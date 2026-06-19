Somaliland FM Says More Nations Could Follow Israel’s Recognition as Security Cooperation Expands

Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Aden said future security cooperation with Israel remains open for discussion, including potential military collaboration, while predicting that more countries will soon follow Israel in recognizing Somaliland

JERUSALEM — Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Aden has expressed confidence that Israel’s decision to establish full diplomatic relations with Somaliland will encourage other countries to follow suit, while signaling that future security cooperation between the two sides remains open for discussion.

In an interview with Israel’s Kan public broadcaster as Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi concluded his landmark state visit to Israel, Aden described the relationship between the two governments as a strategic breakthrough that could reshape Somaliland’s international standing.

The foreign minister, regarded as one of the architects of Somaliland’s growing relationship with Israel, said the opening of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem and the official reception accorded to President Abdullahi represented a turning point in the country’s diplomatic campaign for broader international recognition.

“Now with the establishment of full diplomatic relations with Somaliland, through the opening of the embassy and by inviting the president as part of an official delegation from Somaliland, it will open the door for others to follow Israel,” Aden said.

“I am sure of that.”

An Emotional Diplomatic Milestone

Speaking from Jerusalem’s King David Hotel, Aden reflected on what he described as the most memorable moment of the historic visit.

The foreign minister said the formal reception given to Somaliland’s delegation by Israel’s top leadership carried deep symbolic significance.

“I think the welcome by the Israeli president, the Israeli foreign minister, the Israeli prime minister and the speaker of the Knesset when the Somaliland national anthem was played and the Somaliland flag was raised — that was a moment I will never forget,” he said.

“It was very emotional.”

According to Aden, the ceremony represented international recognition of Somaliland’s identity and aspirations after decades of seeking broader diplomatic engagement.

“No External Force Will Dictate Our Actions”

The foreign minister also emphasized Somaliland’s determination to chart an independent foreign policy and select its international partners without outside interference.

In remarks later shared publicly, Aden reaffirmed that Somaliland would continue making sovereign decisions based on its own national interests.

“No external force will dictate our actions or influence the relationships we forge,” he said.

The statement appeared aimed at critics of the Israel-Somaliland partnership, particularly governments and organizations that have condemned the opening of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem.

Response to Regional Criticism

The diplomatic breakthrough has triggered criticism from several Arab and Muslim-majority countries, as well as officials in Mogadishu.

Aden responded forcefully to those objections, arguing that Somaliland would not be deterred by external pressure.

“There is no need to waste time and energy on a failed state like Somalia that does not control beyond the capital Mogadishu,” he said.

“The rest of its territories are controlled by the terrorist organization al-Shabaab. They are not in a position to criticize or say anything. Let them deal with their own problems.”

His comments reflect growing tensions between Somaliland and Somalia following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and the opening of diplomatic relations between the two governments.

Security Cooperation Remains on the Table

One of the most closely watched aspects of the interview involved the future scope of security cooperation between Somaliland and Israel.

When asked whether the visit could eventually lead to an Israeli military presence in Somaliland to help address security challenges in the Red Sea region, including threats posed by Yemen’s Houthi movement, Aden declined to rule out the possibility.

“The relationship between Israel and Somaliland is open,” he said.

“We can discuss anything we think is important to us. We can cooperate, they can help us, we can help them.”

While stressing that no specific arrangements had been announced, the foreign minister suggested that cooperation could expand across multiple sectors.

“We can work in any area that we believe serves the common interest of both countries, whether it is in the economic or security sphere,” he added.

The comments are likely to attract attention given Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, a critical maritime corridor linking the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Message to the Israeli People

As the historic visit drew to a close, Aden also delivered a message of appreciation to Israel and its citizens.

“To the government of Israel and the Israeli people, as a citizen of Somaliland and its Foreign Minister, we will be forever grateful for what you have done for us,” he said.

The remarks highlighted the positive tone that has characterized the visit, during which officials from both countries signed agreements, opened diplomatic missions and explored cooperation in sectors ranging from healthcare and agriculture to trade, security and infrastructure.

Looking Beyond Diplomacy

For Somaliland officials, Israel’s recognition and the establishment of formal diplomatic relations represent more than symbolic achievements. They are viewed as potential catalysts for broader international engagement, investment and future recognition by other states.

Aden’s confidence that additional countries may soon establish relations with Somaliland reflects a growing belief within Hargeisa that recent diplomatic gains could generate momentum beyond the bilateral relationship with Israel.

Whether that prediction materializes remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that Somaliland and Israel are rapidly expanding ties across political, economic and security domains, transforming a relationship that once existed largely behind the scenes into one of the most significant emerging partnerships in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.

As President Abdullahi’s visit concludes, leaders on both sides are signaling that the relationship is only beginning, with future cooperation expected to extend far beyond diplomacy and into areas that could reshape regional economic and security dynamics.