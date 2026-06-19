Somaliland President Receives Friends of Zion Award in Jerusalem as Mike Evans Pushes for U.S. Recognition

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) received the Friends of Zion Award in Jerusalem as FOZ founder Dr. Mike Evans praised Somaliland’s ties with Israel and pledged to urge President Donald Trump to formally recognize Somaliland

JERUSALEM — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi was honored with the Friends of Zion Award on Tuesday in Jerusalem, where Christian Zionist leader Dr. Mike Evans praised Somaliland’s growing relationship with Israel and pledged to advocate for formal U.S. recognition of the East African nation.

The ceremony, held at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, came just one day after Somaliland inaugurated its embassy in Jerusalem, a milestone that officials from both countries described as a new chapter in their expanding diplomatic partnership.

Presenting the award, Evans commended Abdillahi’s leadership in strengthening ties with Israel and said Somaliland’s decision to establish an embassy in Jerusalem demonstrated what he called “true friendship” at a time of heightened regional tensions.

“At a time when Israel faces complex security and diplomatic challenges, true friendship carries special significance,” Evans told attendees. “President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi has demonstrated leadership, courage and vision in advancing relations with Israel and strengthening the bonds between our peoples.”

“The decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem sends a clear message of friendship, mutual respect and cooperation,” he added.

The event drew diplomats, business leaders, Christian figures and guests from Israel and abroad, underscoring growing international interest in the relationship between Israel and Somaliland following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland last year.

Recognition of a Growing Partnership

Accepting the award, Abdillahi described the honor as a reflection of the strengthening ties between the two nations and reaffirmed his commitment to expanding cooperation.

“It is a great honor for me to receive the Friends of Zion Award,” the Somaliland president said. “I am deeply moved and grateful for this recognition.”

“This award symbolizes the growing friendship and strengthening ties between Somaliland and Israel. We are committed to further deepening the relationship between our peoples and building a future based on cooperation, mutual respect and friendship,” he said. “I thank Dr. Mike Evans and Friends of Zion for this distinguished honor.”

The award is traditionally presented to international leaders and public figures recognized for supporting Israel and strengthening relations with the Jewish state.

Organizers said approximately 26 world leaders have received the honor, including U.S. President Donald Trump, former President George W. Bush and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Evans Plans to Raise Somaliland With Trump

The strongest political message of the evening came from Evans, who announced that he intends to personally advocate for Somaliland’s recognition during future discussions with President Donald Trump.

“Somaliland has shown genuine friendship toward the Jewish state, and I intend to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump about the importance of formal American recognition of Somaliland,” Evans said.

Recalling his experience in Somalia during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, he added: “I was in Mogadishu in October 1993 when the Black Hawk was shot down. It’s time to bless all states that bless Israel.”

The comments are likely to attract attention in diplomatic circles, as Somaliland has sought broader international recognition since restoring its sovereignty from Somalia in 1991.

While Israel became the first country to formally recognize Somaliland, the United States and most other nations have not yet extended diplomatic recognition.

Speaking briefly after the ceremony, Abdillahi acknowledged that securing recognition from Washington remains a major foreign policy objective.

“It is true we are seeking recognition from the United States,” he said. “We believe the good relations between Israel and the United States will hopefully support our cause of recognition by the United States.”

Embassy Opening Marks Historic Week

The award ceremony capped a historic week for Somaliland-Israel relations.

On Monday, Abdillahi officially inaugurated Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem, making Somaliland one of a small number of countries and territories to maintain a diplomatic mission in the city.

The president also held meetings with senior Israeli leaders during his visit, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government officials, as both sides explored opportunities for cooperation in trade, technology, agriculture, healthcare, security and infrastructure.

Asked about criticism from some Muslim-majority countries over Somaliland’s growing ties with Israel, Abdillahi responded by pointing to Somaliland’s longstanding efforts to engage with governments around the world.

“I have written letters to all of you, and you have not responded,” he said. “I tried to reach out. That’s my answer to you.”

Friends of Zion’s Global Influence

The Friends of Zion Award was established by the late Israeli President Shimon Peres, who served as the organization’s international chairman.

Founded in Jerusalem in 2015, the Friends of Zion Heritage Center promotes support for Israel, works to combat antisemitism and opposes efforts to isolate Israel through the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Evans said Somaliland’s decision to deepen relations with Israel represented an important example of international friendship and cooperation.

For Somaliland, the recognition from one of Israel’s most prominent pro-Israel advocacy organizations adds another symbolic milestone to a week that has significantly elevated its diplomatic profile on the international stage.

As Somaliland continues its campaign for wider international recognition, officials hope that growing partnerships with Israel and influential supporters in Washington could help advance that objective in the years ahead.