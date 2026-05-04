Somaliland Envoy to Israel Hails ‘Special Relationship’ Built on Strategy, Not Religion

Somaliland’s envoy to Israel highlights a growing ‘Special Relationship’ focused on trade, technology and security after Israel’s 2025 recognition—signaling a shift in Red Sea geopolitics and regional alliances

HARGEISA and JERUSALEM — The Republic of Somaliland’s newly appointed envoy to Israel is framing the fast-developing ties between the two governments as a long-term strategic partnership rooted in economic cooperation and shared security interests, following Israel’s landmark recognition of Somaliland in late 2025.

Speaking on the podcast hosted by Israeli journalist Haviv Rettig Gur, Somaliland envoy Mohamed Hagi described the relationship as “special,” emphasizing that it is driven by pragmatic considerations rather than ideology.

“Our relationship with Israel should be understood as part of a purely strategic orientation,” Hagi said. “Somaliland is deliberately cultivating relationships with partners that value stability, innovation or responsible governance.”

Economic and security alignment

Hagi said the partnership is expected to focus heavily on economic development, highlighting sectors such as technology, agriculture, water management and security cooperation.

“We have natural resources in Somaliland — rare earth minerals, oil and gas,” he said. “Israel has the know-how. In that way, we benefit economically.”

He added that Somaliland’s geographic position along the Gulf of Aden places it in “one of the most strategic areas in the world” for global trade and maritime security, offering opportunities for expanded cooperation with Israel.

Beyond economics, Hagi pointed to shared security concerns, including threats from extremist groups and piracy in regional waters.

“These are our common enemies,” he said. “What we are going to build with the Israelis is a strategic partnership that can last forever.”

Recognition reshapes diplomacy

Israel became the first country to formally recognize Somaliland’s independence in December 2025, a move championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and later reinforced through a series of diplomatic steps.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar traveled to Hargeisa earlier this year for high-level talks with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, signaling a rapid normalization of relations.

Israel has also appointed Michael Lotem as its first ambassador to Somaliland, initially serving in a non-resident capacity while managing the bilateral relationship from Jerusalem.

For Somaliland officials, the recognition carries both symbolic and practical significance.

“We see Israel as a very important country for us. It is the first country that recognized Somaliland,” Hagi said. “Our hearts and minds are always with Israel because of recognition.”

A relationship based on interests

Hagi stressed that the growing partnership is grounded in national interests rather than religious alignment — a point he said is well understood domestically.

“It’s about engagement, it’s not about religion,” he said. “Countries engage always on interests. Our people understand that the relationship between Israel and Somaliland has nothing to do with religion.”

He described the relationship as mutually beneficial, with both sides seeking to expand cooperation across economic and strategic domains.

“We need to build a relationship that is mutually beneficial — for the Israeli people, for the Israeli government, for our people and our government as well,” Hagi said.

Regional implications

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and subsequent diplomatic moves have drawn criticism from Somalia and several Arab and Muslim-majority countries, which view the decision as a challenge to Somalia’s territorial claims.

Despite the backlash, officials in Hargeisa appear committed to deepening ties with Israel and broadening their international partnerships.

“We want to strengthen and deepen the relationship in a way that no one can imagine,” Hagi said. “You will witness that this relationship will be one of the best special relationships in the world.”

As both sides accelerate engagement, analysts say the evolving partnership could reshape alliances across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor — a region increasingly central to global trade, energy flows and security competition.

Watch below the full interview