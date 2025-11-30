Somaliland humanitarian Dr. Edna Adan Ismail wins the 2025 Gusi Peace Prize, a major global honor that highlights her lifelong service and boosts Somaliland’s visibility

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Dr. Edna Adan Ismail, the trailblazing nurse-midwife, humanitarian, and former foreign minister long regarded as Somaliland’s most influential global ambassador, has been awarded the 2025 Gusi Peace Prize—an honor many describe as Asia’s equivalent of the Nobel Peace Prize.

The recognition, announced last week at a ceremony in Manila, sparked celebrations across Somaliland and renewed international attention on the Horn of Africa’s most prominent unrecognized state.

For Somalilanders at home and abroad, the moment carried a resonance that extended far beyond personal achievement. As Dr. Edna walked onto the stage to receive the award, the Somaliland flag appeared alongside those of internationally recognized states—a symbolic image that spread rapidly across social media and was hailed as a rare moment of diplomatic visibility for a country still battling for formal recognition 34 years after reasserting its independence.

“It is a profound honor, not only for me but for the people of Somaliland,” Dr. Edna said in remarks after the ceremony. “Our story, our resilience, and our contributions to global health and peace are finally being seen.”

A Global Honor with National Impact

The Gusi Peace Prize Foundation, which selects 15–16 laureates each year from more than 1,000 nominees, cited Dr. Edna for her “extraordinary service to humanity” in maternal health, women’s empowerment, peacebuilding, and community development. She received the award alongside former Maldivian President Mohamed Waheed Hassan and other international figures recognized for advancing human rights, education, and medical innovation.

Somaliland officials described the honor as “historic,” noting that Dr. Edna’s award certificate was co-signed by the president of the Philippines—an unusual formal nod that many Somalilanders interpreted as indirect acknowledgment of their long-standing quest for sovereignty.

“This is a recognition not only of Dr. Edna’s service, but of Somaliland’s resilience and contribution to global peace,” said one spokesperson for the Edna Adan University Hospital. “She has carried our flag farther than any diplomat.”

A Lifetime of Work Transforming Women’s Health

Born in Hargeisa in 1937, Dr. Edna Adan Ismail has long been regarded as one of the most influential women in African public health. She trained in the United Kingdom during the 1950s and 60s—becoming one of the first Somali women to qualify as a nurse-midwife—before returning to Somalia to build and reform health services.

After Somaliland’s civil war, she sold her personal assets to build the Edna Adan Maternity Hospital, which opened in 2002 and has since grown into a university and regional medical center. The institution has trained more than 2,000 health professionals and is credited with drastically reducing maternal mortality in Somaliland. It has also become a leading center in the region for the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM).

Dr. Edna later served as Somaliland’s first female foreign minister from 2003 to 2006, using her diplomatic platform to advocate for women’s rights and Somaliland’s recognition on the international stage.

“Dr. Edna represents the best of what one person can do with courage and conviction,” said Hawa Mohamed, a midwife who trained at Edna Adan University Hospital. “Generations of women in Somaliland are alive because of her.”

A Symbolic Boost for Somaliland’s International Profile

The timing of the Gusi Peace Prize comes as Somaliland finds itself increasingly in the international spotlight. Recent high-level visits by U.S. AFRICOM’s commander, European envoys, and multiple regional diplomats have elevated Hargeisa’s profile amid intensifying geopolitical competition around the Red Sea corridor.

Analysts say the global visibility generated by Dr. Edna’s award adds a new layer to this momentum.

“Somaliland’s strongest diplomacy often comes not from statecraft, but from figures like Edna Adan whose work resonates globally,” said Ahmed Awad, a regional political observer in Nairobi. “Her recognition helps shape a narrative of stability, competence, and contribution—qualities the world is watching closely.”

At 88, Dr. Edna remains deeply involved in advocacy, education, and public health initiatives. Supporters say her continued engagement reflects a lifetime commitment that transcends borders.

A Prize with Historical Weight

Often called the “Asian Nobel,” the Gusi Peace Prize was established in 2002 by the family of Captain Geminiano Javier Gusi, a Filipino World War II hero. Endorsed by the Philippine Senate, the prize honors global leaders who advance peace, health, and human development.

This year’s ceremony opened with a du’a (prayer) led by a sheikh from Makkah, marking what attendees described as one of the most spiritually significant programs in the foundation’s history.

Dr. Edna’s award joins a long list of global recognitions, including nomination for the 2023 Templeton Prize, France’s Legion of Honour in 2012, the UN Population Award, and the Women Deliver lifetime achievement award—cementing her status as one of Africa’s most decorated humanitarian leaders.

A Legacy that Transcends Borders

For many in Somaliland, the award was more than a celebration—it was a moment of national affirmation. Images of Dr. Edna holding the award certificate, standing before the Somaliland flag, flooded local television and public gatherings.

“Her achievement once again places Somaliland on the world stage,” said President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” in a statement congratulating her. “Dr. Edna is a source of pride not only to Somaliland but to all who believe in the power of service and humanity.”

As one Somaliland official put it: “This is more than an award. It is a signal—that Somaliland’s contributions matter, and the world is finally taking notice.”

With the Gusi Peace Prize now added to her legacy, Dr. Edna Adan Ismail stands as a global symbol of service—and a national icon whose work continues to redefine what is possible in one of the world’s most complex regions.

For supporters of Somaliland’s recognition, the image of its flag on a global platform served as a reminder that the territory’s most effective ambassadors are often its most accomplished citizens.

Her achievement once again placed Somaliland prominently on the global map — not through conflict or crisis, but through humanitarian excellence.

As one Hargeisa resident put it, “When Dr. Edna stands on a world stage, Somaliland stands with her.”