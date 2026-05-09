Hargeisa is increasingly emerging as a strategic flashpoint in the Red Sea rivalry after Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and subsequent Houthi threats, raising concerns over regional security, proxy warfare and the future of the Berbera corridor

HARGEISA, Republic of Somaliland — Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa, is increasingly being drawn into the center of an expanding geopolitical struggle stretching across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and escalating threats from Yemen’s Houthi movement.

A new analysis by Bezawit Eshetu argues that Hargeisa is no longer viewed simply as the political center of Somaliland, but as a strategic symbol within a broader regional alignment involving maritime security, Red Sea access and anti-Houthi positioning.

“Hargeisa is not best understood as a city already marked for imminent destruction,” Eshetu wrote. “It is better understood as a city that has entered a new category of risk.”

The report traces the shift to Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland in December 2025, a diplomatic development that dramatically elevated Somaliland’s international profile and intensified regional rivalries across the Horn of Africa.

The geopolitical tensions escalated further after media outlets aligned with Iran and the Houthis warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a military target.

According to Eshetu, the significance of those statements lies not only in the possibility of direct confrontation, but in the creation of what she describes as a “live threat environment” shaped by recognition politics, maritime competition and proxy signaling.

“The rhetoric itself can alter risk perceptions and decision-making,” the report states, arguing that the objective is to raise the political and economic costs associated with Israeli-linked investments or strategic partnerships in Somaliland.

The analysis points specifically to the role of Iranian media narratives in framing Somaliland as part of a broader Israeli geopolitical project in the Horn of Africa.

That information campaign, Eshetu argues, is designed to deter investors, regional governments and international actors by portraying Somaliland as a potential battlefield within the wider Red Sea conflict.

The report also highlights growing concerns surrounding cooperation between the Houthis and Al-Shabaab, citing assessments that the relationship has expanded through logistical coordination, weapons transfers and operational collaboration across the Gulf of Aden.

According to the analysis, the partnership increases the possibility that threats originating from the Red Sea theater could gain operational reach into the Horn of Africa.

“The point is that their cooperation has become functional enough to spread capabilities across a much wider theater than either group could manage alone,” Eshetu wrote.

Despite those concerns, the report notes that Somaliland’s comparatively stable security environment significantly limits the likelihood of large-scale militant operations inside Hargeisa.

Data cited in the analysis indicates that only a small number of security incidents were recorded in Somaliland between 2023 and 2025, underscoring Somaliland’s relative stability compared with much of southern and central Somalia.

Instead, Eshetu argues that the most credible threat to Hargeisa lies in asymmetric and psychological forms of disruption.

“In this context, the most credible danger lies in asymmetric disruption such as sabotage, drone intrusions, or precise strikes against prominent infrastructure tied to Somaliland’s emerging geopolitical partnerships,” she wrote.

The report further warns that Somaliland’s strategic infrastructure projects — particularly the Berbera corridor connecting Berbera to Ethiopia — could become targets of political and economic pressure.

For Ethiopia, the corridor is increasingly viewed as a critical gateway for maritime access and long-term economic security.

Eshetu argues that even limited instability in Hargeisa or along the corridor could generate broader consequences by increasing insurance costs, discouraging investors and undermining confidence in Somaliland’s role as a regional logistics hub.

“The most damaging threat is a psychological blockade,” the report states, “one that makes the corridor appear unstable, diplomatically contested, and financially risky.”

The analysis also situates Somaliland within a widening regional contest involving Iran, Israel, Turkey, the UAE and other Middle Eastern powers competing for influence along strategic Red Sea maritime routes.

According to Eshetu, Somaliland’s growing geopolitical importance has transformed it into both a strategic opportunity and a diplomatic fault line.

“To its supporters, it becomes a frontier of sovereignty, access, and maritime security,” she wrote. “To its opponents, it becomes evidence of foreign interference and regional partitioning.”

While the report concludes that a direct Iranian military strike remains unlikely, it warns that the combination of proxy actors, ideological hostility and regional rivalry has created a new security landscape in which Hargeisa is increasingly viewed as symbolically and strategically targetable.

“It is not certain that Hargeisa will be hit,” Eshetu concluded, “but that it is now targetable in a way it was not before.”