TradeMark Africa has launched reconstruction of the Togwajaale bridge linking the Republic of Somaliland and Ethiopia along the Berbera corridor, aiming to boost regional trade, transport efficiency, and cross-border connectivity

HARGEYSA, Somaliland — TradeMark Africa (TMA) has launched reconstruction works on the Togwajaale border bridge, a critical trade crossing linking the Republic of Somaliland and Ethiopia along the increasingly strategic Berbera corridor, officials said during a groundbreaking ceremony attended by regional stakeholders and development partners.

The project, funded by Sweden through the Swedish Initiative for Facilitating Trade in Africa (SWIFT) Programme, is designed to modernize one of the busiest trade gateways in the Horn of Africa, improving the movement of goods and people between Ethiopia and the Republic of Somaliland while strengthening regional economic integration.

The Togwajaale crossing has long served as a commercial lifeline between the two territories, handling large volumes of cargo traffic moving through the Port of Berbera into Ethiopia’s vast inland market. But years of heavy use, seasonal flooding, and infrastructure strain have exposed structural weaknesses that frequently disrupt trade flows and increase transportation delays.

TradeMark Africa said the reconstruction will address those challenges through major structural upgrades intended to improve efficiency, resilience, and border management capacity.

“This initiative will not only facilitate faster and safer trade but also contribute to regional integration, job creation, and improved livelihoods for communities that depend on cross-border commerce,” said Ambassador Magnes Lennartsson, Sweden’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, during the launch event.

The project reflects growing international investment in the Berbera corridor, a trade route increasingly viewed as strategically important for regional supply chains and Red Sea-linked commerce.

Officials from the Republic of Somaliland described the bridge as central to the territory’s trade-driven economy.

“This bridge is more than infrastructure; it is a vital artery for trade—driving robust economic growth, strengthening cross-border commerce, and underpinning Somaliland’s reliance on trade as a foundation for prosperity and opportunity,” said H.E. Osman Ibrahim Nour (Afgaab), Somaliland’s Minister of Transport and Roads Development.

“Its reconstruction will further enhance the Berbera corridor, making trade faster, safer, and more competitive for our region,” he added.

According to project details presented during the ceremony, reconstruction works will include structural reinforcement of the bridge, wadi river drainage improvements, flood wall barriers, and large-scale site cleaning operations aimed at reducing vulnerability during heavy rains.

The project will also introduce waste collection systems and construct two dedicated footbridges designed to facilitate simplified trade procedures for local border communities, many of whom depend on small-scale cross-border commerce for their livelihoods.

In a move aimed at reducing customs bottlenecks, Ethiopian and Somaliland authorities are also expected to implement a customs data exchange system to improve coordination and streamline cargo clearance procedures at the crossing point.

Regional business leaders attending the event said the improvements could significantly reduce transport costs and delivery times along the Berbera corridor, which has emerged as a key alternative logistics route for landlocked Ethiopia.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together government officials, private sector representatives, development agencies, and community leaders, all of whom reaffirmed support for deeper economic cooperation and infrastructure development across the corridor.

The bridge reconstruction is expected to reinforce the broader push to position the Berbera corridor as a major trade and logistics gateway connecting the Horn of Africa to Gulf markets and global shipping routes.