Somaliland maintains its own government institutions, budget, immigration systems, currency, and airports. Aviation, however, has remained a contested sphere, with the international community recognizing Somalia’s federal jurisdiction over the Somali Flight Information Region (FIR).

Somaliland officials argue that Somalia’s recent interventions — from flight disruptions to immigration disputes — have created a dangerous operational environment and left Somaliland with “no choice” but to assert control.

“We will continue to keep our international partners informed of every measure taken to protect our air, land, and sea borders,” the government said in a statement.

Diplomats say tensions remain high and warn that continued escalation could risk broader regional complications unless dialogue resumes.