U.S. Lawmaker Welcomes Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland, Flags China’s Growing Role in the Horn of Africa

Rep. Chris Smith welcomes Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, citing its democratic record, strategic Berbera port, and concerns over China’s expanding influence as Beijing’s foreign minister plans a visit to Mogadishu

WASHINGTON — As diplomatic tremors from Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland continue to ripple across the Horn of Africa and beyond, a senior U.S. lawmaker has publicly endorsed the move, framing it as both a moral acknowledgment of democratic achievement and a strategic necessity amid intensifying great-power competition in the region.

Rep. Chris Smith (R–N.J.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa and co-chair of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, issued a statement Tuesday welcoming Israel’s decision to recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent, sovereign state. Smith’s remarks, released as China’s foreign minister prepares to visit Mogadishu, add a new dimension to the growing international debate over Somaliland’s status — and signal that the issue is gaining traction on Capitol Hill.

“I welcome Israel’s formal recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent, sovereign State, and hope that others, including the United States, follow,” Smith said. “Somaliland is a functioning democracy, as demonstrated by the peaceful transfer of power more than a year ago following elections — a rare, positive example in the Horn of Africa, and, indeed, in much of Africa.”

The statement marks one of the clearest and most senior expressions of support yet from a sitting member of Congress for Somaliland’s long-standing bid for international recognition. While successive U.S. administrations have maintained a policy of recognizing Somalia’s territorial integrity, Smith’s comments reflect a growing willingness among some lawmakers to reassess that stance in light of political realities on the ground.

Democracy as the Basis for Statehood

Smith’s endorsement rests heavily on Somaliland’s democratic record — a point often cited by its supporters but rarely acknowledged so explicitly by senior U.S. officials. Since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has built functioning institutions, held multiple competitive elections, and overseen peaceful transfers of power, including the most recent transition following elections more than a year ago.

By highlighting that record, Smith implicitly challenged the prevailing international approach that treats Somaliland as a regional anomaly rather than a de facto state.

His statement, analysts say, affirms that Somaliland’s claim to statehood is grounded not in symbolism or nostalgia, but in governance, legitimacy, and popular consent. In a region where elections are frequently delayed, manipulated, or accompanied by violence, Somaliland’s experience stands out as an exception.

“Above all, official recognition signals to the Somaliland people that their commitment to democracy — and to free and fair elections — is not in vain, and their nation is getting the acknowledgment it deserves,” Smith said.

Strategic Geography and U.S. Security Interests

Beyond democratic values, Smith pointed to Somaliland’s strategic importance, particularly its deep-water port at Berbera, which sits along one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors linking the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.

“Somaliland’s strategic location and deep-water port at Berbera also underscore its national security significance to the United States,” he said.

That framing aligns Somaliland squarely with contemporary U.S. security concerns, including maritime security, supply-chain resilience, and the stability of the Red Sea corridor — issues that have taken on new urgency amid regional conflicts and disruptions to global shipping.

Berbera has already attracted international attention, including from the United Arab Emirates, which has invested heavily in port infrastructure. Smith’s remarks suggest that Washington, too, may need to consider Somaliland not merely as a diplomatic complication, but as a potential security and economic partner.

China, Taiwan, and Competing Visions of Influence

Perhaps the most pointed element of Smith’s statement was his reference to China. He noted that Somaliland’s close ties with Taiwan help offset Beijing’s growing influence in the region — a dynamic underscored, he said, by the upcoming visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to neighboring Mogadishu.

“Somaliland’s close ties with Taiwan offset Communist China’s malign influence in the region,” Smith said.

The reference situates Somaliland within the broader contest between democratic and authoritarian models of governance, and between U.S.-aligned partners and Beijing-backed governments across Africa. Somaliland hosts a representative office from Taiwan, a move that has drawn repeated protests from Beijing and further isolated Somaliland diplomatically — but also aligned it with what Smith described as a values-based, rules-driven international order.

By juxtaposing Somaliland’s democratic trajectory with China’s expanding footprint in Somalia, Smith framed recognition not only as a question of fairness, but as a strategic choice with implications for U.S. influence in East Africa.

A Shift in the Debate

Smith’s statement comes at a moment of rapid diplomatic change. Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in late December broke a three-decade stalemate and was quickly followed by a high-profile visit by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to Hargeisa. Somalia, the African Union, and several regional powers have condemned Israel’s move.

Yet Smith’s remarks suggest that the conversation in Washington may be entering a new phase — one that weighs democratic performance and strategic alignment more heavily than inherited diplomatic conventions.

For Somaliland’s leaders and citizens, the statement carries symbolic weight. It signals that their decades-long effort to build institutions, hold elections, and govern peacefully has not gone unnoticed — and that influential voices in the United States are beginning to argue that reality on the ground should matter.

As global competition in the Horn of Africa intensifies, and as allies and rivals alike recalibrate their positions, Smith’s intervention underscores a broader question now facing U.S. policymakers: whether continued non-recognition of Somaliland serves American interests — or whether it is time, as Israel has done, to acknowledge a state that already exists in practice.

For now, Smith’s words stand as a clear marker in that debate — and a sign that Somaliland’s diplomatic isolation may no longer be as absolute as it once was.