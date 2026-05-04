As the U.S. rethinks its Red Sea strategy, Somaliland is gaining attention in Washington — raising new prospects for recognition and regional realignment

Adapted from reporting by Ashenafi Endale, The Ethiopian Reporter

ADDIS ABABA — A shifting U.S. strategy in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa — shaped by escalating tensions with Iran and concerns over global shipping routes — is fueling renewed debate over Somaliland’s potential recognition and a broader geopolitical realignment across the region.

As Washington recalibrates its military and diplomatic posture amid a protracted confrontation with Tehran, analysts say attention is increasingly turning to the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a narrow maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. The corridor has grown in importance as instability around the Strait of Hormuz raises fears of disruption to global trade.

“The spotlight is now firmly on the Red Sea’s western flank,” said one Addis Ababa–based analyst. “And Somaliland is emerging as part of that strategic equation.”

Somaliland gains visibility in Washington

Momentum behind Somaliland’s diplomatic ambitions has picked up in recent months, particularly in U.S. policy circles.

Ted Cruz has renewed calls for Washington to formally recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state, framing it as a valuable partner in maritime security.

“Somaliland is a geo-strategic U.S. maritime security partner in Africa,” Cruz said during a congressional hearing. “It sits along the Gulf of Aden near one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors, and its forces actively contribute to counterterrorism and anti-piracy missions.”

The remarks reflect a growing view among some U.S. lawmakers that Somaliland could serve as a stable foothold in a volatile region.

That perspective gained traction after Israel recognized Somaliland in December and appointed Michael Lotem as its first non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Somaliland — a move that drew criticism from the African Union and several governments.

Red Sea recalibration

Analysts say the renewed focus on Somaliland is tied to a broader reassessment of U.S. military positioning.

“The U.S. aims to maintain control over the Red Sea and Indian Ocean relying not on the Gulf, but on North African and Horn countries,” said Costantinos Berhutesfa.

He pointed to countries such as Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Ethiopia as central to this evolving strategy, arguing that instability in Somalia limits its role as a reliable partner.

Another regional analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Washington may be exploring a shift in military basing away from the Gulf States, which have become increasingly exposed to Iranian retaliation.

“Iran has targeted countries hosting U.S. bases,” the analyst said. “Now, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somaliland are being seen as important assets.”

“This is why the U.S. is considering recognizing Somaliland and easing pressure on Eritrea,” he added.

Eritrea outreach complicates regional dynamics

Parallel to discussions around Somaliland, reports indicate Washington is exploring a rapprochement with Eritrea, potentially including the easing of long-standing sanctions on the government of Isaias Afwerki.

In a statement, Eritrean officials signaled openness to renewed engagement, arguing that decades of isolation have failed to produce results.

“Decades of pressure, sanctions, and isolation have not produced positive outcomes,” the statement read. “There is now increasing acknowledgment… that a shift towards engagement is both necessary and overdue.”

Still, analysts caution that Eritrea’s longstanding emphasis on sovereignty and resistance to foreign military presence could limit the scope of any agreement.

“The U.S. is likely seeking strategic access,” one analyst said. “But Eritrea may not be willing to host foreign forces.”

Implications for Ethiopia — and Somaliland

The emerging geopolitical shifts carry significant implications for Ethiopia, which has long sought reliable access to the sea, and for Somaliland, whose strategic location along the Gulf of Aden continues to attract international attention.

Costantinos suggested a potential convergence of interests.

“Ethiopia might realize its interest in sea access,” he said. “Eritrea seeks to rejoin the international community. There is room for alignment.”

However, he and other analysts noted that political realities — particularly in Eritrea — could complicate such outcomes.

For Somaliland, the stakes are different but equally consequential. Recognition by a major power like the United States would mark a turning point, potentially reshaping diplomatic dynamics across the Horn of Africa.

A region in flux

Despite growing speculation, no formal U.S. policy shift has been announced regarding either Somaliland recognition or Eritrea normalization.

But as tensions in the Middle East persist and global trade routes face mounting risks, observers say the likelihood of significant changes is increasing.

“The longer the conflict with Iran continues, the more incentive there is for the U.S. to secure alternative strategic positions,” one analyst said.

For Somaliland, that evolving calculus may offer its most significant diplomatic opening in decades — placing it squarely at the center of a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.