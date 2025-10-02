DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro launched a diplomatic and economic offensive this week at a major investment forum here, presenting the Republic of Somaliland as a stable, democratic, and strategically vital gateway for international trade into East Africa.

In a series of appearances, including a high-profile fireside chat with DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Irro made a direct appeal to more than 500 global investors, market leaders, and senior officials gathered at The Africa Debate – UAE 2025. He pitched Somaliland’s untapped potential and drew a sharp distinction between his government and that of neighboring Somalia.

“I did not come from Somalia; I came from Somaliland. I am the only Somali president who has been democratically elected by his people,” Irro declared during a session titled “Ports, Policy, and Possibility: Berbera and the New Gateway to East Africa”.

The Berbera Port Gambit

Central to Somaliland’s strategy is the transformation of the Port of Berbera, a facility undergoing a massive modernization effort led by global logistics giant DP World. Bin Sulayem, whose company has invested heavily in the port and an adjacent special economic zone, revealed that Berbera currently handles 500,000 containers annually, with plans to scale capacity to 1 million.

This expansion is designed to position Berbera as a vital trade hub not just for Africa, but for commerce reaching India and beyond. The DP World chairman highlighted overwhelming local support for the project, stating, “The support from the government, people, and even the opposition has been extraordinary”. He also pointed to a recent $20 million agricultural investment by the Pharo Foundation as evidence of growing investor confidence.

Irro underscored the territory’s 850-kilometer coastline along the Gulf of Aden and its robust coastal security, which he said has eradicated piracy and sets Somaliland apart from its neighbors. Bin Sulayem corroborated this, noting, “We’ve never encountered mishaps or pirates since we began operations here”.

The Unspoken Hurdle: The Quest for Recognition

Despite the bullish economic outlook, Somaliland’s decades-long quest for international recognition loomed over the proceedings. President Irro revealed that on May 18 of this year—the 34th anniversary of Somaliland’s restoration of independence—he personally sent letters to world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, requesting formal recognition.

“To date, we have not received any reply, and I see this as unjust,” Irro stated, while expressing optimism that support from politicians in the U.S. and U.K. would eventually bear fruit. “We hope Somaliland will soon join the international community,” he echoed.

Bin Sulayem argued that formal recognition would effectively “double Berbera’s importance” by attracting more global firms to leverage its strategic location near the Red Sea.

A Broader Regional and Economic Vision

The push to develop Berbera is part of a wider infrastructural ambition. Just days after the Dubai forum, President Irro attended the Global Rail Conference in Abu Dhabi, where he explored potential railway projects to link Berbera Port with neighboring countries, a move analysts say could significantly cut transport costs and enhance cross-border trade.

Somaliland’s investment pitch extends beyond logistics. Irro highlighted opportunities in health, agriculture, minerals, tourism, and hospitality, describing the nation as “liberal, open… and warmly welcoming investors from every corner of the world”.

The following table summarizes the core pillars of Somaliland’s investment pitch as presented at the forum:

Pillar of Appeal Description Supporting Evidence Political Stability Democratic governance and distinction from Somalia Emphasized democratically elected government Strategic Infrastructure Berbera Port and corridor development DP World investment; 500,000-container capacity headed to 1 million Security Secure maritime environment Robust coastal security; eradication of piracy Economic Potential Untapped sectors and regional market access Opportunities in energy, tech, agriculture, and the Blue Economy Investment Climate Liberal, transparent, and partnership-friendly policies Open-door policy for foreign direct investment

With its strategic location, secure waters, and burgeoning infrastructure, Somaliland is making a calculated bid to redefine its role in East Africa’s economic future. As the world grapples with shifting supply chains, the territory hopes that its economic potential will eventually force a reconsideration of its political status.

“The world is awakening to the difference,” Irro said, crediting DP World’s investment for inspiring others.

At the summit, he also extended a direct invitation to the global business community, presenting Somaliland as a stable and open partner.

“We are a liberal, open nation, committed to transparency and partnership,” he said, “and we warmly welcome investors from every corner of the world to join us in building a prosperous future together”.