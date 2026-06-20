Somaliland Prioritizes U.S. and Ethiopia Recognition Efforts as President Irro Confirms Active Diplomatic Channels

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi says Hargeisa maintains open diplomatic channels with the United States, Ethiopia, UAE, and Kenya as it intensifies recognition efforts following Israel’s historic recognition of Somaliland

JERUSALEM — Somaliland is intensifying diplomatic engagement with key international and regional partners, placing the United States and Ethiopia at the center of its foreign policy strategy as it seeks broader international recognition, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) said during an interview in Jerusalem this week.

Speaking to television network i24NEWS on June 18 during an official visit to Israel, the Somaliland leader said his administration maintains active communication with Washington and several influential regional governments as part of a coordinated diplomatic campaign aimed at expanding recognition of the self-governing Horn of Africa republic.

Asked whether Somaliland has direct channels of communication with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding potential diplomatic recognition, Abdullahi responded succinctly: “We have open channels.”

The president also identified Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Kenya as among the most important diplomatic priorities for Hargeisa.

“They are, and we have open channels for them as well,” Abdullahi said, signaling ongoing engagement with regional governments that have played increasingly significant roles in the political and economic landscape of the Horn of Africa.

The comments come amid a new phase in Somaliland’s foreign policy following Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland in late 2025, a move that Hargeisa views as a breakthrough in its decades-long campaign for international acceptance.

During the interview, president Irro emphasized the historical foundations of the relationship between Somaliland and Israel, noting that Israel initially recognized Somaliland on June 26, 1960, when the former British protectorate briefly existed as an independent state before entering into a union with Somalia days later.

According to the president, Israel renewed that recognition on December 26, 2025, after Somaliland launched a broad diplomatic outreach campaign earlier that year. Hargeisa had reportedly sent formal requests for recognition to 193 countries in May 2025.

“Israel was the only country that responded,” Abdirahman Irro said, describing the decision as one based on Israel’s assessment of regional realities and Somaliland’s longstanding claim to sovereignty.

The recognition has since paved the way for deeper cooperation between the two governments. Somaliland is moving forward with plans to establish an embassy in Jerusalem while also expanding economic and strategic discussions surrounding the Port of Berbera, one of the most important maritime gateways on the Gulf of Aden.

The port has become a cornerstone of Somaliland’s regional economic strategy, serving as a trade corridor for the Horn of Africa and providing a potential maritime outlet for landlocked Ethiopia.

During the interview, Abdirahman Irro rejected characterizations of Somaliland as a breakaway region, arguing that Somaliland achieved internationally recognized independence before the formation of the Somali Republic in 1960.

“We were sovereign before Somalia formed its government,” the president asserted, reiterating Hargeisa’s long-standing position that its claim to statehood is rooted in historical independence rather than secession.

The president’s remarks also revive attention to the January 1, 2024 Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland. The agreement outlined a framework for cooperation that included maritime access arrangements and discussions linked to political recognition.

The deal generated intense regional debate and diplomatic opposition, particularly from Somalia and several African Union member states.

Subsequent negotiations mediated by Turkey under the Ankara Declaration eased tensions between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu, effectively freezing implementation of the agreement.

As a result, Ethiopia has been reassessing alternative pathways to secure long-term access to Red Sea trade routes while maintaining regional stability.

Despite those challenges, Somaliland’s leadership appears committed to maintaining strong engagement with Ethiopia while simultaneously pursuing broader diplomatic outreach to major global powers and influential regional partners.

The strategy reflects Hargeisa’s belief that growing geopolitical competition in the Horn of Africa, combined with Somaliland’s strategic location along one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors, could create new opportunities for international recognition and expanded partnerships.

For Somaliland, Israel’s recognition has provided momentum. The next phase of the campaign, according to President Abdullahi’s latest comments, will focus on converting diplomatic engagement with Washington, Addis Ababa and other regional capitals into concrete political gains as Hargeisa continues its pursuit of a place among the world’s recognized nations.