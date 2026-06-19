Israeli Defense Minister Discloses Years of Classified Cooperation with Somaliland as Security Partnership Deepens

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed that Israel and Somaliland cooperated secretly for years before formal diplomatic recognition as Somaliland officials confirmed military training cooperation while rejecting reports of Israeli military bases

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has disclosed that Israel and Somaliland have conducted years of covert cooperation, offering the strongest public indication yet that relations between the two sides extended far beyond diplomacy long before formal recognition was announced.

The revelation came during a high-level meeting Wednesday between Katz and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, who is in Israel on his first official state visit since assuming office.

“For many years, we cooperated under the radar in a series of operations that will remain classified,” Katz said after the meeting. “Now we are determined to bring our security cooperation to new heights, for the benefit of both peoples and for the benefit of stability in the region.”

His remarks provided an unprecedented glimpse into a relationship that Israeli and Somaliland officials have increasingly portrayed as long-standing, strategic and built on shared security interests in one of the world’s most geopolitically sensitive regions.

From Quiet Cooperation to Public Partnership

The meeting took place amid a historic week in Israel-Somaliland relations, following the inauguration of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem and a series of high-level diplomatic engagements between the two governments.

Katz said the two sides share common democratic values and face similar regional security challenges.

“Israel and Somaliland share a long-standing friendship based on common interests, democratic values and commitment to security and stability,” he said.

While neither side disclosed details of the classified cooperation referenced by Katz, his comments suggest security collaboration predates Israel’s decision to formally recognize Somaliland and establish diplomatic relations.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation in defense, intelligence, technology, innovation, trade and diplomacy, according to officials familiar with the discussions.

From the Israeli side, participants included Major General Hidai Zilberman, senior Defense Ministry officials and Israel’s designated ambassador to Somaliland, Michael Lotem.

Somaliland’s delegation included Defense Minister Mohamed Yusuf Ali, senior presidential advisers, military commanders, intelligence officials and the territory’s ambassador-designate to Israel.

Strategic Importance of the Gulf of Aden

The growing partnership is drawing international attention because of Somaliland’s location along the Gulf of Aden, directly opposite Yemen and near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints.

The waterway has become increasingly significant in recent years because of attacks on commercial shipping and regional security concerns linked to Yemen’s Houthi movement.

Israeli officials have increasingly emphasized the strategic importance of cooperation with partners in the Horn of Africa as they seek to strengthen maritime security and counter regional threats.

Katz said both countries are committed to combating extremist groups and strengthening stability in the wider region.

“Now we are determined to take our security cooperation to new heights,” he said.

Somaliland Rejects Reports of Israeli Military Base

Despite speculation surrounding possible Israeli military activities in Somaliland, Somaliland officials used the visit to firmly deny reports that Israel is establishing a military base in the territory.

Speaking to Reuters in Tel Aviv, Defense Minister Mohamed Yusuf Ali dismissed claims that negotiations were underway regarding an Israeli military installation.

“There is no Israeli military presence or military bases in Somaliland,” Ali said.

At the same time, he confirmed that security cooperation already exists in other forms.

“Israel is helping Somaliland. They are supporting to train some of our police and military,” he said.

Ali characterized reports of a planned Israeli base as “rumors.”

His comments came after media reports alleged that Israel had opened intelligence facilities in Somaliland and was considering a larger military footprint in the territory.

Michael Lotem declined to comment publicly on the reports.

President Abdullahi has previously stated that military bases have not been discussed between the two governments, although he has indicated that future security cooperation could evolve as relations deepen.

“We have not discussed that,” Abdullahi said in an earlier interview regarding the possibility of Israeli bases.

However, he added that he could not rule out broader forms of cooperation in the future if bilateral relations continue to expand.

Foreign Minister: ‘We Can Cooperate’

Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Daher Adam also signaled openness to broader collaboration with Israel across a range of sectors, including security.

“The relationship between Israel and Somaliland is open,” Adam said in a televised interview.

“We can discuss anything we think is important to us. We can cooperate, they can help us, we can help them.”

He added that both sides could work together “in any area that we believe serves the common interest of both countries, whether it is in the economic or security sphere.”

The comments suggest Somaliland’s leadership views security cooperation as part of a wider strategic partnership that also includes economic development, technology transfer and investment.

Economic Ties Expanding Alongside Security Relations

Alongside defense discussions, Somaliland officials have been actively courting Israeli investment during the visit.

President Abdullahi told a business forum that Somaliland is seeking partnerships in agriculture, livestock development, water management, renewable energy, healthcare, cybersecurity and infrastructure.

“Somaliland is open for business, and Somaliland is ready for Israeli investment,” he said.

Officials highlighted Somaliland’s location as a gateway connecting Africa, the Middle East and global shipping routes, arguing that deeper economic engagement would complement growing diplomatic and security ties.

Regional Reactions Continue

The expanding partnership has generated criticism from Somalia, which maintains that Somaliland remains part of its internationally recognized territory.

Mogadishu has repeatedly condemned diplomatic engagement with Somaliland, describing such actions as inconsistent with its claims of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Regional organizations including the African Union and Arab League have also traditionally supported Somalia’s position on the issue.

Israeli officials, however, have maintained that their relationship with Somaliland is based on mutual interests and regional stability rather than hostility toward any third party.

A Relationship Moving Into the Open

For years, reports of cooperation between Israel and Somaliland remained largely speculative and unconfirmed.

Katz’s acknowledgment that the two sides worked together secretly for years marks a significant shift toward public recognition of that relationship.

His remarks also underscore how rapidly ties have evolved since diplomatic relations were formalized, with embassies opened, ambassadors appointed and cooperation expanding across security, trade, technology and development sectors.

While many aspects of the previously undisclosed cooperation remain classified, officials from both governments appear increasingly willing to describe their partnership as a long-term strategic relationship whose foundations were laid well before formal diplomatic recognition.