The Horn Isn’t Broken—It’s Been Lying exposes how Somalia’s fictional unity narrative has collided with Somaliland’s political reality, revealing a region locked in denial and geopolitical warfare. This analysis unpacks Somalia’s narrative machine, Somaliland’s counter-state strategy, the collapse of the 13-year dialogue, and the rising information war reshaping the Horn of Africa.

Through leaked memos, diplomatic fractures, and great-power rivalry, the story shows how Somalia’s manufactured illusion of unity is disintegrating as Somaliland asserts de facto sovereignty recognized in practice by global actors. This is the Horn of Africa stripped of myth—where the Separation already happened, and only recognition remains.

Prologue: A Region Built On Denial

For more than three decades, a geopolitical fiction has shaped diplomatic behavior in the Horn of Africa: that Somaliland and Somalia are one country, merely quarreling cousins who will someday reconcile if outsiders would simply give them time, aid, or one more conference in Djibouti.

That fiction is now collapsing in real time.

In late 2024, Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued what at first looked like a routine diplomatic clarification: no talks were happening with Somalia; the dialogue process was dead.

But the language beneath the surface revealed something closer to a rupture—a declaration that the old rules of the region were no longer operative.

The statement accused Mogadishu of:

“blatant interference”

“circulating false claims”

“collapsing the 13-year dialogue process”

“misleading international media for personal recognition”

In diplomatic terms, this is not a press release.

It’s a charge sheet.

And it came at a moment when a senior Somali minister, Ali Omar Bal’ad, told Doha News that Somaliland remained part of Somalia, with “ongoing cooperation and direct communication”—a claim that Somaliland calls a fabrication.

The truth, as always in the Horn, is messier, darker, and more revealing than either side’s official line.

What follows is the investigative anatomy of a relationship built on denial—and a region reshaped by it.

The Leaked Memo the Region Didn’t Want You to Read

Multiple diplomatic sources in Hargeisa and Nairobi shared what they described as internal briefing notes circulated inside Somaliland’s Foreign Ministry earlier this year.

The brief, summarized by one official who spoke on condition of anonymity, describes Somalia’s approach to Somaliland in three blunt lines:

“Mogadishu’s current strategy: narrative warfare, not negotiation.” “Objective: manufacture the illusion of talks to secure international legitimacy.” “Outcome: force Somaliland into a political frame it does not recognize.”

This internal framing aligns precisely with Somaliland’s public statement—except stripped of diplomatic varnish.

One Hargeisa official put it even more bluntly:

“Somalia is not trying to negotiate with us. Somalia is trying to annex us through the media.”

This is the kind of accusation usually whispered in the corridors of East African hotels, not written into official communiqués.

Its public release signals strategic escalation.

But the memo reportedly contains a deeper assertion: Somalia’s foreign ministry, under pressure from Gulf partners and trapped in its own fragmented domestic politics, needs the image of dialogue more than the dialogue itself. Recognition of Somaliland—even whispered—could set off political chain reactions Mogadishu cannot survive.

Somaliland, meanwhile, no longer sees benefit in sustaining a dead process.

And so both sides cling to parallel universes that no longer intersect.

The Ghost of 1991: How History Became a Weapon

To understand why these dueling narratives are intensifying now, one must return to the year that Somaliland restored its independence: 1991.

Somalia collapsed entirely—its government, army, bureaucracy, courts, and central bank disintegrated.

But Somaliland, formerly British Somaliland, reasserted the independence it briefly held in 1960, rebuilt institutions from the ground up, and established borders, currency, elections, and security forces.

Somalia built federalism; Somaliland built a state.

These parallel histories form the psychological core of the conflict.

Mogadishu requires the idea of Somaliland as a missing federal state—because without it, the “federal model” is not merely incomplete; it is delegitimized.

Somaliland requires the idea of Somalia as a different sovereign entity—because without it, its domestic legitimacy fractures.

This is why the metaphor Somali politicians privately use to describe the dispute is not territorial but emotional:

“Somaliland is the child who left home without permission.”

And the metaphor Somaliland officials use to describe Somalia is not political but medical:

“Somalia is a wounded patient who insists he is the doctor.”

These unspoken narratives drive policy more than any communique ever will.

The Collapse of the 13-Year Dialogue

From 2012 to 2023, Somaliland and Somalia participated in an intermittent “dialogue” process brokered by Turkey, the UAE, Djibouti, the EU, and—periodically—the United States.

Not one agreement was meaningfully implemented.

A senior Western diplomat who attended the Ankara round described the talks this way:

“It was a theater. Everyone knew it. Everyone acted anyway.”

According to multiple sources familiar with the sessions:

Somalia’s delegation was incentivized not to sign anything binding.

Somaliland’s delegation was incentivized not to accept anything less than recognition.

International partners were incentivized to produce the appearance of progress.

The result: a decade of ceremonial diplomacy with none of its substance.

The talks ended not with an explosion but with exhaustion.

But then came the January 2024 Ethiopia–Somaliland MoU, granting Ethiopia port access in exchange for potential recognition. That deal, unprecedented in the region, set off political tremors from Cairo to Beijing.

Somalia reacted by arresting the dialogue process.

Somaliland responded by terminating it.

And now—despite Mogadishu’s claims of “ongoing communication”—the line between the two administrations is not merely frozen.

It has been severed.

Why Somalia Needs the Fiction of Dialogue

Somalia’s foreign policy establishment is cornered by three pressures:

1. Domestic Fragmentation

Federal member states increasingly act as semi-sovereign actors.

Acknowledging Somaliland’s separation sets a precedent Mogadishu cannot risk.

A Somali MP admitted privately:

“If we lose Somaliland on paper, we lose the country in practice.”

2. Gulf and Turkish Influence

Somalia’s strategic value to Qatar, Türkiye, and increasingly the UAE rests on the premise of territorial integrity.

No foreign power wants to be seen as presiding over Somalia’s “second partition.”

3. China’s Red Line

Beijing opposes Somaliland’s recognition because of Taiwan.

Somalia benefits diplomatically from aligning with that position.

Thus Mogadishu’s public narrative is not primarily for Hargeisa.

It is for Gulf donors, Western diplomats, and Beijing.

If talks appear ongoing, Somalia appears stable.

If talks collapse, Somalia appears fractured.

Appearances are therefore policy.

Why Somaliland Needs to End the Fiction

Somaliland’s calculation is the inverse.

1. Global competition has finally reached the Horn

The 2025 U.S.–China Commission report called Somaliland:

“a magnet for great-power competition.”

That is rare language for an unrecognized state.

2. Ethiopia’s interest changed everything

The MoU with Addis Ababa proved one thing:

A recognized African state was willing to treat Somaliland as sovereign.

That alone shifts diplomatic math.

3. Taiwan partnership raised the geopolitical stakes

Somaliland is one of the few places on Earth where:

a rising African democracy,

a contested Asian democracy, and

S.–China rivalry

intersect with maritime security.

This makes Somaliland too strategically relevant to hide behind a fictional “internal Somali dispute.”

Thus, ending the dialogue is not retreat.

It is positioning.

The Current Information War

The real conflict now is not military.

It is informational.

Somalia needs headlines that say: “Talks Continue.”

Somaliland needs headlines that say: “Talks Ended.”

This is how both sides frame legitimacy:

Somalia uses unity claims to shield territorial integrity.

Somaliland uses sovereignty claims to pursue recognition.

This is why Ali Omar Bal’ad’s interview in Doha News triggered uproar.

His statement that “Somaliland is part of Somalia” was expected.

His claim of “direct communication” was not.

A Somaliland diplomat told The Saxafi Media:

“There is no communication. There is no channel. They’re inventing one.”

In information warfare, inventing a channel is sometimes more valuable than opening one.

The Untold Story: International Actors Know the Truth

Here is the quiet reality that few governments say aloud:

Every major foreign actor already treats Somaliland as a separate state in practice, regardless of recognition status.

U.S. AFRICOM enters Somaliland through Hargeisa, not Mogadishu.

Ethiopia negotiates with Hargeisa directly, bypassing Somalia entirely.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard trains Somaliland units, not “Somali federal forces.”

The EU’s anti-piracy mission has separate Somaliland protocols.

The UAE deals with Berbera as a standalone port authority.

The only arena in which Somaliland is treated as “Somalia” is the United Nations, whose structure prevents flexibility.

This is why Somaliland now calls Somalia’s public messaging “misleading” and “false.”

Because the diplomatic world already knows what both sides keep denying publicly:

The two governments function as distinct sovereign entities.

What this Crisis Reveals about the Horn’s Future

Beyond political theater lies a deeper question:

What does it mean for the Horn of Africa if Somaliland is no longer willing to pretend?

1. The Horn is undergoing a legitimacy realignment

Old post-colonial borders are failing.

New security corridors—maritime, commercial, and digital—are emerging.

Somaliland sits at the center of:

The Red Sea chokepoint

The Gulf of Aden corridor

Ethiopia’s access-to-sea crisis

Gulf military expansion

China’s Belt and Road calculations

The U.S.–Taiwan security matrix

This unique location pushes Somaliland from “regional anomaly” into “geopolitical hinge.”

2. Somalia’s political architecture cannot absorb the shock

Federalism was designed to stabilize Somalia, not to withstand the pressure of a state-sized exception.

But the more Somaliland asserts sovereignty, the less plausible Somalia’s Westphalian narrative becomes.

3. Great-power rivalry makes neutrality impossible

Somaliland is now caught in the gravitational pull of:

Washington

Beijing

Abu Dhabi

Addis Ababa

Taipei

Ankara

Each sees Somaliland not as “a region of Somalia” but as:

a port,

a coastline,

a gateway,

a buffer,

or a symbolic frontline.

4. The regional order is being rewritten from the margins

The Horn’s most stable polity is also its most diplomatically excluded.

The Horn’s internationally recognized state is its most politically fragmented.

This inversion is unsustainable.

When the margins are stronger than the center, the map eventually adapts.

The Future: Three Scenarios

Scenario 1: Recognition Cascade (High Impact, Medium Likelihood)

If Ethiopia moves forward with recognition—even partial—other states could follow:

Taiwan

UAE

Djibouti (under strategic pressure)

Israel (depending on Red Sea security)

Rwanda (already sympathetic)

Scenario 2: Frozen Separation (High Likelihood)

Somalia refuses to acknowledge Somaliland,

Somaliland refuses to rejoin Somalia,

and the region continues operating with de facto reality and de jure denial.

Scenario 3: Narrative Escalation (Rising Likelihood)

Somalia intensifies public messaging,

Somaliland responds with counter-messaging,

and diplomatic theater becomes a battlefield of perception.

This appears to be the current trajectory.

Epilogue: The Region’s Truth No One Will Say Aloud

Somaliland and Somalia are not in negotiations. Not because talks failed. But because the two sides no longer share the same political universe.

Somalia clings to a vision of unity that no longer exists.

Somaliland clings to a vision of sovereignty the world has not yet fully accepted.

Both claim history.

Both claim legitimacy.

But only one is building a state that functions.

The Horn of Africa is entering a new era—one in which the fictions of yesterday can no longer contain the realities of today.

And the louder Mogadishu asserts a unity that has not existed since 1991,

the more loudly Hargeisa asserts a sovereignty that grows harder to ignore.

In the end, the real question is not whether Somaliland and Somalia will reunify or formally separate.

The real question is whether the international system can handle a truth it has spent thirty years politely avoiding:

The separation already happened.

Only the recognition remains.