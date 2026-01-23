Somaliland says it eliminated militants near Zeila after a border operation, as a Djibouti minister’s remarks fuel fears of escalation and regional confrontation in the Horn of Africa

Zeila, Somaliland – Somaliland’s armed forces say they have carried out a major security operation along the republic’s western frontier, killing two members of an armed group and arresting several others in what officials describe as a response to escalating cross-border instability near Djibouti.

In a statement released Thursday, the Somaliland National Army said the operation took place in the Indho-Biraale area of Zeila District, in the Awdal region, following the killing of two civilians that authorities attributed to the group.

“The National Army succeeded in capturing several members of the criminal group and seized the weapons they were carrying,” the Army Media Office said, adding that the suspects resisted arrest, prompting a firefight.

According to the statement, two members of the group were killed during the confrontation, while four others were wounded. Photographs distributed by the military showed multiple AK-47 assault rifles laid out on the ground, which officials cited as evidence that the group posed a direct threat to public safety.

A Border Incident With Wider Implications

While the army characterized the suspects as “bandits,” security officials and regional analysts said the incident reflects deeper political tensions along Somaliland’s western border. Several security sources, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said the armed group was believed to have crossed from Djibouti.

Relations between Hargeisa and Djibouti have grown increasingly strained in recent months, following Somaliland’s maritime agreement with Ethiopia and its expanding diplomatic engagement with Israel—moves that have reshaped alignments across the Horn of Africa.

“This is not just a local law-and-order issue,” said a Somaliland-based security analyst. “The border areas are becoming pressure points where regional rivalries are playing out through proxies and irregular armed groups.”

Military officials warned that if such incursions are deemed politically motivated, Somaliland could reinforce troop deployments along the Djibouti frontier, raising the risk of further escalation.

Official Warning From the Army

In its statement, the Somaliland National Army issued a public warning to groups it accused of attempting to destabilize the western regions.

“The National Army issues a strong warning to any individuals or groups who attempt to disrupt the security and stability of the public,” the statement said. “They will face legal action in accordance with the law.”

The military sought to reassure residents that it remained committed to protecting civilians and safeguarding national borders in what it described as an increasingly volatile regional environment.

Controversial Remarks and Diplomatic Fallout

The clash came amid controversy surrounding a now-deleted post on X by Ilyas M. Dawaleh, Djibouti’s minister of economy and finance and secretary general of the country’s ruling party, the People’s Rally for Progress.

In the post, Dawaleh wrote, “Somaliland, we [Djibouti] will see each other,” a message some analysts interpreted as a veiled threat. The post was later removed without explanation, and Djiboutian officials did not respond to requests for comment.

“The language was unusually blunt,” said a regional diplomat. “In the current climate, even brief statements can carry significant weight.”

Allegations of Proxy Activity and Drone Deployments

Somaliland officials and allied commentators have accused both Djibouti and Somalia of tolerating—or organizing—armed groups operating in the tri-border area linking Djibouti, Somaliland and Ethiopia. A statement issued by Somalia’s parliament in recent days referenced what it described as coordinated plans involving armed actors in the region, though independent verification remains difficult.

Separately, regional aviation trackers reported that on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, an Airbus A321-231 cargo aircraft operated by Egypt-based Sky Vision Airlines flew from Tekirdağ Çorlu Airport in Turkey to Djibouti. Tekirdağ is home to facilities used by Baykar, the Turkish defense firm known for its Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles.

Djiboutian authorities have not confirmed receiving drones, but analysts say the flight has fueled speculation about expanding military cooperation between Turkey and Djibouti.

“If these deployments are intended to target Somaliland, and if they proceed without Somaliland possessing comparable aerial capabilities, the republic could face extremely difficult times,” said a Somaliland-born analyst, who urged urgent defensive preparations.

Analysts Warn of Coordinated Pressure

Rashid Abdi, a Horn of Africa analyst at Sahan Global, wrote on X that he sees signs of growing coordination among states opposed to Somaliland’s international ambitions.

“The wolf-pack circling the prey,” Abdi wrote, naming China, Turkey, Qatar and Djibouti as countries he believes are working to destabilize Somaliland through political, economic and security pressure. He also pointed to China’s concerns over Taiwan’s presence in Somaliland and Israel’s recognition of Hargeisa as contributing factors.

Abdi further alleged that Djibouti is “stoking unrest” in western Somaliland by promoting territorial claims over Zeila and encouraging clan-based dissent—claims that Djiboutian officials have not publicly addressed.

A Fragile Frontier

For residents of the Awdal region, the latest clash underscores the fragility of a border zone increasingly shaped by forces far beyond local disputes.

“What happens here is no longer just about crime or policing,” said a community elder in Zeila. “It is about big politics, and ordinary people are caught in the middle.”

As Somaliland tightens security along its western edge, regional observers warn that without diplomatic de-escalation, localized confrontations could evolve into a broader and more dangerous standoff in the Horn of Africa.